DiCamillo Bakery 811 Linwood Avenue
Bread
Italian
Other
Reduced Breads
Rolls
Kummelweck
Submarine
Bomber
Sausage
Semi-Hard
Parker House Rolls
$4.75
Dinner Rolls
$5.65
Hamburger Rolls - Each
$0.40
Hamburger Rolls - 1/2 Dozen
$2.23
Hamburger rolls - Dozen
$4.45
Hot Dog Rolls - Each
$0.40
Hot Dog Rolls - 1/2 Dozen
$2.40
Hot Dog Rolls - Dozen
$4.45
Semi-Hard Rolls - Each
$0.80
Semi-Hard Rolls - Dozen
$5.90
Semi-Hard Kummelweck Rolls - Each
$0.80
Semi-Hard Kummelweck Rolls -Dozen
$6.49
Pastry/Cakes/Cookies
Case Items
Eclairs
$4.25
Napolean
$3.95
Chocolate Brownie
$2.65
Sfogliatelle Flora
$3.95
Butter Tart
$3.60
Ladylock
$3.39
Turnovers
$3.75
Apple Nests
$4.25
Chrusciki
$7.25
Fudge Tart
$3.55
Raisin Eccles
$3.00
Cinnamon Buns
$6.25
Walnut Honey Buns
$8.75
Apple Flip
$4.00
Plain Cannoli
$3.79
Chocolate Dipped Cannoli
$3.99
Custard Puffs - Each
$2.00
Custard Puffs - 1/2 Dozen
$12.00
Custard Puffs - Dozen
$20.00
Tea Biscuits - Each
$1.25
Tea Biscuits 4-pack
$4.75
Raisin Scones - Each
$1.25
Raisin Scones - 4-pack
$4.75
Large Muffin
$2.25
Muffin 4-Pack
$8.99
Cakes
Angel Food
$6.19
Gold Pound Cake
$4.00
Large Muffin
$2.25
7" Gold Cake
$14.50
7" Chococlate Cake
$14.50
7" Half & Half Cake
$14.50
7" Banana Cake
$14.50
7" German Chocolate Cake
$18.50
7" Boston Creme Cake
$17.00
Cassatta
$22.50
Mini Cassatta
$8.50
7" Strawberry Puff Cake
$18.50
Banana Split
$21.75
7" Black Forest Cake
$20.25
Carrot Cake
$17.00
Bavarian Log
$20.25
Filled Gold Cupcake
$2.00
Filled Chocolate Cupcake
$2.00
Gold Cupcake
$1.85
Chocolate Cupcake
$1.85
Whole Cheesecake
$19.79
1/2 Cheesecake
$11.49
1/4 Cheesecake
$6.69
Whole Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping
$24.49
1/2 Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping
$14.39
1/4 Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping
$8.35
Gold Cake Square
$3.25
Chocolate Cake Square
$3.25
Banana Cake Square
$3.25
German Chocolate Cake Square
$4.75
Carrot Cake Square
$4.75
Pumpkin Cake Square
$3.25
Mint Chocolate Cake Square
$4.50
Jelly Roll
$4.75
Lemon Roll
$4.75
Coffee Cakes
Cookies
Cookie Platter - 1lb
$23.99
Cookie Platter - 2lb 8oz
$48.99
Linzer Tart
$3.75
Raspberry Jamboree
$3.49
Chocolate Chip
$1.55
Sugar
$1.55
Snickerdoodle
$1.55
Chinese Butter
$1.55
Double Chocolate Walnut
$1.55
Molasses Raisin
$1.55
Oatmeal Raisin
$1.55
Peanut Butter
$1.55
1DZ Homestyle Cookies
$13.50
1/2DZ Homestyle Cookies
$9.30
Tea Cookies 5oz Container
$6.89
Tea Cookies 1lb
$21.99
Pizzelles 5oz
$6.89
Pies
Reduced items
Reduced Apple Nests
$1.95
Reduced Babka
$5.99
Reduced Brownies
$1.59
Reduced butter tart
$2.40
Reduced Cannoli
$2.37
Reduced Cinnamon Bun
$3.75
Reduced Coffee Cakes
$5.85
Reduced cream pies
$8.40
Reduced Custard puffs
$1.20
Reduced Danish
$1.58
Reduced Eclairs
$2.58
Reduced Ladylocks
$2.03
Reduced Linzer
$1.71
