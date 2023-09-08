Diamond Restaurant LLC 38 East Hollis Street
Appetizers
Ceviche
$18.00
Shrimp cooked in lime juice with onions, cucumbers, tomato and cilantro
Carne Asada Fries
$14.99
Fries topped with steak, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream
8 Pieces Chicken Wings
$11.99
Your choice of flavor: plain, BBQ, sweet red chili, lemon pepper, or buffalo
Crazy Nachos
$13.00
Crispy nachos topped with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños. Can be served with your choice of protein
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.99
Butterfly Shrimp
$14.00
4 Pieces Empanadas
$11.99
Choice of chicken or beef
Guac and Chicharon
$17.00
Picadera Al Grill
$57.00
Pastas
Main Dishes
Fried Fish
$28.99
Served with tostones and salad
Carnitas*
$19.99
Served with your choice of two sides
Ribeye Steak
$24.49
12 oz ribeye, served with two sides of your choice
Sirloin
$17.99
8 oz sirloin served with your choice of two sides
Salmon
$20.00
Served with your choice of two sides
Mar Y Tierra
$27.00
12 oz ribeye steak and shrimp, served with your choice of two sides
Paella
$30.00
Rice filled with shrimp, calamari, and mussels
Pechuga A La Plancha
$17.99
Pechuga en Crema
$18.99
Churasco
$17.99
Monfongo
Sides
Kids Menu
Diamond Restaurant LLC 38 East Hollis Street Location and Ordering Hours
(603) 717-4899
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM