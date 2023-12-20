DIANE'S TEA ROOM AND RESTAURANT
Diane's Tea Room
Food and drinks
- Cranberry Orange Scone$6.50
- Cranberry Walnut Scone$6.50
- Chocolate Chip Scone$6.50
- Blueberry Lemon Scone$6.50
- Maple and Pecan Scone$6.50
- Chocolate Cake (slice)$8.95
- Orange Pineapple Cake$8.95
- Cheesecake$8.95
- Assorted Pie$7.95
- Ice Cream Sundae$4.95
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Coffee$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Soda$3.50
- Sparkling water$3.50
- Beer$5.00
- Wine$6.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Champagne$6.00
- Sharing Fee$2.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich/Platter$14.95
- Tuna Salad Sandwich/Platter$14.95
- Egg Salad Sandwich/Platter$14.95
- Deli Ham Sandwich$14.95
- Deli Turkey Sandwich$14.95
- Broccoli and Brie Quiche$15.95
- Add Cheese$1.00
- Soup (cup)$3.95
- Soup (bowl)$5.95
- Burgundi Platter$17.95
- DAR Special$15.00
- 1/2 Sandwich and Cup of Soup$12.95
- Cookies$2.50
- Mrs Claus Event$15.99
- High Tea Package #1$40.00
- High Tea Package #2$50.00
- Ghost of Christmas Past Event$21.99
Ham, mashed potatoes, green beans and dinner rolls
- High Tea CHILD 9 and under$20.00
Test Menu
Test Group
DIANE'S TEA ROOM AND RESTAURANT Location and Ordering Hours
(267) 242-5104
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11:30AM