DIN KY Restaurant 5127 W Edinger Ave Ste D
DRINKS
Menu Drink
- D1. Bottled Water / NUOC CHAI$0.75
- D2A. ICE TEA / TRA DA$1.50
- D2B. HOT TEA / TRA NONG$1.50
- D3A. COCONUT JUICE / NUOC DUA$5.00
- D3B. FRESH ORANGE JUICE / CAM VAT$5.00
- D4. SOFT DRINK / NUOC NGOT$1.50
- D5A. LEMON SODA / SODA CHANH$5.00
- D5B. LEMON JUICE / NUOC CHANH$5.00
- D5C. KIWI MOJITO$5.00
- D6. THE SUNDET$5.00
- D7. PURPLE SKY$5.00
- D8. TROPICAL FOREST$5.00
BROWN SUGAR SERIES
SNOW VELVET LEGEND
MILK TEA
FRESH FRUIT SMOOTHIE
FRUIT TEA
- 24. Tropical Black Tea$5.00
- 25. Peach Black Tea$5.00
- 26. Mango Green Tea$5.00
- 27. Passion Fruit Green Tea$5.00
- 28. Lychee Green Tea$5.00
- 29 .Honey Green Tea$5.00
- 30 .Pineapple Green Tea$5.00
- 31 .Kiwi Green Tea$5.00
- 32 .Winter Melon Green Tea$5.00
- 33 .Strawberry Green Tea$5.00
- 34 .Matcha Sea Salt Green Tea$5.00
Online Ordering
Appetizers
- A1. Crispy Egg Rolls (homemade pork and shrimp egg rolls served with fish sauce)/ CHA GIO$7.45
- A2. Spring Rolls ( Fresh vegetable with shrimp and pork rice paper rolls w/peanut sauce/Goi Cuon$7.45
- A2 a. Vegetarian Spring Rolls ( fresh vegetable with tofu rice paper rolls w/peanut sauce)/Goi cuon Chay$7.45
- A2 b. Pork Spring Rolls ( fresh vegetable with pork rice paper rolls w/peanut sauce)/Goi cuon xa xiu$7.45
- A2 c. Shrimp Spring Rolls ( fresh vegetable with shrimp rice paper rolls w/ peanut sauce)/ Goi cuon TOM$7.45
- A3. Fried Wontons$8.45
- A3 A. Wontons soup small bowl$8.45
- A3 B. Meatball soup$8.45
- A4 . Vietnamese Fried Pancake/ Banh Xeo$15.45
- A5 .Vietnamese Miniature Fried Pancake/ Banh Khot$15.45
PHO
- 1. House Special Noodle Soup/ Pho Dac Biet$15.45
- 2. Steak Noodle Soup / Pho Tai$15.45
- 3. Meatball Noodle Soup/ Pho Bo Vien$15.45
- 4. Flank Noodle Soup/ Pho Nam$15.45
- 5. Brisket Noodle Soup / Pho chin$15.45
- 6.Shrimp Noodle Soup /Pho Tom$15.45
- 7. Rare Steak and Tendon Noodle Soup /Pho Tai Gan$15.45
- 8. Rare Steak and Meatball Noodle Soup/ Pho Tai Bo Vien$15.45
- 9. Rare Steak and Flank Noodle Soup/Pho Tai Nam$15.45
- 10 .Rare Steak and Brisket Noodle Soup/Pho Tai Chin/$15.45
- 11. Brisket and Flank Noodle Soup/Pho Chin Nam$15.45
- 12.Seafood Noodle Soup/Pho Hai San$15.45
- 13 .Chicken Noodle Soup (White Meat)/Pho Ga Uc$15.45
- 14.Veggie with noodle and beef broth/PHO RAU CU$15.45
- 15.Rice Noodle Pillows with stirred Seafood and Vegetable/Ap chao gion Hai San$19.45
- 15. Soft Rice Noodle with stirred friedsSeafood/Pho Ap Chao Mem Hai San$19.45
- 15a. Rice Noodle Pillows with stirred Beef and Vegetable/Ap chao gion Bo$19.45
Egg Noodles (w/Chicken Broth) / Mi
- 16. House Special Egg Noodle ( with shrimp, squid, BBQ pork, ground pork, quail egg and chicken broth) / Mi Dac Biet$15.45
- 16. House Special Egg Noodle(Dry) (with shrimp, squid, BBQ pork, ground pork, quail egg and chicken broth on the side) / Mi Dac Biet (kho)$15.45
- 17. Egg Noodle with seafood and chicken broth( shrimp, squid, crab meat) /Mi Hai San$15.45
- 17. Egg Noodle with seafood and chicken broth on the side (Dry) (shrimp, squid, crab meat) /Mi Hai San (kho)$15.45
- 18. Egg Noodle with pork, shrimp and chicken broth on the side /Mi Tom Thit$15.45
- 18. Egg Noodle with pork, shrimp and chicken broth on the side (DRY) /Mi Tom Thit (Kho)$15.45
- 19. Shrimp with Egg Noodle served with chicken broth/Mi Tom$15.45
- 19. Shrimp with Egg Noodle with chicken broth on the side(Dry)/Mi Tom(Kho)$15.45
- 20. BBQ Pork with Egg Noodle/Mi Xa Xiu$15.45
- 20. BBQ Pork with Egg Noodle( Dry)/Mi Xa Xiu (Kho)$15.45
- 21. Fish with Egg Noodle/Mi Ca$15.45
- 21. Fish with Egg Noodle (Dry)/Mi Ca (Kho)$15.45
- 22. Wontons with Egg Noodle and Chicken broth/Mi Hoanh Thanh$15.45
- 22. Wonton Egg Noodle Soup( Dry) / MI Hoanh Thanh(K)$15.45
- 23. Wonton Soup and BBQ Pork /Sup Hoanh Thanh xa xiu$15.45
