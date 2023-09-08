Appetizers

Ceviche

$18.00

Shrimp cooked in lime juice with onions, cucumbers, tomato and cilantro

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99

Fries topped with steak, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream

8 Pieces Chicken Wings

$11.99

Your choice of flavor: plain, BBQ, sweet red chili, lemon pepper, or buffalo

Crazy Nachos

$13.00

Crispy nachos topped with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños. Can be served with your choice of protein

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Butterfly Shrimp

$14.00

4 Pieces Empanadas

$11.99

Choice of chicken or beef

Guac and Chicharon

$17.00

Picadera Al Grill

$57.00

Salads

Steak Salad

$17.99

Chicken Salad

$16.99

Shrimp Salad

$18.99

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.25

Carnitas Taco

$4.99

Steak Taco

$5.75

Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Beef Taco

$4.99

Pastas

Alfredo Pasta

$19.00

Pasta cooked in Alfredo sauce with your choice of protein

White Wine Pasta

$19.00

Pasta cooked in a white wine sauce with your choice of protein

Main Dishes

Fried Fish

$28.99

Served with tostones and salad

Carnitas*

$19.99

Served with your choice of two sides

Ribeye Steak

$24.49

12 oz ribeye, served with two sides of your choice

Sirloin

$17.99

8 oz sirloin served with your choice of two sides

Salmon

$20.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Mar Y Tierra

$27.00

12 oz ribeye steak and shrimp, served with your choice of two sides

Paella

$30.00

Rice filled with shrimp, calamari, and mussels

Pechuga A La Plancha

$17.99

Pechuga en Crema

$18.99

Churasco

$17.99

Monfongo

Chicken Mofongo

$23.99

Steak* Mofongo

$25.00

Cream Shrimp Mofongo

$30.50

Garlic Shrimp Mofongo

$29.99

Chicharron Mofongo

$18.95

Mar Y Tierra Mofongo

$35.50

Sides

Mashed Yucca

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Veggies

$7.00

Yucca Frita

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Salad

$7.00

Tostones

$7.00

White Rice

$7.00

Yellow Rice

$7.00

Pinto Beans

$7.00

Cream Sauce

$3.50

Chimichurri

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kid's Pasta

$8.99

Pasta cooked with butter

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Served with fries

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.99

Served with fries

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Mac N' Cheese

$8.99

Kid's Tacos

$8.99

2 beef tacos served with rice

Desserts

Flan

$10.00

Churros

$10.00

Tres Leche

$10.00