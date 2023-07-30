DiCamillo's Bakery - NF Blvd Plaza
Parker House Rolls
$4.75
Dinner Rolls
$5.65
Hamburger Rolls - Each
$0.40
Hamburger Rolls - 1/2 Dozen
$2.23
Hamburger rolls - Dozen
$4.45
Hot Dog Rolls - Each
$0.40
Hot Dog Rolls - 1/2 Dozen
$2.40
Hot Dog Rolls - Dozen
$4.45
Semi-Hard Rolls - Each
$0.80
Semi-Hard Rolls - Dozen
$5.90
Semi-Hard Kummelweck Rolls - Each
$0.80
Semi-Hard Kummelweck Rolls -Dozen
$6.49
Pastry/Cakes/Cookies
Case Items
Eclairs
$4.25
Napolean
$3.95
Chocolate Brownie
$2.65
Sfogliatelle Flora
$3.95
Butter Tart
$4.00
Ladylock
$3.39
Turnovers
$3.75
Apple Nests
$3.25
Chrusciki
$7.25
Raisin Eccles
$3.00
Cinnamon Buns
$6.25
Walnut Honey Buns
$8.75
Apple Flip
$4.00
Plain Cannoli
$3.79
Chocolate Dipped Cannoli
$3.99
Custard Puffs - Each
$2.00
Custard Puffs - 1/2 Dozen
$12.00
Custard Puffs - Dozen
$20.00
Tea Biscuits - Each
$1.25
Tea Biscuits 4-pack
$4.75
Raisin Scones - Each
$1.25
Raisin Scones - 4-pack
$4.75
Large Muffin
$2.25
Muffin 4-Pack
$8.99
Chocolate Brownie
$2.65
1/2 Dozen
$14.70
Dozen
$31.80
Cakes
Angel Food
$6.19
Gold Pound Cake
$7.50
Large Muffin
$2.25
7" Gold Cake
$14.50
7" Chococlate Cake
$14.50
7" Half & Half Cake
$14.50
7" Banana Cake
$14.50
7" German Chocolate Cake
$18.50
7" Boston Creme Cake
$17.00
Cassatta
$22.50
Mini Cassatta
$8.50
7" Strawberry Puff Cake
$18.50
Banana Split
$21.75
7" Black Forest Cake
$20.25
Carrot Cake
$17.00
Bavarian Log
$20.25
Filled Gold Cupcake
$2.00
Filled Chocolate Cupcake
$2.00
Gold Cupcake
$1.85
Chocolate Cupcake
$1.85
Whole Cheesecake
$19.79
1/2 Cheesecake
$11.49
1/4 Cheesecake
$6.69
Whole Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping
$24.49
1/2 Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping
$14.39
1/4 Cheesecake w/ Fruit Topping
$8.35
Gold Cake Square
$3.75
Chocolate Cake Square
$3.75
Banana Cake Square
$3.75
German Chocolate Cake Square
$4.75
Carrot Cake Square
$4.75
Pumpkin Cake Square
$3.75
Mint Chocolate Cake Square
$4.50
Jelly Roll
$4.75
Lemon Roll
$4.75
Coffee Cakes
Cookies
Cookie Platter - 1lb
$23.99
Cookie Platter - 2lb 8oz
$48.99
Linzer Tart
$2.85
Chrusciki
$7.25
French Macaron
$6.99
1/2DZ Homestyle Cookies
$9.30
1DZ Homestyle Cookies
$13.50
Chinese Butter
$1.55
Chocolate Chip
$1.55
Double Chocolate Walnut
$1.55
Molasses Raisin
$1.55
Oatmeal Raisin
$1.55
Peanut Butter
$1.55
Snickerdoodle
$1.55
Sugar
$1.55
Tea Cookies 5oz Container
$6.89
Tea Cookies 1lb
$21.99
Pizzelles 5oz
$6.89
Florentine Lace
$6.89
Raspberry Regollah
$6.89
Snoballs
$6.89
Rainbow Cookies
$6.89
Apricot Filled Cookies
$6.89
Pies
Reduced items
Reduced Apple Nests
