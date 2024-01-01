DiCamillo Bakery 811 Linwood Avenue

Bread

Italian

Large Scaletta Bread

$5.75

27 oz

Small Scaletta Bread

$3.75

14oz

Round Italian Bread

$2.79

18 oz

Tally Stix

$2.16

St. Joseph's Day Breads - Small

$2.25

St. Joseph's Day Breads - Large

$23.75

Dough Special

$3.99

Dough 1# Bag

$1.96

Yeast 1#

$1.86

Other

Homestyle Bread

$3.50

Baguette

$1.65

Placek

$5.49

Armenian Bread

$2.99

Irish Sweet Bread

$5.49

Irish Soda Bread

$5.49

Whole Wheat Bread

$4.19

Multi Grain Bread

$5.14

Cracked Wheat Bread

$3.59

French Bread

$3.14

Rye Bread

$3.99

Rye Bread 2#

$7.19

Bills Bread

$7.99

Bread Crumbs 14oz

$2.99

Bread Crumbs 5#

$10.29

Reduced Breads

Day Old Large Scaletta Bread

$3.45

Reduced Homestyle Bread

$2.10

Reduced Irish Sweet/Irish Soda Bread

$3.29

Reduced Placek

$3.29

Reduced Rye Bread

$2.39

Reduced Wheat Bread

$2.51

Reduced Pizza Bread

$1.50

Rolls

Hard

Hard Rolls Each

$0.84

Hard Rolls 1/2 Dozen

$3.00

Hard Rolls Dozen

$4.00

Mini Hard Rolls Dozen

$4.00

Fancy

Fancy Roll Each

$0.69

Fancy Roll 1/2 Dozen

$4.15

Fancy Roll Dozen

$5.75

Kummelweck

Kummelweck Rolls - Each

$3.84

Kummelweck Rolls - 1/2 Dozen

$3.84

Kummelweck Rolls - Dozen

$4.90

Mini Kummelweck Rolls - Dozen

$4.90

Submarine

Submarine Each

$0.95

12" Roll

Submarine 1/2 Dozen

$5.70

12" Roll

Submarine Dozen

$8.75

12" Roll

Sumarine Rolls Dozen Sesame

$9.75

Bomber

Bomber Rolls - Each

$0.80

7" Roll

Bomber Rolls - 1/2 Dozen

$4.80

7" Roll

Bomber Rolls - Dozen

$6.25

7" Roll

Sausage

Sausage Roll - Each

$0.64

Sausage Roll - 1/2 Dozen

$3.84

Sausage Roll - Dozen

$4.59

Mini Sausage Roll - Dozen

$4.59

Semi-Hard

Parker House Rolls

$4.75

Dinner Rolls

$5.65

Hamburger Rolls - Each

$0.40

Hamburger Rolls - 1/2 Dozen

$2.23

Hamburger rolls - Dozen

$4.45

Hot Dog Rolls - Each

$0.40

Hot Dog Rolls - 1/2 Dozen

$2.40

Hot Dog Rolls - Dozen

$4.45

Semi-Hard Rolls - Each

$0.80

Semi-Hard Rolls - Dozen

$5.90

Semi-Hard Kummelweck Rolls - Each

$0.80

Semi-Hard Kummelweck Rolls -Dozen

$6.49

Pastry/Cakes/Cookies

Case Items

Eclairs

$4.25

Napolean

$3.95

Chocolate Brownie

$2.65

Sfogliatelle Flora

$3.95

Butter Tart

$3.60

Ladylock

$3.39

Turnovers

$3.75

Apple Nests

$4.25

Chrusciki

$7.25

Fudge Tart

$3.55

Raisin Eccles

$3.00

Cinnamon Buns

$6.25

Walnut Honey Buns

$8.75

Apple Flip

$4.00

Plain Cannoli

$3.79

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

$3.99

Custard Puffs - Each

$2.00

Custard Puffs - 1/2 Dozen

$12.00

Custard Puffs - Dozen

$20.00

Tea Biscuits - Each

$1.25

Tea Biscuits 4-pack

$4.75

Raisin Scones - Each

$1.25

Raisin Scones - 4-pack

$4.75

Large Muffin