Reduced Napolean
$2.55
Reduced Pie Flip
$2.40
Reduced Scones
$0.84
Reduced Sfogliatelle
$2.37
Reduced Tea Biscuits
$0.84
Reduced Turnovers
$2.25
Reduced Walnut Honey Bun
$5.25
Prepared Food
Donuts
Gelato / Frozen Custard
Pizza
Cheese Pizza Slice
$1.50
Cheese Pizza 1/2 Tray
$19.75
Cheese Pizza Full Tray
$34.75
Pizza Bread
$2.25
Pizza Kit
$12.85
Specialty Pizza Slice
$1.50
Specialty Pizza 1/2 Tray
$29.75
Specialty Pizza Full Tray
$43.75
Mozzarella Cheese 7oz
$4.95
Grated Romano Cheese 7oz
$5.35
Pizza Sauce 16oz
$4.95
Margherita Pepperoni Sticks (2)
$6.49
Margherita Pepperoni Stick
$3.25
LUNCH SPECIAL
$10.57
Sandwiches
Grocery
Dairy
Imported Items
Cuoco Pasta con Sarde 15oz
$7.39
2.65 oz Capers in Salt
$3.19
Agostino Anchovies
$9.99
Agostino Capers
$4.79
Agrigenes Whole Tomatoes
$3.79
Artichoke Hearts - 6.5 oz
$3.59
Artichoke Hearts 8.4 oz
$4.69
Aubergine Fillets 560g
$11.99
Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
$7.49
Bellei Balsamic Vinegar
$6.79
Buon Italia EVOO
$18.39
Canned Yellowfin Tuna
$3.69
Capers 1 pt
$6.70
Cento Anchovies 2 oz
$2.09
Coluccio Olive Oil
$18.99
Corbari Tomatoes
$5.49
Cuoco Caponata 7oz can
$4.99
Cuoco Seasoning for Macaroni with Sardines 15oz
$7.39
Diced Tomatoes
$3.69
Eggplant Caponatina
$4.89
Giardiniera 32 oz
$7.89
Giuseppe Cocco Bucatini Pasta 500gm
$9.49
Giuseppe Cocco Sagnarelli Pasta 500gm
$9.49
Gnocchi De Cecco
$4.49
Grande Routa Instant Polenta 500gm
$3.79
Guercio Balsamic Vinegar
$7.39
Guercio's Marinara Sauce
$4.39
Guercio's Olive Oil and Romano Sauce
$5.59
La Bella San Marzano Passata 250ml
$5.39
La Bella San Marzano Tomatoes 28oz
$5.69
La Valle Tomato Sauce
$3.79
Marco Polo Roasted Red Peppers 19.3 oz Jar
$5.99
Marinella Anchovies 25oz Tin
$25.39
Marinella Arborio Rice 2lb
$9.49
Marinella Balsamic Vinegar of Modena 500ml
$5.89
Marinella Fire Roasted Peppers 12oz
$5.89
Marinella Quartered Artichokes 314gm
$10.59
Moretti Polenta
$3.69
Naturally Nuts
$8.99
Naturally Nuts Relish
$10.49
Olives - 21 oz
$8.39
Organic Tomato Sauce 680g
$6.99
Pappardelle Pasta DeCecco
$4.49
Pepperoncini
$7.39
Plum Peeled Tomatoes
$3.99
Roland Arborio Rice
$4.29
Roland White Polenta
$4.99
San Marzano peeled tomatoes DOP 540g
$9.45
Setaro Capellini Pasta
$5.89
Setaro Capricci Pasta
$7.79
Sosalt Marino Sea Salt
$2.59
Spanish Stuffed Queen Olives 21 oz jar
$8.99
Sun-Dried Tomatoes
$6.69
Sun-Dried Tomatoes 560g
$13.99
Trucioleto Red Wine Vinegar
$8.79
Tutto Calabria Hot Spread
$8.39
Twisted Vine Bruchetta
$7.29
Twisted Vine Caponata 11.5 oz
$8.19
Varrelo Balsamic Vinegar
$5.49
Weber's Mustard 12 oz
$4.49
Gallo Sauces
Gondola Pasta
Cheese Ravioli Package
$4.09
Cheese Ravioli Case
$24.59
Tortellini Cheese Package
$4.68
Tortellini Cheese Case
$28.09
Cheese and Spinach Stuff Shell
$13.29
Cheese Stuff Shell
$12.99