$1.95
Reduced Babka
$5.99
Reduced Brownies
$1.59
Reduced butter tart
$2.40
Reduced Cannoli
$2.37
Reduced Cinnamon Bun
$3.75
Reduced Coffee Cakes
$5.85
Reduced cream pies
$8.40
Reduced Custard puffs
$1.20
Reduced Danish
$1.58
Reduced Eclairs
$2.58
Reduced Ladylocks
$2.03
Reduced Linzer
$1.71
Reduced Napolean
$2.55
Reduced Pie Flip
$2.40
Reduced Pound Cake
$4.50
Reduced Scones
$0.84
Reduced Sfogliatelle
$2.37
Reduced Tea Biscuits
$0.84
Reduced Turnovers
$2.25
Reduced Walnut Honey Bun
$5.25
Reduced Cake Squares
$2.25
Reduced Cupcakes
$1.20
Reduced Cassata
$13.50
Reduced Mini Cassata
$5.10
Reduced 7" Cake
$8.70
Reduced German
$11.10
Reduced Boston Cream
$8.70
Reduced Carrot
$10.20
Reduced Bavarian
$9.45
Reduced 1/8 Sheet Cake
$11.70
Pizza/Sandwiches
Pizza
Cheese Pizza Slice
$2.50
Cheese Pizza 1/2 Tray
$19.75
Cheese Pizza Full Tray
$34.75
Pizza Bread Slice
$2.25
Pizza Kit
$12.85
Specialty Pizza Slice
$3.20
Specialty Pizza 1/2 Tray
$29.25
Specialty Pizza Full Tray
$46.75
Mozzarella Cheese 7oz
$4.95
Grated Romano Cheese 7oz
$5.35
Pizza Sauce 16oz
$4.95
Margherita Pepperoni Sticks (2)
$6.49
Margherita Pepperoni Stick
$3.25
LUNCH SPECIAL
$9.78
Sandwiches
Grocery
Dairy
Imported Items
Cuoco Pasta con Sarde 15oz
$7.39
2.65 oz Capers in Salt
$3.19
Agostino Anchovies
$9.99
Agostino Capers
$4.79
Agrigenes Whole Tomatoes
$3.79
Artichoke Hearts - 6.5 oz
$3.59
Artichoke Hearts 8.4 oz
$4.69
Aubergine Fillets 560g
$11.99
Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
$7.49
Bellei Balsamic Vinegar
$6.79
Buon Italia EVOO
$18.39
Canned Yellowfin Tuna
$3.69
Capers 1 pt
$6.70
Cento Anchovies 2 oz
$2.09
Coluccio Olive Oil
$18.99
Corbari Tomatoes
$5.49
Cuoco Caponata 7oz can
$4.99
Cuoco Seasoning for Macaroni with Sardines 15oz
$7.39
Diced Tomatoes
$3.69
Eggplant Caponatina
$4.89
Cosmo's Giardiniera 32oz
$7.89
Giuseppe Cocco Bucatini Pasta 500gm
$9.49
Giuseppe Cocco Sagnarelli Pasta 500gm
$9.49
Gnocchi De Cecco
$4.49
La Grande Routa Istantanea Polenta 500gm
$3.79
La Bella San Marzano Passata Pomodoro 680gm
$5.39
La Bella San Marzano Tomatoes 28oz
$5.69
La Valle Tomato Sauce
$3.79
Marco Polo Roasted Red Peppers 19.3 oz Jar
$5.99
Marinella Anchovies 25oz Tin
$25.39
Marinella Arborio Rice 2lb
$9.49
Marinella Balsamic Vinegar of Modena 500ml
$5.89
Marinella Sweet Fire Roasted Peppers 12oz
$5.89
Marinella Quartered Marinated Artichokes 314gm
$10.59
Naturally Nuts Sweet Red Pepper Relish
$10.49
Organic Tomato Sauce 680g
$6.99
Pappardelle Pasta DeCecco
$4.49
Plum Peeled Tomatoes
$3.99
Roland Arborio Rice
$4.29
Roland White Polenta
$4.99
San Marzano peeled tomatoes DOP 540g
$9.45
Spanish Stuffed Queen Olives 21 oz jar
$8.99
