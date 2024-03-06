Skip to Main content
DiCamillo Bakery
Pickup
ASAP
from
811 Linwood Avenue
0
Your order
DiCamillo Bakery Linwood
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
811 Linwood Avenue
Bread & Rolls
Pizza
Pastries & Cookies
Cakes & Pies
Donuts
Merchandise
Bread & Rolls
Large Scaletta Bread
$5.75
27 oz
Small Scaletta Bread
$3.75
14oz
Hard Rolls (Dozen)
$4.00
Pizza
Romano Pizza (Old Fashioned)
$19.75+
Mozzarella Pizza
$19.75+
Pastries & Cookies
Raisin Scones - 4-pack
$5.00
Tea Biscuits 4-pack
$5.00
Eclairs
$4.25
Custard Puffs - Each
$2.00
Cakes & Pies
7" Gold Cake
$14.75
7" Chocolate Cake
$14.75
7" Banana Cake
$14.75
7" German Chocolate Cake
$18.75
7" Half & Half Cake
$14.75
Donuts
Peanut Sticks - 1 dozen
$17.75
Peanut Sticks - 1/2 dozen
$11.10
Merchandise
White T-Shirt
$18.25+
Out of stock
Black T-Shirt
$18.25+
White Embroidered Apron
$23.50
Black Apron
$15.99
White Apron
$15.99
Di Camillo Linen Apron
$55.00
DiCamillo Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(716) 282-2341
811 Linwood Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14305
Open now
• Closes at 6PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement