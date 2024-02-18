Didine Resto & Catering 628 N Stiles St
The Meal / Manje Prensipal
- Chicken / Poul$13.99+
Choose Steamed or Fried. Accompanied by White Rice, Rice with Beans, Vegetable Rice, and a side of Veggies or Lettuce
- Pork / Kochon$16.99+
Steamed or Fried - Accompanied by your choice of White Rice, Rice with Beans, Vegetable Rice, and Veggies, or Lettuce.
- Turkey / Kodenn$14.99+
Turkey, available steamed or fried, accompanied by your choice of white rice, rice with beans, vegetable rice, and a side of veggies or lettuce.
- Vegetable Stew with Meats / Legim ak viann$15.00+
- Goat / Kabrit$17.99+
Fritters / Fritay
- Fried Chicken / Poul Fri$14.99
- Fried Turkey / Kodenn Fri$14.99
- Fried Pork / Griyo$20.99
Fried - Accompanied by your choice of White Rice, Rice with Beans, Vegetable Rice, and Veggies, or Lettuce.
- Fried Goat / Kabrit Fri$26.99
Options may feature fritters, fried plantains, spicy coleslaw, batata and malanga fritters.