Sun-Dried Tomatoes 560g
$13.99
Twisted Vine Bruchetta
$7.29
Twisted Vine Sicilian Caponata 11.5oz
$8.19
Weber's Mustard 12 oz
$4.49
Burning Asphalt Sauces
Marinara Sauce
$10.09
Vodka Sauce
$12.39
Bruschetta
$10.09
Tomato Basil
$8.99
Asiago Marinara
$10.99
Olive Oil & Romano
$11.09
Sweet Tomato Jam
$6.89
Caponatta
$10.09
Wild Mushroom
$10.09
Four Cheese
$11.09
Spicy Marinara
$10.99
Meat Flavored Sauce
$8.99
Roasted Garlic & Herb
$11.09
Bread & Butter Pickles
$9.69
Kosher Dill Spears
$9.69
Roasted Red Pepper
$10.09
Sweet & Spicy Pepper and Sausage
$11.09
Puttanesca
$10.39
Gondola Pasta
Cheese Ravioli Package
$4.09
Cheese Ravioli Case
$24.59
Tortellini Cheese Package
$4.68
Tortellini Cheese Case
$28.09
Jumbo Stuffed Shells - Spinach
$13.29
Jumbo Stuffed Shells - Plain
$12.99
Spinach and Cheese Ravioli Case
$25.00
Spinach and Cheese Ravioli Package
$4.19
Tortellini Tri Color Package
$4.68
Tortellini Tri Color Case
$28.09
Gondola Nonna's Gnocchi - 8oz
$6.09
Dried Gondola Pasta
$5.79
Gondola Basil Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Black Pepper Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Egg Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Garlic and Parsley Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Red Hot Pepper Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Spinach Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Tomato Noodles
$5.79
Gondola Whole Wheat Noodles
$5.79
Hot Pepper Ravioli Package
$4.19
DiCamillo Pasta & Sauces
DiCamillo Spaghetti
$3.99
DiCamillo Penne Rigate
$3.99
DiCamillo Farfalle
$3.99
DiCamillo Orecchiette
$3.99
DiCamillo Mezzi Rigatoni
$3.99
DiCamillo Fusilli
$3.99
DiCamillo Gemelli
$3.99
DiCamillo Linguine
$3.99
Dinner is Served Special
$14.50
DiCamillo Marinara Sauce
$10.99
Sugo Pomodoro
$7.75
Pesto Genovese
$10.99
Salsa Bruschetta Saporita
$8.50
Sugo Arrabbiata
$8.25
Sugo Pomodoro with Truffles
$11.29
Sugo Pomodoro with Romano
$8.59
Sugo Pomodoro with Taggiasche Olives
$9.29
Sugo Pomodoro with Peppers
$7.25
Artichoke Crema
$9.75
Pistaccio Cream
$10.75
Pistaccio Pesto
$10.75
Dinner is Served Special
$14.50
Breadsticks with Flax, Sesame, and Poppy Seeds
$6.99
Breadsticks with Sesame and Olive Oil
$6.99
Breadsticks with Olives and Olive Oil
$6.99
Breadsticks with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$6.99
Breadsticks with Cornmeal and Olive Oil
$6.99
All That Chocolate
Carmello's
Gourmet
Biscotti
Biscotti Plastic Drum
$51.75
Bits and Pieces
$1.99
Vino Bag
$13.50
Large Biscotti Chocolate Dipped
$1.99
Large Biscotti Plain
$1.85
Traditional di Prato - Resealable
$6.50
Choc Dipped di Prato - Resealable
$6.50
Double Chocolate Biscotti di Prato - Resealable
