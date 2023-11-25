ALL ORDERS SHOULD BE SCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER 22 2 PM to 5PM OR NOVEMBER 23 10:30 AM TO 4 PM More
Diamond Point Catering 1008 Santa Fe, Corpus Christi, TX 78403
Thanksgiving Meals Curbside Pickup
Thanksgiving Curbside Pickup orders will be picked up on November 22 from 2 pm to 5 pm cold with reheating instructions or on November 23 from 10:30 am to 4 pm, hot ready to eat meals.
- Turkey & Ham Family Feast 8-10 ppl$199.50
Roasted Turkey Breast and Honey-Glazed Ham served with Giblet Gravy, Corn Bread Dressing, Green Bean Casserole, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Cranberry Sauce, and Demi Rolls. Feeds 8 - 10 People
- Turkey & Ham Family Feast Meals 16-20 ppl$345.00
Roasted Turkey Breast and Honey-Glazed Ham served with Giblet Gravy, Corn Bread Dressing, Green Bean Casserole, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Cranberry Sauce, and Demi Rolls. Feeds 16 - 20 People
- Homemade Cobbler for 10 ppl$25.00+
Homemade Fresh Cobbler filled with Peach, Apple or Cherry
Gallery 41 Water's Edge Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(361) 884-1399
Closed • Thanksgiving Curbside Pickups