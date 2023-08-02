Dimsum

Shrimp Dumpling

$6.95

Shu Mai (Shrimp & Pork )

$6.50

BBQ Pork Buns

$6.50

Chicken Dumpling

$6.50

Shredded Roast Duck Dumpling

$6.50

Buddha Delight Dumpling

$6.50

Szchuan Spicy Fresh Mushroom Dumpling

$6.50

Shanghai Juicy Pork Bun

$6.50

Crabmeat Juicy Pork Bun

$6.95

Steamed Spare Ribs w. Olive Sauce

$6.50

Chicken Feet

$6.50

Sweet Egg Yolk Bun

$6.50

Vegetable Spring Roll

$6.50

Roast Duck Spring Roll

$6.50

Crispy Shrimp Roll

$6.50

Pan Fried Pork & Chives Dumpling

$6.95

Scallion Pancake

$6.95

Sesame Ball w. Lotus Seeds

$6.50

Portuguese Egg Tarts

$2.75

Portuguese Egg Tarts ( 3 )

$7.50

Crispy BBQ Pork Buns

$2.95

Crispy BBQ Pork Buns ( 3 )

$7.95

Salted Egg & Taro Buns

$2.95

Salted Egg & Taro Buns ( 3 )

$7.95

Cold Appetizer

Beef Triple w. Peanut

$13.95

Chicken Feet w. Chopped Chili

$11.95

Dried Mushroom & Tofu Skin

$11.95

Spicy Cucumber

$9.95

House Special Boneless Chicken

$13.95

Side Dish

Deep Fried Dough

$3.95

Peking Duck

$3.95

BBQ Pork Belly Sandwiches ( 1 pc)

$3.95

Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup ( 5 pc)

$8.95

Choy Sum w. Oyster Sauce

$8.95

Chef Special Beef Stew

$13.95

White Rice

$2.00

Hk BBQ

BBQ Roast Chicken Leg

$7.95

BBQ Roast Pork

$11.95

Roast Duck ( Quarter)

$13.95

Roast Duck ( Half )

$23.95

Roast Duck ( Whole )

$45.95

Soy Sauce Chicken ( Quarter)

$12.95

Soy Sauce Chicken ( Half )

$22.95

Soy Sauce Chicken ( Whole )

$43.95

BBQ Roast Pig

$238.00

Whole Peking Duck

$62.95

Rice Noodle Roll

Roast Pork Rice Noodle Roll

$6.50

Minced Pork Rice Noodle Roll

$6.50

Minced Chicken Rice Noodle Roll

$6.50

Minced Beef Rice Noodle Roll

$6.50

Seafood Rice Noodle Roll

$6.50

Sweet Corn Rice Noodle Roll

$6.50

Chinese Cilantro Rice Noodle Roll

$6.50

Egg Rice Noodle Roll

$6.50

Dried Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll

$6.50

Two Combo Rice Noodle Roll

$7.50

Over Rice

Roast Pork Rice Bowl

$12.95

Roast Duck Over Rice

$12.95

Soy Sauce Chicken Over Rice

$12.95

Beef Stew Over Rice

$12.95

Chicken Leg Over Ricw

$14.95

Two Combo Over Rice

$14.95

Noodle Soup

BBQ Pork Noodle Soup

$13.95

Roast Duck Noodle Soup

$13.95

Soy Sauce Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.95

Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$13.95

Shrimp & Pork Wonton Noodle Soup

$13.95

Noodle Soup w. Two Toppings

$15.95

Congee

Plain Congee

$4.95

Chicken Congee

$8.95

Minced Beef Congee

$8.95

Fish Filet Congee

$9.95

Seafood Congee

$9.95

Pork & Thousand Year Egg Congee

$8.95

Hot Drink

Coffee

$2.75

Hk Style Milk Tea

$3.25

Hk Style Coffee & Milk Tea

$3.25

Fresh Soy Milk

$2.95

Puer Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Chrysanthemum Tea

$2.50

Cold Drink

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Iced Hk Style Milk Tea

$4.50

Iced Hk Style Coffee & Milk Tea

$4.50

Lemon Ice Tea

$4.50

Iced Soy Milk

$3.95

Soda

$2.50

Poland Spring Water

$2.95

Tsingtao

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00