$6.50
Chocolate Enrobed - Resealable
$6.50
Biscotti Amaretti - Resealable
$6.50
Biscotti di Vino - Resealable
$6.50
Coconut Macaroons - Resealable
$6.50
Crumiri - Resealable
$6.50
Cuccidati - Resealable
$8.50
Gocce di Cioccolato - Resealable
$6.50
Pasticcini di Burro con Noci - Resealable
$6.50
Biscotti DiCamillo - Resealable
$6.50
Focaccia Crackers - Resealable
$6.50
Cherry Almond - Resealable
$6.50
Lemon Butter - Resealable
$6.50
Biscotti Sesame - Resealable
$6.50
Traditional di Prato - Window Box
$9.99
Choc dipped di Prato - Window Box
$9.99
Double Chocolate Biscotti di Prato - Window Box
$9.99
Chocolate Enrobed - Window Box
$10.99
Biscotti Amaretti - Window Box
$10.99
Biscotti di Vino - Window Box
$9.99
Crumiri - Window Box
$9.99
Cherry Almond Biscotti - Window Box
$9.99
Coconut Macaroons - Window Box
$10.99
Lemon Butter Biscotti - Window Box
$9.99
Pasticcini di Burro con Noci - Window Box
$10.99
Sicilian Fig Biscotti - Window Box
$8.50
Focaccia Crackers - Window Box
$9.99
Gocce di Cioccolato Biscotti - Window Box
$6.50
Biscotti Sesame Biscotti - Window Box
$6.50
Biscotti DiCamillo - Window Box
$9.99
Sweet Abruzzi Sampler - Window Box
$11.99
Sweet Tarallini
$5.25
Chili Tarallini
$5.25
Pizza Tarallini
$5.25
Salami Calabrese
$8.25
Salami Bolognese
$8.25
Arancini - Meat
$9.59
Arancini - Spinach
$9.59
Baskets/Tins
Ballotin Box Medium
$36.75
Centenario Tin
$46.25
Biscotti Quarto Sampler
$44.25
Assortimento Italiano
$39.75
Il Collezione
$140.00
Azzurro Piccolo Sampler Tin
$35.75
Niagara Piccolo Sampler Tin
$35.75
La Mietitrice Tin
$35.75
Festa Della Frutta Tin
$58.75
Campo di Frutta Tin
$46.25
Traditional Biscotti Fruit Canister
$19.50
Chocolate Biscotti Fruit Canister
$19.50
Biscotti Amaretti Fruit Canister
$19.50
Cookie Hamper
$71.25
Mom Wants You Home Basket
$92.25
Founding Father Crate
$90.00
Dolce Oval Basket 3
$78.75
Abbondanza Dolce
$147.00
Addolorata II Hamper
$132.00
La Vergine del Campo
$58.75
Fruit/Jams/Honey
Merchandise
S - White T-Shirt
$18.25
M - White T-Shirt
$18.25
L - White T-Shirt
$18.25
XL - White T-Shirt
$18.25
S - Black T-Shirt
$18.25
M - Black T-Shirt
$18.25
L - Black T-Shirt
$18.25
XL - Black T-Shirt
$18.25
2XL - White T-Shirt
$22.25
3XL - White T-Shirt
$24.50
2XL - Black T-Shirt
$22.25
3XL - Black T-Shirt
$24.50
Hat - White
$17.00
Hat - Black
$17.00
White Embroidered Apron
$23.50
Black Apron
$15.99
White Apron
$15.99
Large DiCamillo Canvas Bag
$11.75
DiCamillo Canvas Bag
$8.75
Tea Towel
$14.00
Bread Knife
$26.75
Oven Mitt
$16.00
Cutting Board
$22.75
Candy
Chocolate/Gift Boxes
White Coconut Box
$26.99
Choc Drizzled Coconut Box
$27.75
DiCamillo Book Box
$24.75