$2.25

Muffin 4-Pack

$8.99

Cakes

Angel Food

$6.19

Gold Pound Cake

$4.00

Large Muffin

$2.25

7" Gold Cake

$14.50

7" Chococlate Cake

$14.50

7" Half & Half Cake

$14.50

7" Banana Cake

$14.50

7" German Chocolate Cake

$18.50

7" Boston Creme Cake

$17.00

Cassatta

$22.50

Mini Cassatta

$8.50

7" Strawberry Puff Cake

$18.50

Banana Split

$21.75

7" Black Forest Cake

$20.25

Carrot Cake

$17.00

Bavarian Log

$20.25

Filled Gold Cupcake

$2.00

Filled Chocolate Cupcake

$2.00

Gold Cupcake

$1.85

Chocolate Cupcake

$1.85

Whole Cheesecake

$19.79

1/2 Cheesecake

$11.49

1/4 Cheesecake

$6.69

Whole Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping

$24.49

1/2 Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping

$14.39

1/4 Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping

$8.35

Gold Cake Square

$3.25

Chocolate Cake Square

$3.25

Banana Cake Square

$3.25

German Chocolate Cake Square

$4.75

Carrot Cake Square

$4.75

Pumpkin Cake Square

$3.25

Mint Chocolate Cake Square

$4.50

Jelly Roll

$4.75

Lemon Roll

$4.75

Coffee Cakes

Almond Coffee Cake

$9.75

Apple Coffee Cake

$9.75

Babka

$9.99

Cheese Coffee Cake

$9.75

Cherry Cheese Coffee Cake

$9.75

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$9.75

King Cake

$14.95

Pat's Daily Special Coffee Cakes

$4.00

Danishes

Almond Danish

$2.65

Apple Danish

$2.65

Cheese Danish

$2.65

Cherry Danish

$2.65

Nut Danish

$2.65

Cookies

Cookie Platter - 1lb

$23.99

Cookie Platter - 2lb 8oz

$48.99

Linzer Tart

$3.75

Raspberry Jamboree

$3.49

Chocolate Chip

$1.55

Sugar

$1.55

Snickerdoodle

$1.55

Chinese Butter

$1.55

Double Chocolate Walnut

$1.55

Molasses Raisin

$1.55

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.55

Peanut Butter

$1.55

1DZ Homestyle Cookies

$13.50

1/2DZ Homestyle Cookies

$9.30

Tea Cookies 5oz Container

$6.89

Tea Cookies 1lb

$21.99

Pizzelles 5oz

$6.89

Pies

Pumpkin Pie

$14.00

8" Apple Pie

$16.00

8" Blueberry Pie

$16.00

8" Raspberry Pie

$16.00

8" Cherry Pie

$16.00

Chocolate Creme Pie

$14.00

Coconut Creme Pie

$14.00

Banana Creme Pie

$14.00

Lemon Meringe Pie

$14.00

Lemon Creme Pie

$14.00

Strawberry Creme Pie

$14.00

Reduced items

Reduced Apple Nests

$1.95

Reduced Babka

$5.99

Reduced Brownies

$1.59

Reduced butter tart

$2.40

Reduced Cannoli

$2.37

Reduced Cinnamon Bun

$3.75

Reduced Coffee Cakes

$5.85

Reduced cream pies

$8.40

Reduced Custard puffs

$1.20

Reduced Danish

$1.58

Reduced Eclairs

$2.58

Reduced Ladylocks

$2.03

Reduced Linzer

$1.71

Reduced Napolean

$2.55

Reduced Pie Flip

$2.40

Reduced Scones

$0.84

Reduced Sfogliatelle

$2.37

Reduced Tea Biscuits

$0.84

Reduced Turnovers

$2.25

Reduced Walnut Honey Bun

$5.25

Donuts

Donuts (Copy)

