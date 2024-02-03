Dim Sum Station Secaucus
Steamed Dim Sum 蒸点
- 1. Shrimp Dumplings Har Gow 虾饺皇$6.95
- 2. Shrimp Siu Mai 鲜虾烧卖$6.95
- 3. Pork & Shrimp Siu Mai 猪肉烧卖$5.95
- 4. Pork Soup Dumplings 鲜肉小笼包$7.95
- 5. Snow Pea Leaf & Shrimp Dumplings 豆苗饺$6.95
- 6. Chiu Chow Style Pork & Peanut Dumplings 潮州粉果$5.95
- 7. Steamed Roast Pork Buns𧐢皇叉烧包$5.95
- 8. Spare Ribs in Black Bean Sauce 豉汁蒸排骨$5.95
- 9. Chicken Feet in Chu Hou Sauce 酱汁蒸鳯爪$5.95
- 10. Bean Curd Rolls in Abalone Sauce 鲍汁鲜竹卷$6.95
- 11. Beef Tripe with Ginger 姜葱牛柏叶$6.95
- 12. Cantonese Beef Meatballs 陈皮牛肉丸$6.95
- 13. Beef Short Ribs in Black Pepper Sauce 黑椒牛仔骨$7.95
- 14. Sticky Rice with Pork Wrapped in Lotus Leaf 荷香珍珠鸡$6.95
Baked and Fried Dim Sum 煎/炸/焗
- 15. Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings 煎鲜肉锅贴$6.95
- 16. Shrimp Spring Rolls 鲜虾百花卷$6.95
- 17. Baked Roast Pork Buns 焗叉烧包$5.95
- 18. Pan-Fried Turnip Cakes 香煎腊味萝卜糕$5.95
- 19. Fried Shrimp Balls 酥炸鲜虾球$7.95
- 20. Pan-Fried Shrimp & Chive Cakes 煎鲜虾九菜饼$5.95
- 21. BBQ Pork Puff Pastries 松花叉烧酥$5.95
- 22. Vegetarian Spring Rolls 香脆炸春卷$5.95
- 23. Fried Sticky Rice Balls Stuffed with Pork 金珠咸水角$5.95
- Pan Fried Pork Buns 生煎包$5.95
Steamed Rice Noodle Rolls 肠粉
Specialty Dim Sum 特别点心
Steamed Rice Bowls 饭
Noodles 面
Congee 粥
Dessert 甜点
Drinks
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Pepsi$2.00
- Diet Pepsi$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Sunkist$2.00
- Ginger Ale$2.00
- Yeo's Chrysanthemum Tea Drink$2.00
- Yeo's Soymilk$2.00
- Yeo's Grass Jelly Drink$2.00
- Yeo's Sugar Cane Drink$2.00
- Yeo's Lychee Drink$2.00
- Yeo's Iced Green Tea$2.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
Dim Sum Station Location and Ordering Hours
(201) 272-1085
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM