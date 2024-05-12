DiLeo's
FOOD
Appetizer
- 10 Wings
Mild, hot, or inferno served with celery and blue cheese$15.00
- Broccoli Rabe
Sautéed with caramelized garlic served with Parmesan cheese and cherry peppers$16.00
- Bruschetta
Toasted Italian bread, topped with diced tomato, basil, and sharp provolone cheese$16.00
- Calamari
Semolina encrusted calamari fried to perfection and served with tomato sauce$17.00
- Garlic bread
Toasted Italian bread with butter, garlic, and parmesan.$9.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom caps stuffed with crab imperial, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and special DiLeo seasoning$17.00
- Mozzarella Alla Caprese
House made mozzarella, beef steak tomatoes, fresh basil, pignolli nuts, three herb pesto, topped with EVOO and balsamic reduction$16.00
- Mozzarella sticks$9.00
- Shrimp Cocktail Special$12.00
Create your own Pasta
Dessert
Entrees
- Eggplant Parmesan
Fresh eggplant breaded and cooked until golden served with DiLeo’s homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti or choice of pasta$22.00
- Chicken Parmesan
Fresh chicken breast breaded and cooked until golden served with house made tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese over spaghetti or choice of pasta$23.00
- Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan
Best of both worlds! Served with house made tomato sauce over spaghetti or choice of pasta$24.00
- Chicken Marsala
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with dry Marsala wine and mushroom Demi-glaze over spaghetti or choice of pasta$24.00
- Gnocchi with Parmesan sauce
Tender potato pasta served in Parmesan tomato sauce$20.00
- Meat Lasagna
Layers of pasta, Italian cheeses, ground beef, and tomato sauce$22.00
- Chicken Scarparelli
Fresh chicken strips sautéed in a garlic butter sauce over spaghetti or choice of pasta$24.00
- Pasta DiLeo
Linguine with white clam sauce and jumbo lump crab meat$27.00
- Chicken Piccata$25.00
- Broccoli Rabe with Penne$25.00
- Chicken Franchaise$25.00
- Filet Dinner SPECIAL$27.00
Kids
Pizza
- NY Medium
Fresh Made Dough Daily$16.00
- 06 Cut Old forge double crust white MED
6 cuts$19.00
- 06 Cut Old Forge Red MED
6 cut square cheese$19.00
- Medium white Ricotta Pizza$22.00
- Medium Mediterranean$25.00
- Margarita MED
Mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, peccorino Romano cheese, and EVOO$20.00
- Veggie MED
Broccoli, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Mushroom, Red Sauce, Mozzarella$23.00
- Supreme MED
Includes 8 toppings$27.00
- Medium Diablo Pizza$21.00
- PB&J Medium$16.00
- Pickle Pizza Med$20.00
- NY Large
Fresh dough made daily$20.00
- 12 Cut Old Forge Double Crust White LRG$22.00
- 12 Cut Old Forge Red LRG$22.00
- Large White Ricotta Pizza$24.00
- Margarita LRG$26.00
- Large Mediterranean$29.00
- Veggie LRG$26.00
- Large Diablo Pizza$23.00
- Supreme LRG$31.00
- PB&J Large$19.00
- Pickle Pizza Lrg$22.00
- $5 Slice$5.00
- Margarhita Slice$7.00
- Personal Pizza$7.00
- Sm Pizza Dough$6.00
- Lg Pizza Dough$8.00
Salads
- Caesar salad
Romaine, Italian croutons, peccorino Romano cheese, house made Caesar dressing$15.00
- Chicken Caesar salad
Romaine, Italian croutons, peccorino Romano cheese house made Caesar dressing$19.00
- Double Antipasto Salad