Donuts

$1.11

Half Dozen Donuts

$6.67

Dozen Donuts

$9.75

5 Dozen Donuts

$57.60

Breakfast Special - Donut & 12oz Coffee

$3.50

Breakfast Special - Donut & 16oz Coffee

$3.75

Prepared Food

Donuts

Donuts

$1.11

Half Dozen Donuts

$6.67

Dozen Donuts

$9.75

5 Dozen Donuts

$57.60

Breakfast Special - Donut & 12oz Coffee

$3.50

Breakfast Special - Donut & 16oz Coffee

$3.75

Gelato / Frozen Custard

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.32

Gelato

$4.17

Cake Parfait

$5.85

Pizza

Cheese Pizza Slice

$1.50

Cheese Pizza 1/2 Tray

$19.75

Cheese Pizza Full Tray

$34.75

Pizza Bread

$2.25

Pizza Kit

$12.85

Specialty Pizza Slice

$1.50

Specialty Pizza 1/2 Tray

$29.75

Specialty Pizza Full Tray

$43.75

Mozzarella Cheese 7oz

$4.95

Grated Romano Cheese 7oz

$5.35

Pizza Sauce 16oz

$4.95

Margherita Pepperoni Sticks (2)

$6.49

Margherita Pepperoni Stick

$3.25

LUNCH SPECIAL

$10.57

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$8.89

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.50

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$6.45

Egg Sandwich

$6.45

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$6.45

Garden Salad 6.2 oz

$5.25

Ham Sandwich

$6.45

Pot Roast Sandwich

$6.45

Salami Sandwich (all kinds)