Spinach and Cheese Ravioli Case
$25.00
Spinach and Cheese Ravioli Package
$4.19
Tortellini Tri Color Package
$4.68
Tortellini Tri Color Case
$28.09
8oz Gnocchi
$6.09
Dried Gondola Pasta
$5.79
Gondola Basil Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Black Pepper Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Egg Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Garlic and Parsley Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Red Hot Pepper Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Spinach Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Tomato Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Whole Wheat Noodles
$5.79
Hot Pepper Ravioli Package
$4.19
Meats
All Beef Summer Sausage
$6.99
Arancini - Spinach
$9.59
Arancini - Meat
$9.59
Calabrese Salami
$7.39
Hard Salami
$6.99
Hot Italian Salami with Wine
$6.99
Margherita Pepperoni
$6.49
2 sticks
Sopressata Salami
$7.39
Sweet Italian Salami with Wine
$6.99
All Beef Summer Sausage
$6.99
Arancini - Spinach
$9.59
Arancini - Meat
$9.59
Calabrese Salami
$7.39
Hard Salami
$6.99
Hot Italian Salami with Wine
$6.99
Margherita Pepperoni
$6.49
2 sticks
Sopressata Salami
$7.39
Sweet Italian Salami with Wine
$6.99
DiCamillo Pasta & Sauces (Copy)
DiCamillo Spaghetti
$5.25
DiCamillo Penne Rigate
$5.25
DiCamillo Farfalle
$5.25
DiCamillo Orecchiette
$5.25
DiCamillo Mezzi Rigatoni
$5.25
DiCamillo Fusilli
$5.25
DiCamillo Gemelli
$5.25
DiCamillo Linguine
$5.25
DiCamillo Marinara Sauce
$10.99
Sugo Pomodoro
$5.99
Pesto Genovese
$9.39
Salsa Bruschetta Saporita
$7.69
Sugo Arrabbiata
$7.49
Sugo Pomodoro with Truffles
$11.29
Sugo Pomodoro with Romano
$8.59
Sugo Pomodoro with Taggiasche Olives
$8.29
Sugo Pomodoro with Peppers
$6.19
Artichoke Crema
$8.99
Pistaccio Cream
$9.99
Pistaccio Pesto
$9.99
Breadsticks with Flax, Sesame, and Poppy Seeds
$6.99
Breadsticks with Sesame and Olive Oil
$6.99
Breadsticks with Olives and Olive Oil
$6.99
Breadsticks with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$6.99
Breadsticks with Cornmeal and Olive Oil
$6.99
Drinks
Soda/Water
Coffee/Tea
Large Coffee 16oz
$1.85
Small Coffee 12oz
$1.65
Espresso-Single
$2.10
Espresso-Double
$4.35
Flavor Shot
$0.45
Large Cappuccino
$3.80
Small Cappuccino
$3.45
Small Latte
$3.45
Large Latte
$3.80
Hot Chocolate 12 oz
$1.99
Hot Chocolate 16 oz
$2.25
DiCamillo Dark Roast Coffee Beans
$9.99
DiCamillo Espresso Roast Coffee Beans
$9.99
Jasmine Tea Bags
$7.99
English Breakfast Tea Bags
$7.99
Earl Grey Tea Bags
$7.99
Juices
Dairy
Gourmet
Biscotti
Biscotti Plastic Drum
$51.75
Bits and Pieces
$1.99
Vino Bag
$13.50
Large Biscotti Chocolate Dipped
$1.99
Large Biscotti Plain
$1.85
Traditional di Prato - Resealable
$6.50
Choc Dipped di Prato - Resealable
$6.50
Double Chocolate Biscotti di Prato - Resealable
$6.50
Chocolate Enrobed - Resealable