Brian Bag
$10.99
Dark Caramel Clusters Box
$21.75
Confetti Candy
$14.19
White Torrone
$21.75
Chocolate Torrone
$21.75
Choc Covered Almond Stuffed Figs
$31.75
Chocolate Brownie Petit Fours
$18.25
Florentine Lace 5oz
$6.89
Gold Biscotti Window Box
$17.75
Gold Box Caramel/Toffee Chocolate Candy
$16.50
Gold Box Sponge Candy
$14.25
Biscotti Jars
Arcangelo Biscotti Jar
$176.00
Arcangelo Grande Biscotti Jar
$195.00
Firenze Vecchia Biscotti Jar
$180.00
Arabesco Francese Jar
$180.00
Cornucopia Jar
$188.00
Festa Della Frutta Jar
$180.00
Putti Jar
$143.00
Il Leone
$158.00
Moderno Jar
$113.00
Florentine Rooster Jar
$188.00
Frutta di Montelupo
$150.00
Il Vaso Limone e Leone
$150.00
Il Vaso Margent Limone
$187.00
Il Barattolo Margent
$176.00
Il Limone Montelupo
$153.00
Montelupo Leaf
$153.00
Melograno Grande
$165.00
Gemelli in Blu
$180.00
Verdi Biscotti Jar
$176.00
L'Uccelo del Paradiso
$192.00
Impoli
$179.00
Rococo
$195.00
Lorenzo
$215.00
Biscotti Frutta Della Toscana
$165.00
Biscotti Farnese
$244.00
Biscotti Nastro Bandiera
$150.00
Il Vaso con Orecchini
$176.00
Books
1001 Easy Italian Phrases
$7.95
The 101 Greatest Moments in Buffalo History
$16.95
All About Buffalo
$9.95
Amazing Impossible Erie Canal
$7.99
Amherst
$21.99
Baseball in Buffalo
$21.99
Birds of New York field Guide
$14.95
Boston
$21.99
Brighter Buffalo Renewing
$19.95
Buffalo Art Deco
$23.99
Buffalo Beer
$19.99
Buffalo Cooks with Janice Okun
$14.95
Buffalo Radio
$23.99
Buffalo Railroads
$21.99
Buffalo Railroads Through Time
$23.99
Buffalo Snow
$7.95
Buffalo Soul Lifters
$12.95
Buffalo Unbound: A Celebration
$16.00
Buffalo, NY: Cool Stuff Every Kid Should Know
$9.99
Buffalo's East Side Industry
$21.99
Buffalo's Historic Street Cars
$21.99
Buffalo's Pan-American Exposition
$21.99
Buffalo's Short Line Railroad Legacy
$24.99
Carlton and Point Breeze
$19.99
Celebrating New York: 50 States
$4.99
Chautauqua Institution: 1874-1974
$21.99
Chautauqua Lake Region
$21.99
City of Light
$18.00
Color & Learn Easy Italian Phrases
$2.50
Erie Canal
$21.99
Erie County Fair Images of Modern America
$22.99
Every Day in Tuscany: Seasons of
$16.00
The Father Baker Code
$13.95
Four Seasons of Letchworth
$24.95
Frank Lloyd Wright in Buffalo
$12.95
Gangsters and Organized Crime in Buffalo
$23.99
Ghosts of 1812
$15.95
Ghosts of Genessee county
$19.99
Gimme Jimmy!
$16.95
Good Night Italy
$9.95
Good Night Niagara Falls
$9.95
Hamburg: 1910-1970
$21.99
Italian in Three Months
$14.99
Italian Ways
$15.95
Italian Without Words
$6.99
Kenmore
$21.99
The Legend of Old Befana
$7.99
Letchworth State Park
$21.99
Lily Dale: The Town That Talks to
$14.99
Living in Italy
$4.99
Mangia! Mangia!