$6.45

Tuna Sandwich

$6.45

Turkey Sandwich

$6.45

Reduced Sandwiches

$1.99

Grocery

Dairy

Butter 1#

$4.20

Eggs - Dozen

$5.40

Heavy Cream - 1/2 Pint

$3.75

2% Milk - 1/2 Gallon

$3.90

Whole Milk - Quart

$2.75

Whipped Cream

$5.75

Artichoke & Herb

$13.99

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.32

Imported Items

Cuoco Pasta con Sarde 15oz

$7.39

2.65 oz Capers in Salt

$3.19

Agostino Anchovies

$9.99

Agostino Capers

$4.79

Agrigenes Whole Tomatoes

$3.79

Artichoke Hearts - 6.5 oz

$3.59

Artichoke Hearts 8.4 oz

$4.69

Aubergine Fillets 560g

$11.99

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

$7.49

Bellei Balsamic Vinegar

$6.79

Buon Italia EVOO

$18.39

Canned Yellowfin Tuna

$3.69

Capers 1 pt

$6.70

Cento Anchovies 2 oz

$2.09

Coluccio Olive Oil

$18.99

Corbari Tomatoes

$5.49

Cuoco Caponata 7oz can

$4.99

Cuoco Seasoning for Macaroni with Sardines 15oz

$7.39

Diced Tomatoes

$3.69

Eggplant Caponatina

$4.89

Giardiniera 32 oz

$7.89

Giuseppe Cocco Bucatini Pasta 500gm

$9.49

Giuseppe Cocco Sagnarelli Pasta 500gm

$9.49

Gnocchi De Cecco

$4.49

Grande Routa Instant Polenta 500gm

$3.79

Guercio Balsamic Vinegar

$7.39

Guercio's Marinara Sauce

$4.39

Guercio's Olive Oil and Romano Sauce

$5.59

La Bella San Marzano Passata 250ml

$5.39

La Bella San Marzano Tomatoes 28oz

$5.69

La Valle Tomato Sauce

$3.79

Marco Polo Roasted Red Peppers 19.3 oz Jar

$5.99

Marinella Anchovies 25oz Tin

$25.39

Marinella Arborio Rice 2lb

$9.49

Marinella Balsamic Vinegar of Modena 500ml

$5.89

Marinella Fire Roasted Peppers 12oz

$5.89

Marinella Quartered Artichokes 314gm

$10.59

Moretti Polenta

$3.69

Naturally Nuts

$8.99

Naturally Nuts Relish

$10.49

Olives - 21 oz

$8.39

Organic Tomato Sauce 680g

$6.99

Pappardelle Pasta DeCecco

$4.49

Pepperoncini

$7.39

Plum Peeled Tomatoes

$3.99

Roland Arborio Rice

$4.29

Roland White Polenta

$4.99

San Marzano peeled tomatoes DOP 540g

$9.45

Setaro Capellini Pasta

$5.89

Setaro Capricci Pasta

$7.79

Sosalt Marino Sea Salt

$2.59

Spanish Stuffed Queen Olives 21 oz jar

$8.99

Sun-Dried Tomatoes

$6.69

Sun-Dried Tomatoes 560g

$13.99

Trucioleto Red Wine Vinegar

$8.79

Tutto Calabria Hot Spread

$8.39

Twisted Vine Bruchetta

$7.29

Twisted Vine Caponata 11.5 oz

$8.19

Varrelo Balsamic Vinegar

$5.49

Weber's Mustard 12 oz

$4.49

Gallo Sauces

Pomodoro Sauce

$10.99

Vodka Sauce

$11.99

Gondola Pasta

Cheese Ravioli Package

$4.09

Cheese Ravioli Case

$24.59

Tortellini Cheese Package

$4.68

Tortellini Cheese Case

$28.09

Cheese and Spinach Stuff Shell

$13.29

Cheese Stuff Shell

$12.99

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli Case

$25.00

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli Package

$4.19

Tortellini Tri Color Package

$4.68

Tortellini Tri Color Case

$28.09

8oz Gnocchi

$6.09

Dried Gondola Pasta

$5.79

Gondola Basil Noodles

$5.79

Gondola Black Pepper Noodles

$5.79

Gondola Egg Noodles

$5.79

Gondola Garlic and Parsley Noodles

$5.79

Gondola Red Hot Pepper Noodles

$5.79

Gondola Spinach Noodles

$5.79

Gondola Tomato Noodles

$5.79

Gondola Whole Wheat Noodles

$5.79

Hot Pepper Ravioli Package

$4.19

Meats

All Beef Summer Sausage

$6.99

Arancini - Spinach

$9.59

Arancini - Meat

$9.59

Calabrese Salami

$7.39

Hard Salami

$6.99

Hot Italian Salami with Wine

$6.99

Margherita Pepperoni

$6.49

2 sticks

Sopressata Salami

$7.39

Sweet Italian Salami with Wine

$6.99

All Beef Summer Sausage

$6.99

Arancini - Spinach

$9.59

Arancini - Meat

$9.59

Calabrese Salami

$7.39

Hard Salami

$6.99

Hot Italian Salami with Wine

$6.99

Margherita Pepperoni

$6.49

2 sticks

Sopressata Salami

$7.39

Sweet Italian Salami with Wine

$6.99

DiCamillo Pasta & Sauces (Copy)