$6.50
Biscotti Amaretti - Resealable
$6.50
Biscotti di Vino - Resealable
$6.50
Coconut Macaroons - Resealable
$6.50
Crumiri - Resealable
$6.50
Cuccidati - Resealable
$8.50
Gocce di Cioccolato - Resealable
$6.50
Pasticcini di Burro con Noci - Resealable
$6.50
Biscotti DiCamillo - Resealable
$6.50
Focaccia Crackers - Resealable
$6.50
Cherry Almond - Resealable
$6.50
Lemon Butter - Resealable
$6.50
Biscotti Sesame - Resealable
$6.50
Traditional di Prato - Window Box
$9.99
Choc dipped di Prato - Window Box
$9.99
Double Chocolate Biscotti di Prato - Window Box
$9.99
Chocolate Enrobed - Window Box
$10.99
Biscotti Amaretti - Window Box
$10.99
Biscotti di Vino - Window Box
$9.99
Crumiri - Window Box
$9.99
Cherry Almond Biscotti - Window Box
$9.99
Coconut Macaroons - Window Box
$10.99
Lemon Butter Biscotti - Window Box
$9.99
Pasticcini di Burro con Noci - Window Box
$10.99
Sicilian Fig Biscotti - Window Box
$8.50
Focaccia Crackers - Window Box
$9.99
Gocce di Cioccolato Biscotti - Window Box
$6.50
Biscotti Sesame Biscotti - Window Box
$6.50
Gocce di Cioccolato Biscotti - Window Box
$6.50
Biscotti Sesame Biscotti - Window Box
$6.50
Biscotti DiCamillo - Window Box
$9.99
Sweet Abruzzi Sampler - Window Box
$11.99
DiCamillo Pasta & Sauces
DiCamillo Spaghetti
$5.25
DiCamillo Penne Rigate
$5.25
DiCamillo Farfalle
$5.25
DiCamillo Orecchiette
$5.25
DiCamillo Mezzi Rigatoni
$5.25
DiCamillo Fusilli
$5.25
DiCamillo Gemelli
$5.25
DiCamillo Linguine
$5.25
DiCamillo Marinara Sauce
$10.99
Sugo Pomodoro
$5.99
Pesto Genovese
$9.39
Salsa Bruschetta Saporita
$7.69
Sugo Arrabbiata
$7.49
Sugo Pomodoro with Truffles
$11.29
Sugo Pomodoro with Romano
$8.59
Sugo Pomodoro with Taggiasche Olives
$8.29
Sugo Pomodoro with Peppers
$6.19
Artichoke Crema
$8.99
Pistaccio Cream
$9.99
Pistaccio Pesto
$9.99
Breadsticks with Flax, Sesame, and Poppy Seeds
$6.99
Breadsticks with Sesame and Olive Oil
$6.99
Breadsticks with Olives and Olive Oil
$6.99
Breadsticks with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$6.99
Breadsticks with Cornmeal and Olive Oil
$6.99
Sweet Tarallini
$5.25
Chili Tarallini
$5.25
Pizza Tarallini
$5.25
Baskets/Tins
Centenario Tin
$46.25
Quarto Sampler
$44.25
Assortimento Italiano
$39.75
Azzurro Piccolo Sampler Tin
$35.75
Niagara Piccolo Sampler Tin
$35.75
La Mietitrice Tin
$35.75
Ballotin Medium
$36.75
Il Collezione
$140.00
Chocolate Fruit Canister
$19.50
Chocolate Biscotti Fruit Canister
$19.50
Traditional Biscotti Fruit Canister
$19.50
Amaretti Fruit Canister
$19.50
Biscotti Amaretti Fruit Canister
$19.50
La Vergine del Campo
$58.75
Cookie Hamper
$71.25
Mom Wants You Home Basket
$92.25
Founding Father Crate
$90.00
Dolce Oval Basket 3
$78.75
Abbondanza Dolce
$147.00
Addolorata II Hamper
$132.00
Festa Della Frutta Tin
$58.75
Campo di Frutta Tin
$46.25
Fruit/Jams/Honey