$7.99
Maritime Tales of Lake Ontario
$19.99
My First Book of Italian Words
$8.99
My First Italian Lesson Color & Learn
$4.99
Mysteries of Father Baker
$14.95
Niagara Falls
$4.99
Niagara Falls, Or Does It?
$6.99
Nickel City Drafts
$14.95
Olmsted in Buffalo and Niagara Falls
$12.95
Orchard Park
$21.99
Quotable Buffalo
$11.95
Remembering Old Buffalo
$13.95
Rescue of a Landmark: Frank Lloyd Wright
$13.95
Roycroft Campus
$21.99
Secret Buffalo
$22.50
Secret Places of Western New York
$24.00
Shipwrecks of Lake Erie: Tragedy
$19.99
Sign Stories
$15.95
Strega Nona
$8.99
The Buffalo Naval Park
$23.99
Thousand Days in tuscany:
$17.00
Thousand Days in Venice:
$14.95
Today in Buffalo Sports History
$15.95
Tonawanda and North Tonawanda
$21.99
Tony's Bread
$7.99
Town of Tonawanda, New York
$21.99
Trees of New York Field Guide
$14.95
Un Amico Italiano: Eat, Pray, Love
$15.00
Venice: A New History
$20.00
Victorian Buffalo: Images From The
$13.95
Village Ghosts of Western New York
$13.95
Walter the Baker
$8.99
Western New York Amusement
$21.99
What They Didn't Teach You in Italy
$14.95
What Was the Underground Railroad
$5.99
Who Was Frank Lloyd Wright?
$5.99
Who Was Nikola Tesla?
$5.99
World War II Buffalo
$21.99
Wright 3
$7.99
Drinks
Soda/Water
Coffee/Tea
Large Coffee 16oz
$1.95
Small Coffee 12oz
$1.65
Espresso-Single
$2.10
Espresso-Double
$4.35
Flavor Shot
$0.45
Large Cappuccino
$3.80
Small Cappuccino
$3.45
Small Latte
$3.45
Large Latte
$3.80
Hot Chocolate 12 oz
$1.99
Hot Chocolate 16 oz
$2.25
DiCamillo Dark Roast Coffee Beans
$9.99
DiCamillo Espresso Roast Coffee Beans
$9.99
Jasmine Tea Bags
$7.99
English Breakfast Tea Bags
$7.99
Earl Grey Tea Bags
$7.99
Juices
Dairy
Seasonal
Spring
Easter
2 Pack Iced Bunny Cookies
$4.95
2 Pack Pink Sugared Bunny Cookies
$3.89
2 Pack Sugar Flower Cookies
$3.25
3 Pack Sugar Flower Cookies
$4.89
Albanese Gummi Bunnies 5oz
$4.50
Assorted Easter Sugar Cookies
$15.45
Basket Cake
$24.50
Bunny Cake
$20.85
Chicks and Rabbits Gummies 5oz
$4.50
Chicks Egg Bunny Shortbread
$6.89
Children's Easter Basket
$55.00
Chocolate Egg and Bunny 8.2 oz
$10.25
Chocolate Eggs 5oz
$5.00
Colomba Cake
$25.75
Decorated Cupcake - Spring/Easter
$2.00
Easter Basket
$70.00
Easter Cookie Mosaic
$18.75
Easter Cupcake 6 Pack
$12.50
Easter Cupcakes 4/box w/ handle
$8.50
Easter Shortbread House
$43.99
Egg Cake
$19.89
Egg Cookie with Colored Sugar
$3.50
Egg Twist
$7.25
Egg Twist Erie County
$7.25
Jelly Beans 6 oz
$4.50
Lamb Cake
$34.50
Large 24 oz Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg
$32.00
Makowiec - All Flavors
$8.25
Mama D Bread
$6.49
Mama D with Egg
$6.59
Medium 10 oz Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg
$15.75
Pink Bunny Cookie
$1.49
Pink Bunny Cookies Dozen