DiCamillo Spaghetti

$5.25

DiCamillo Penne Rigate

$5.25

DiCamillo Farfalle

$5.25

DiCamillo Orecchiette

$5.25

DiCamillo Mezzi Rigatoni

$5.25

DiCamillo Fusilli

$5.25

DiCamillo Gemelli

$5.25

DiCamillo Linguine

$5.25

DiCamillo Marinara Sauce

$10.99

Sugo Pomodoro

$5.99

Pesto Genovese

$9.39

Salsa Bruschetta Saporita

$7.69

Sugo Arrabbiata

$7.49

Sugo Pomodoro with Truffles

$11.29

Sugo Pomodoro with Romano

$8.59

Sugo Pomodoro with Taggiasche Olives

$8.29

Sugo Pomodoro with Peppers

$6.19

Artichoke Crema

$8.99

Pistaccio Cream

$9.99

Pistaccio Pesto

$9.99

Breadsticks with Flax, Sesame, and Poppy Seeds

$6.99

Breadsticks with Sesame and Olive Oil

$6.99

Breadsticks with Olives and Olive Oil

$6.99

Breadsticks with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$6.99

Breadsticks with Cornmeal and Olive Oil

$6.99

Drinks

Soda/Water

Soda 20-oz

$2.08

Soda 1 Liter

$2.55

Geyser Water

$1.50

20 oz Smart Water

$2.25

33.8 oz Smart Water

$3.79

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Monster Energy Drink

$3.75

Lo-Carb Monster Energy Drink

$3.75

Dunkin' Iced Coffee

$3.75

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffee/Tea

Large Coffee 16oz

$1.85

Small Coffee 12oz

$1.65

Espresso-Single

$2.10

Espresso-Double

$4.35

Flavor Shot

$0.45

Large Cappuccino

$3.80

Small Cappuccino

$3.45

Small Latte

$3.45

Large Latte

$3.80

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$1.99

Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$2.25

DiCamillo Dark Roast Coffee Beans

$9.99

DiCamillo Espresso Roast Coffee Beans

$9.99

Jasmine Tea Bags

$7.99

English Breakfast Tea Bags

$7.99

Earl Grey Tea Bags

$7.99

Juices

Juice

$2.04

Dairy

2% Milk - Pint

$2.25

2% Milk 1/2 Gallon

$3.90

Chocolate Milk Pint

$2.25

Chocolate Milk Quart

$3.90

Whole Milk - Quart

$2.75

Skim Milk - Pint

$2.25

Half and Half - Pint

$3.85

Half and Half - Quart

$4.99

Gourmet

Biscotti

Biscotti Plastic Drum

$51.75

Bits and Pieces

$1.99

Vino Bag

$13.50

Large Biscotti Chocolate Dipped

$1.99

Large Biscotti Plain

$1.85

Traditional di Prato - Resealable

$6.50

Choc Dipped di Prato - Resealable

$6.50

Double Chocolate Biscotti di Prato - Resealable

$6.50

Chocolate Enrobed - Resealable

$6.50

Biscotti Amaretti - Resealable

$6.50

Biscotti di Vino - Resealable

$6.50

Coconut Macaroons - Resealable

$6.50

Crumiri - Resealable

$6.50

Cuccidati - Resealable

$8.50

Gocce di Cioccolato - Resealable

$6.50

Pasticcini di Burro con Noci - Resealable

$6.50

Biscotti DiCamillo - Resealable

$6.50

Focaccia Crackers - Resealable

$6.50

Cherry Almond - Resealable

$6.50

Lemon Butter - Resealable

$6.50

Biscotti Sesame - Resealable

$6.50

Traditional di Prato - Window Box

$9.99

Choc dipped di Prato - Window Box

$9.99

Double Chocolate Biscotti di Prato - Window Box

$9.99

Chocolate Enrobed - Window Box

$10.99

Biscotti Amaretti - Window Box

$10.99

Biscotti di Vino - Window Box

$9.99

Crumiri - Window Box

$9.99

Cherry Almond Biscotti - Window Box

$9.99

Coconut Macaroons - Window Box

$10.99

Lemon Butter Biscotti - Window Box

$9.99

Pasticcini di Burro con Noci - Window Box

$10.99

Sicilian Fig Biscotti - Window Box

$8.50