Merchandise
S - White T-Shirt
$18.25
M - White T-Shirt
$18.25
L - White T-Shirt
$18.25
XL - White T-Shirt
$18.25
S - Black T-Shirt
$18.25
M - Black T-Shirt
$18.25
L - Black T-Shirt
$18.25
XL - Black T-Shirt
$18.25
2XL - White T-Shirt
$22.25
3XL - White T-Shirt
$24.50
2XL - Black T-Shirt
$22.25
3XL - Black T-Shirt
$24.50
Hat - White
$17.00
Hat - Black
$17.00
White Embroidered Apron
$23.50
Black Apron
$15.99
White Apron
$15.99
Large DiCamillo Canvas Bag
$11.75
DiCamillo Canvas Bag
$8.75
Candy
Chocolate/Gift Boxes
White Coconut Box
$26.99
Choc Drizzled Coconut Box
$27.75
Book Box
$24.75
Brian Bag
$10.99
Dark Cluster Box
$21.75
Confetti Candy
$14.19
White Torrone
$21.75
Chocolate Torrone
$21.75
Choc Covered Almond Stuffed Figs
$31.75
Caramel and Toffee Candy Box
$11.99
Chocolate Brownie Petit Fours
$18.25
Florentine Lace 5oz
$6.89
Gold Biscotti Window Box
$17.75
Gold Box Caramel/Toffee Chocolate Candy
$16.50
Gold Box Sponge Candy
$14.25
Biscotti Jars
Arcangelo Biscotti Jar
$176.00
Arcangelo Grande Biscotti Jar
$195.00
Firenze Vecchia Biscotti Jar
$180.00
Arabesco Francese Jar
$180.00
Cornucopia Jar
$188.00
Festa Della Frutta Jar
$180.00
Putti Jar
$143.00
Il Leone
$158.00
Moderno Jar
$113.00
Florentine Rooster Jar
$188.00
Frutta di Montelupo
$150.00
Il Vaso Limone e Leone
$150.00
Il Vaso Margent Limone
$187.00
Il Barattolo Margent
$176.00
Il Limone Montelupo
$153.00
Montelupo Leaf
$153.00
Melograno Grande
$165.00
Gemelli in Blu
$180.00
Verdi Biscotti Jar
$176.00
L'Uccelo del Paradiso
$192.00
Impoli
$179.00
Rococo
$195.00
Lorenzo
$215.00
Biscotti Frutta Della Toscana
$165.00
Biscotti Farnese
$244.00
Biscotti Nastro Bandiera
$150.00
Il Vaso con Orecchini
$176.00
Seasonal
Spring/Easter
2 Pack Iced Bunny Cookies
$4.95
2 Pack Pink Sugared Bunny Cookies
$3.89
Iced Flower Cookie
$2.75
2 Pack Sugar Flower Cookies
$3.25
3 Pack Sugar Flower Cookies
$4.89
Albanese Gummi Bunnies 5oz
$4.50
Assorted Easter Sugar Cookies
$15.45
Basket Cake
$24.50
Bunny Cake
$20.85
Chicks and Rabbits Gummies 5oz
$4.50
Chicks Egg Bunny Shortbread
$6.89
Children's Easter Basket
$55.00
Chocolate Egg and Bunny 8.2 oz
$10.25
Chocolate Eggs 5oz
$5.00
Colomba Cake
$25.75
Decorated Cupcake - Spring/Easter
$2.00
Easter Basket
$70.00
Easter Cookie Mosaic
$18.75
Easter Cupcake 6 Pack
$12.50
Easter Cupcakes 4/box w/ handle
$8.50
Easter Shortbread House
$43.99
Egg Cake
$19.89
Egg Cookie with Colored Sugar
$3.50
Egg Twist
$7.25
Egg Twist Erie County
$7.25
Jelly Beans 6 oz
$4.50
Lamb Cake
$34.50
Large 24 oz Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg
$32.00
Makowiec - All Flavors
$8.25
Mama D Bread
$6.49
Mama D with Egg
$6.59
Medium 10 oz Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg
$15.75
Pink Bunny Cookie
$1.49
Pink Bunny Cookies Dozen
$15.99
Sfingi Cheese
$2.99
Sfingi Honey