Cappicola, provolone, salami, celery, roasted red peppers, black olives, tuna, artichoke hearts, and mushrooms over field greens$25.00
- Garden Salad$14.00
- Greek Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, pepperoni, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Served with EVOO, oregano + kosher salt$17.00
- Single Antipasto salad
Cappicola, provolone, salami, celery, roasted red pepper, black olives, tuna, artichoke hearts, and mushrooms, over field greens$17.00
- OUT OF STOCKSpecial SaladOUT OF STOCK$17.00
- Tricolor signature salad
Arugula, radicchio, Belgian endive, Treviso, and spring mix with pine nuts, berries, and crumbled bleu cheese. Hand tossed with lemon juice, fresh garlic, and olive oil$18.00
- Wedge$15.00
- Together
Sides
- Side of sauce$2.00
- Basket of fries$8.00
- Chicken Breast$4.00
- (1) Mild Sausage$4.00
- (2) Mild Sausage$8.00
- (1) Hot Sausage$4.00
- (2) Hot Sausage$8.00
- (1) Meatball$5.00
- (2) Meatball$10.00
- side garden salad$6.00
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
- Side Veggies$8.00
- Side Of Broccoli$6.00
- Pint Sauce$6.00
- Quart Sauce$10.00
- Side of Anchovies$4.00
- Cesar Salad (Chicken Parm Special)
- Garden Salad (Chicken Parm Night)
Subs
CATERING
- 1/2 tray chicken Parmesan$60.00
- Full tray chicken Parmesan$130.00
- Anitpasto Salad Full$90.00
- Antipasto Salad 1/2$70.00
- Baked Pene w/ sausage Full$130.00
- Baked Pene w/ sausage 1/2$75.00
- Baked Ziti Florentine 1/2$50.00
- Baked Ziti Florentine Full$95.00
- Broccoli Rabe 1/2$65.00
- Broccoli Rabe 1/2 sausage$70.00
- Broccoli Rabe Full$120.00
- Broccoli Rabe Full sausage$135.00
- Caesar Salad 1/2$40.00
- Caesar Salad Full$60.00
- Caesar Salad w/ grilled chicken 1/2$60.00
- Caesar Salad w/ grilled chicken Full$110.00
- Calamari 1/2$55.00
- Calamari Full$110.00
- Chicken Franchaise 1/2$70.00
- Chicken Franchaise Full$130.00
- Chicken Marsala 1/2$70.00
- Chicken Marsala Full$130.00
- Chicken Picatta 1/2$70.00
- Chicken Picatta Full$130.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2$60.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana Full$120.00
- Eggplant Rollatini 1/2$65.00
- Eggplant Rollatini Full$130.00
- Fruit/Cheese Tray 1/2$45.00
- Fruit/Cheese Tray Full$90.00
- Gnocchi 1/2$60.00
- Gnocchi Full$115.00
- Greek Salad 1/2$55.00
- Greek Salad Full$95.00
- Linguine Bianco 1/2$65.00
- Linguine Bianco Full$130.00
- Linguine Pomodoro 1/2$65.00
- Linguine Pomodoro Full$130.00
- Meat Lasagna 1/2$75.00
- Meat Lasagna Full$130.00
- Penne Ala Vodka$100.00
- Penne Vodka 1\2 Pan$50.00
- Ravioli Bolognese 1/2$65.00
- Ravioli w/ Bolognese Full$130.00
- Ravioli w/ Ricotta 1/2$55.00
- Ravioli w/ Ricotta Full$105.00
- Roasted Tuscan Vegetables 1/2$50.00
- Roasted Tuscan Vegetables Full$95.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms 1/2$65.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms Full$130.00
- Stuffed Shells 1/2 (15)$60.00
- Stuffed Shells Full (30)$125.00
- Vegetable Lasagna 1/2$80.00
- Vegetable Lasagna Full$130.00
- Chicken Scarparelli full$130.00
- Chicken Scarparelli 1/2$70.00
- Pasta Dileo full$150.00
- Pasta Dileo 1/2$80.00
- Full tray wings$110.00
- House Italian Sausage (each)$2.75
- Cold sandwich tray$75.00
- Dileo's Meatballs (each)$3.75
- Mixed Green Salad 1/2 Tray$40.00
- tomato pie$50.00
- 1/2 tray penne pasta with choice of sauce$50.00
- 1/2 tray tricolor signature salad$55.00
- Full tray Garden Salad$40.00
- 1/2 tray Garden Salad$20.00