Focaccia Crackers - Window Box

$9.99

Gocce di Cioccolato Biscotti - Window Box

$6.50

Biscotti Sesame Biscotti - Window Box

$6.50

Gocce di Cioccolato Biscotti - Window Box

$6.50

Biscotti Sesame Biscotti - Window Box

$6.50

Biscotti DiCamillo - Window Box

$9.99

Sweet Abruzzi Sampler - Window Box

$11.99

DiCamillo Pasta & Sauces

DiCamillo Spaghetti

$5.25

DiCamillo Penne Rigate

$5.25

DiCamillo Farfalle

$5.25

DiCamillo Orecchiette

$5.25

DiCamillo Mezzi Rigatoni

$5.25

DiCamillo Fusilli

$5.25

DiCamillo Gemelli

$5.25

DiCamillo Linguine

$5.25

DiCamillo Marinara Sauce

$10.99

Sugo Pomodoro

$5.99

Pesto Genovese

$9.39

Salsa Bruschetta Saporita

$7.69

Sugo Arrabbiata

$7.49

Sugo Pomodoro with Truffles

$11.29

Sugo Pomodoro with Romano

$8.59

Sugo Pomodoro with Taggiasche Olives

$8.29

Sugo Pomodoro with Peppers

$6.19

Artichoke Crema

$8.99

Pistaccio Cream

$9.99

Pistaccio Pesto

$9.99

Breadsticks with Flax, Sesame, and Poppy Seeds

$6.99

Breadsticks with Sesame and Olive Oil

$6.99

Breadsticks with Olives and Olive Oil

$6.99

Breadsticks with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$6.99

Breadsticks with Cornmeal and Olive Oil

$6.99

Sweet Tarallini

$5.25

Chili Tarallini

$5.25

Pizza Tarallini

$5.25

Baskets/Tins

Centenario Tin

$46.25

Quarto Sampler

$44.25

Assortimento Italiano

$39.75

Azzurro Piccolo Sampler Tin

$35.75

Niagara Piccolo Sampler Tin

$35.75

La Mietitrice Tin

$35.75

Ballotin Medium

$36.75

Il Collezione

$140.00

Chocolate Fruit Canister

$19.50

Chocolate Biscotti Fruit Canister

$19.50

Traditional Biscotti Fruit Canister

$19.50

Amaretti Fruit Canister

$19.50

Biscotti Amaretti Fruit Canister

$19.50

La Vergine del Campo

$58.75

Cookie Hamper

$71.25

Mom Wants You Home Basket

$92.25

Founding Father Crate

$90.00

Dolce Oval Basket 3

$78.75

Abbondanza Dolce

$147.00

Addolorata II Hamper

$132.00

Festa Della Frutta Tin

$58.75

Campo di Frutta Tin

$46.25

Fruit/Jams/Honey

Strawberry Preserves

$7.85

Raspberry Preserves

$7.85

Orange Marmalade

$7.85

Creamed Honey

$10.50

Clover Honey

$6.75

Jam Set

$37.50

Honeycomb

$18.75

Calabrian Fig Ball

$11.25

Merchandise

S - White T-Shirt

$18.25

M - White T-Shirt

$18.25

L - White T-Shirt

$18.25

XL - White T-Shirt

$18.25

S - Black T-Shirt

$18.25

M - Black T-Shirt

$18.25

L - Black T-Shirt

$18.25

XL - Black T-Shirt

$18.25

2XL - White T-Shirt

$22.25

3XL - White T-Shirt

$24.50

2XL - Black T-Shirt

$22.25

3XL - Black T-Shirt

$24.50

Hat - White

$17.00

Hat - Black

$17.00

White Embroidered Apron

$23.50

Black Apron

$15.99

White Apron

$15.99

Large DiCamillo Canvas Bag

$11.75

DiCamillo Canvas Bag

$8.75

Candy

Baba Rum

$25.99

Milk Sponge Candy

$14.89

Sea Salt Caramels

$12.99

Assorted Truffles

$15.79

Dark Nut Bark

$13.99

Dark Sponge Candy

$14.89

Milk Nut Bark

$13.99

Peach with Wine

$9.99

Confetti Sulmona

$6.99

Small Baba Rum

$17.99

Jumbo Milk Chocolate Almonds 5oz

$6.50

Gummi Candies 5oz

$3.75

Chocolate/Gift Boxes

White Coconut Box

$26.99

Choc Drizzled Coconut Box

$27.75

Book Box

$24.75

Brian Bag

$10.99

Dark Cluster Box

$21.75

Confetti Candy

$14.19

White Torrone

$21.75

Chocolate Torrone

$21.75

Choc Covered Almond Stuffed Figs