$1.60
Sfingi Powdered
$1.40
Small 4oz Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg
$8.25
Sponge Candy Box
$9.99
Sugar Butterfly Cookies
$2.99
Round Rye
$3.30
Hot Cross Buns
$4.45
Iced Bunny Cookie
$2.59
Iced Flower Cookie
$2.75
St. Joseph's Day
St. Patrick's Day
Valentine's Day
Tea Size Sugar Heart
$1.29
Medium Heart Cookie Iced and Writing
$2.99
Large Heart Cookie Roses and Writing (in dome)
$3.39
Decorated Cupcake Valentine's Day
$6.89
Tea Size Heart Cookie 12 Pack
$2.00
Large Heart Cake (in dome)
$11.99
X's and O's Shortbread Sugared Package
$19.99
Red Velvet Dipped in Chocolate
$11.99
Iced Pastry Heart
$2.79
Rose Stem Cake
$25.99
Love Shack
$43.50
Large Heart Cake w/ Fresh Strawberries
$33.75
12" Heart Tray w/ 12 heart shaped choc. cookies with enrobed choc
$24.99
9" Heart Shape Container w/ 6 Decorated Cupcakes
$14.99
Cookie Mosaic - Valentine's
$22.49
Florentine Lace Tin
$14.39
Jelly Candies
$5.99
Confetti Candy
$10.99
Heart Box with Chocolate Drizzled Shortbread
$24.50
Heart Bread and Love Bread
$15.99
Fudge Brownie Petit Fours in Window Box
$18.25
All Chocolate Valentine Basket
$87.00
Valentine Hamper (individually wrapped)
$75.00
Butter Bourbon Chocolate Pound Cake
$29.50
Christmas
Santa Face Cake
$19.99
Snowflake/Snowman
$6.49
Springerle
$6.49
Sugar Cut Out 2 Pack - Christmas
$3.70
Sugar Cut Out Cookie - Christmas
$1.85
Sugar Cut Out Cookie Dozen - Christmas
$14.99
Torta di Frutta
$26.99
Wreath Cake
$18.50
Yule Log
$34.50
Christmas Cupcakes
$2.00
Christmas Tree Stollen
$15.75
Crescent Stollen Coffee Cake
$14.25
Gingerbread 2 pack
$4.85
JUMBO Gingerbread
$22.99
Gingermen and ladies
$4.75
Iced cut out cookies
$2.99
Iced cut out 2 pack
$5.98
Iced cut out 3 pack
$7.69
10 small xmas cut out sugar
$14.99
BIG Santa cookie
$6.89
Pandoro
$39.99
Milanese High Panettone (Green Wrapped)
$39.99
Muscato Panettone
$39.99
Chocolate Panettone
$39.99
Red Wrapped Panettone
$39.99
Personal Panettone
$7.99
Panforte Margherita
$18.25
Gingerbread House
$46.50
Poppy/Cinn/Apricot Roll
$8.49
Fall
4-pack Decorated Cupcake Fall
$7.75
Decorated Cupcake - Fall
$2.00
Dozen Small Leaf and Ghost Cookies
$16.25
Large Leaf Iced Cookie
$3.25
Pumpkin Cake Square
$3.99
Pumpkin Cake with Stem
$23.00
Pumpkin Cookies w/ Nuts and Raisins Iced
$2.45
Pumpkin Cookies w/Nuts and Raisins Uniced
$2.30
Pumpkin Face Cake
$12.25
Pumpkin Face Cookie
$3.10
Pumpkin Loaf
$4.25
Pumpkin Muffin
$2.25
Pumpkin Pie
$14.00
Pumpkin Tart
$3.39
Small Haunted House
$44.25
Small Leaf and Ghost Cookie
$1.85
Sugar Leaf Cookies 3-Pack
$3.49
Sugar Leaf Cookies 4-Pack
$4.65
Father's Day
4th of July
Custom Sale
Bag Charge
DiCamillo Bakery 811 Linwood Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(716) 282-2341
811 Linwood Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14305
Closed