$15.99
Sfingi Cheese
$2.99
Sfingi Honey
$1.60
Sfingi Powdered
$1.40
Small 4oz Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg
$8.25
Sponge Candy Box
$9.99
Sugar Butterfly Cookies
$2.99
Round Rye
$3.30
Hot Cross Buns
$4.45
Iced Bunny Cookie
$2.59
St. Joseph's Day
St. Patrick's Day
Valentine's Day
Tea Size Sugar Heart
$1.29
Medium Heart Cookie Iced and Writing
$2.99
Large Heart Cookie Roses and Writing (in dome)
$3.39
Decorated Cupcake Valentine's Day
$6.89
Tea Size Heart Cookie 12 Pack
$2.00
Large Heart Cake (in dome)
$11.99
X's and O's Shortbread Sugared Package
$19.99
Red Velvet Dipped in Chocolate
$11.99
Iced Pastry Heart
$2.79
Rose Stem Cake
$25.99
Love Shack
$43.50
Large Heart Cake w/ Fresh Strawberries
$33.75
12" Heart Tray w/ 12 heart shaped choc. cookies with enrobed choc
$24.99
9" Heart Shape Container w/ 6 Decorated Cupcakes
$14.99
Cookie Mosaic - Valentine's
$22.49
Florentine Lace Tin
$14.39
Jelly Candies
$5.99
Confetti Candy
$10.99
Heart Box with Chocolate Drizzled Shortbread
$24.50
Heart Bread and Love Bread
$15.99
Fudge Brownie Petit Fours in Window Box
$18.25
All Chocolate Valentine Basket
$87.00
Valentine Hamper (individually wrapped)
$75.00
Butter Bourbon Chocolate Pound Cake
$29.50
Christmas
Santa Face Cake
$19.99
Snowflake/Snowman
$6.49
Springerle
$6.49
Sugar Cut Out 2 Pack - Christmas
$3.70
Sugar Cut Out Cookie - Christmas
$1.85
Sugar Cut Out Cookie Dozen - Christmas
$14.99
Torta di Frutta
$26.99
Wreath Cake
$18.50
Yule Log
$34.50
Christmas Cupcakes
$2.00
Christmas Tree Stollen
$15.75
Crescent Stollen Coffee Cake
$14.25
Gingerbread 2 pack
$4.85
JUMBO Gingerbread
$22.99
Gingermen and ladies
$4.75
Iced cut out cookies
$2.99
Iced cut out 2 pack
$5.98
Iced cut out 3 pack
$7.69
10 small xmas cut out sugar
$14.99
BIG Santa cookie
$6.89
Pandoro
$39.99
Milanese High Panettone (Green Wrapped)
$39.99
Muscato Panettone
$39.99
Chocolate Panettone
$39.99
Red Wrapped Panettone
$39.99
Personal Panettone
$7.99
Panforte Margherita
$18.25
Gingerbread House
$46.50
Poppy/Cinn/Apricot Roll
$8.49
Fall
4-pack Decorated Cupcake Fall
$7.75
Decorated Cupcake - Fall
$2.00
Dozen Small Leaf and Ghost Cookies
$16.25
Large Leaf Iced Cookie
$3.25
Pumpkin Cake Square
$3.99
Pumpkin Cake with Stem
$23.00
Pumpkin Cookies w/ Nuts and Raisins Iced
$2.45
Pumpkin Cookies w/Nuts and Raisins Uniced
$2.30
Pumpkin Face Cake
$12.25
Pumpkin Face Cookie
$3.10
Pumpkin Loaf
$4.25
Pumpkin Muffin
$2.25
Pumpkin Pie
$14.00
Pumpkin Tart
$3.39
Small Haunted House
$44.25
Small Leaf and Ghost Cookie
$1.85
Sugar Leaf Cookies 3-Pack
$3.49
Sugar Leaf Cookies 4-Pack
$4.65
Father's Day
4th of July
Custom Sale
Bag Charge
DiCamillo's Bakery - NF Blvd Plaza Location and Ordering Hours
(716) 236-0111
Closed