$31.75

Caramel and Toffee Candy Box

$11.99

Chocolate Brownie Petit Fours

$18.25

Florentine Lace 5oz

$6.89

Gold Biscotti Window Box

$17.75

Gold Box Caramel/Toffee Chocolate Candy

$16.50

Gold Box Sponge Candy

$14.25

Biscotti Jars

Arcangelo Biscotti Jar

$176.00

Arcangelo Grande Biscotti Jar

$195.00

Firenze Vecchia Biscotti Jar

$180.00

Arabesco Francese Jar

$180.00

Cornucopia Jar

$188.00

Festa Della Frutta Jar

$180.00

Putti Jar

$143.00

Il Leone

$158.00

Moderno Jar

$113.00

Florentine Rooster Jar

$188.00

Frutta di Montelupo

$150.00

Il Vaso Limone e Leone

$150.00

Il Vaso Margent Limone

$187.00

Il Barattolo Margent

$176.00

Il Limone Montelupo

$153.00

Montelupo Leaf

$153.00

Melograno Grande

$165.00

Gemelli in Blu

$180.00

Verdi Biscotti Jar

$176.00

L'Uccelo del Paradiso

$192.00

Impoli

$179.00

Rococo

$195.00

Lorenzo

$215.00

Biscotti Frutta Della Toscana

$165.00

Biscotti Farnese

$244.00

Biscotti Nastro Bandiera

$150.00

Il Vaso con Orecchini

$176.00

Seasonal

Spring/Easter

2 Pack Iced Bunny Cookies

$4.95

2 Pack Pink Sugared Bunny Cookies

$3.89

Iced Flower Cookie

$2.75

2 Pack Sugar Flower Cookies

$3.25

3 Pack Sugar Flower Cookies

$4.89

Albanese Gummi Bunnies 5oz

$4.50

Assorted Easter Sugar Cookies

$15.45

Basket Cake

$24.50

Bunny Cake

$20.85

Chicks and Rabbits Gummies 5oz

$4.50

Chicks Egg Bunny Shortbread

$6.89

Children's Easter Basket

$55.00

Chocolate Egg and Bunny 8.2 oz

$10.25

Chocolate Eggs 5oz

$5.00

Colomba Cake

$25.75

Decorated Cupcake - Spring/Easter

$2.00

Easter Basket

$70.00

Easter Cookie Mosaic

$18.75

Easter Cupcake 6 Pack

$12.50

Easter Cupcakes 4/box w/ handle

$8.50

Easter Shortbread House

$43.99

Egg Cake

$19.89

Egg Cookie with Colored Sugar

$3.50

Egg Twist

$7.25

Egg Twist Erie County

$7.25

Jelly Beans 6 oz

$4.50

Lamb Cake

$34.50

Large 24 oz Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg

$32.00

Makowiec - All Flavors

$8.25

Mama D Bread

$6.49

Mama D with Egg

$6.59

Medium 10 oz Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg

$15.75

Pink Bunny Cookie

$1.49

Pink Bunny Cookies Dozen

$15.99

Sfingi Cheese

$2.99

Sfingi Honey

$1.60

Sfingi Powdered

$1.40

Small 4oz Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg

$8.25

Sponge Candy Box

$9.99

Sugar Butterfly Cookies

$2.99

Round Rye

$3.30

Hot Cross Buns

$4.45

Iced Bunny Cookie

$2.59

Iced Flower Cookie

$2.75

St. Joseph's Day

2oz Anchovie Filets

$2.75

Large SJ Breads 1

$23.75

Large SJ Breads 2

$23.75

St. Joseph's Day Essential Basket

$79.89

14oz Seasoning w/ Sardines

$6.39

Caponata

$4.35

San Giuseppe Piccolo

$17.25

St. Patrick's Day

Chocolate Drizzled Shortbread Shamrocks

$12.25

Green Bread

$5.35

Iced Shamrock 2-pack

$3.49

Large Shamrock Shortbread Cookie Royal Iced

$5.39

Shamrock Cake

$13.99

Shamrock Cookies 2-Pack

$2.99

Shamrock Sugar Cookies Dozen

$14.00

St. Patty's Day Cupcake

$2.29

St. Patty's Day Cupcakes 6-pack

$13.25

Valentine's Day

Tea Size Sugar Heart

$1.29

Medium Heart Cookie Iced and Writing

$2.99

Large Heart Cookie Roses and Writing (in dome)

$3.39

Decorated Cupcake Valentine's Day

$6.89

Tea Size Heart Cookie 12 Pack

$2.00

Large Heart Cake (in dome)

$11.99

X's and O's Shortbread Sugared Package

$19.99

Red Velvet Dipped in Chocolate

$11.99

Iced Pastry Heart

$2.79

Rose Stem Cake

$25.99

Love Shack

$43.50

Large Heart Cake w/ Fresh Strawberries

$33.75

12" Heart Tray w/ 12 heart shaped choc. cookies with enrobed choc

$24.99

9" Heart Shape Container w/ 6 Decorated Cupcakes

$14.99

Cookie Mosaic - Valentine's

$22.49

Florentine Lace Tin

$14.39

Jelly Candies

$5.99

Confetti Candy

$10.99

Heart Box with Chocolate Drizzled Shortbread

$24.50

Heart Bread and Love Bread

$15.99

Fudge Brownie Petit Fours in Window Box

$18.25

All Chocolate Valentine Basket

$87.00

Valentine Hamper (individually wrapped)

$75.00

Butter Bourbon Chocolate Pound Cake

$29.50

Christmas

Santa Face Cake

$19.99

Snowflake/Snowman

$6.49

Springerle

$6.49

Sugar Cut Out 2 Pack - Christmas

$3.70

Sugar Cut Out Cookie - Christmas

$1.85

Sugar Cut Out Cookie Dozen - Christmas

$14.99

Torta di Frutta

$26.99

Wreath Cake

$18.50

Yule Log

$34.50

Christmas Cupcakes

$2.00

Christmas Tree Stollen

$15.75

Crescent Stollen Coffee Cake

$14.25

Gingerbread 2 pack

$4.85

JUMBO Gingerbread

$22.99

Gingermen and ladies

$4.75

Iced cut out cookies

$2.99

Iced cut out 2 pack

$5.98

Iced cut out 3 pack

$7.69

10 small xmas cut out sugar

$14.99

BIG Santa cookie

$6.89

Pandoro

$39.99

Milanese High Panettone (Green Wrapped)

$39.99

Muscato Panettone

$39.99

Chocolate Panettone

$39.99

Red Wrapped Panettone

$39.99

Personal Panettone

$7.99

Panforte Margherita

$18.25

Gingerbread House

$46.50

Poppy/Cinn/Apricot Roll

$8.49

Fall

4-pack Decorated Cupcake Fall

$7.75

Decorated Cupcake - Fall

$2.00

Dozen Small Leaf and Ghost Cookies

$16.25

Large Leaf Iced Cookie

$3.25

Pumpkin Cake Square

$3.99

Pumpkin Cake with Stem

$23.00

Pumpkin Cookies w/ Nuts and Raisins Iced

$2.45

Pumpkin Cookies w/Nuts and Raisins Uniced

$2.30

Pumpkin Face Cake

$12.25

Pumpkin Face Cookie

$3.10

Pumpkin Loaf

$4.25

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.25

Pumpkin Pie

$14.00

Pumpkin Tart

$3.39

Small Haunted House

$44.25

Small Leaf and Ghost Cookie

$1.85

Sugar Leaf Cookies 3-Pack

$3.49

Sugar Leaf Cookies 4-Pack

$4.65

Father's Day

Cuore di Pane

$9.99

Dad Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Large Heart Cake in Tin

$18.99

Rum Cake

$21.50

Tie Cake

$30.75

Father's Day Crate

$88.99

4th of July

Flag Cake

$19.50

Flag Cake (Blueberries & Strawberries)

$28.50

Star Cookies Sugared (3-pack)

$4.25

Star Cookies Iced (2-pack)

$4.50

4th of July Cupcakes

$2.29

Custom Sale

Bag Charge

Paper Bag with Handle

$0.25

Cake Orders

Round Cakes

Fully Decorated Round

$23.50+

Writing & Border Cake

$19.75+

Writing Only Round

$18.75+

Plain Iced Round

$17.50+

Plain Cake Layer

$7.50+

Sheet Cakes

Fully Decorated

$19.50+

Writing & Border Cake

$16.00+

Writing Only

$15.25+

Plain Iced

$14.50+

Plain Cake per layer

$6.00+