- 24. Steamed Duck Leg with Egg Noodle /Mi Vit Tiem$18.45
- 24. Steamed Duck Leg with Egg Noodle (Dry)/Mi Vit Tiem(Kho)$18.45
- 25. Quail with Egg Noodle/Mi Chim Cut$17.45
- 25. Quail with Egg Noodle/Mi Chim Cut (Kho)$17.45
- 26. Chicken with Egg Noodle/Mi Ga$15.45
- 27. Crispy Egg Noodle w/ Seafood and vegetable /Mi Xao Gion Hai San$18.45
- 27a. Crispy Egg Noodle w/ Shrimp and vegetable /Mi Xao Gion TOM$18.45
- 27b. Crispy Egg Noodle w/ BEEF and vegetable /Mi Xao Gion BO$18.45
- 27c. Crispy Egg Noodle w/ Chicken and vegetable /Mi Xao Gion GA$18.45
- 27d. Crispy Egg Noodle w/ BBQ Pork and vegetable /Mi Xao Gion Xa Xiu$18.45
- 28. Tender Egg Noodle stirred w/ Seafood/Mi Xao Mem Hai San$18.45
- 28 a . Tender Egg Noodle stirred w/ Shrimp and vegetable /Mi Xao Mem TOM$18.45
- 28 b . Tender Egg Noodle stirred w/ Beef and vegetable /Mi Xao Mem BO$18.45
- 28 c . Tender Egg Noodle stirred w/ BBQ slice pork/ Mi Xao Mem Xa Xiu$18.45
- 28 d. Tender Egg Noodle stirred w/ chicken/Mi Xao Mem GA$18.45
Clear Noodles ( Soup)/ Hu tiu Nam Vang
- 29. Combination with Clear Noodle/ Nam Vang Dac Biet$16.45
- 29. Combination with Clear Noodle(Dry)/Nam Vang Dac Biet ) (KHO)$16.45
- 30. Seafood with Clear Noodle/Nam Vang Hai San$16.45
- 30. Seafood with Clear Noodle (Kho)/Nam Vang Hai San(KHO)$16.45
- 31. Pork and Shrimp with Clear Noodle/Nam Vang Tom Thit$16.45
- 31. Pork and Shrimp with Clear Noodle (Dry)/Nam Vang Tom Thit( KHO)$16.45
- 32. Bbq Pork with Clear Noodle /Nam Vang Xa Xiu$16.45
- 32. BBQ Pork with Clear Noodle (Dry)/Nam Vang Xa Xiu(KHO)$16.45
- 33. Quail with Clear Noodle / Nam Vang Chim Cut$16.45
- 33. Quail with Clear Noodle / Nam Vang Chim Cut (KHO)$16.45
- 34. Chicken with Clear Noodle/ Nam Vang Ga$16.45
- 34. Chicken with Clear Noodle/ Nam Vang Ga(KHO)$16.45
- 35. Fish with Clear Noodle/ Nam Vang Ca$16.45
- 35. Fish with clear Noodle (Dry) /Nam Vang Ca (KHO)$16.45
Rice Noodles w/ Chicken Broth / Hu tiu Trieu Chau
- 29. Combination w/ White noodle and chicken broth$16.45
- 29. Combination with white noodle (Dry) and chicken broth on the side$16.45
- 30. Seafood with white Noodle and chicken broth$16.45
- 30. Seafood with white Noodle and chicken broth on the side (Dry)$16.45
- 31.Pork and Shrimp with white noodle$16.45
- 31. Pork and Shrimp with rice noodle (Dry) and chicken broth on the side$16.45
- 32. Pork BBQ with white noodle$16.45
- 32. Pork BBQ white noodle (Dry) and chicken broth on the side$16.45
- 33. Quail with white noodle$16.45
- 34. Chicken with white noodle$16.45
- 34. Chicken with white noodle( Dry) and broth on the side$16.45
- 35. Fish with white noodle$16.45
- 35. Fish with white noodle (Dry) and broth on the side$16.45
- 33.Fried Quail with rice Noodle (Dry) and chicken broth on the side(Kho)$16.45
Vermicelli Noodle Bowl/ BUN
- 36.Chicken Glass Noodle Soup /Mien Ga$15.45
- 37. Eggrolls. Shrimp and Grilled Pork Vermicelli/Bun Dac Biet$15.45
- 38. Eggrolls. Grilled Pork Vermicelli/ Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong$15.45
- 39. Grilled Pork / Bun Thit Nuong$15.45
- 40.Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli/ Bun Tom Nuong$15.45
- 41. Eggrolls Vermicelli / Bun Cha Gio$15.45
- 42. Steak Vermicelli /Bun Bo Xao$15.45
- 43. Seafood Udon Noodle /Banh Canh Hai San$15.45
- 44. Shrimp and Pork Udon Noodle/ Banh Canh Tom Thit$15.45
Rice Dishes/ COM
- 45. House Special Fried Rice /Com Chien Dat Biet/(with Shrimp, Squid, BBQ Pork, sausage, eggs and veggies)$16.45
- 46. Shrimp Fried Rice /Com Chien Tom$16.45
- 47. Chicken Fried Rice / Com Chien Ga$16.45
- 48. Grilled pork Fried Egg Rice /Com Trung Thit Nuong$16.45
- 48a. Grilled Pork Chop with Broken Rice/Com Tam Suon nuong Bi$16.45
- 48b. Grilled pork chop with broken rice and fried eggs$16.45
- 49. Grilled Shrimp and Fried egg Rice/ Com Trung Tom nuong$16.45
- 50. Shaking Beef with Steam Rice/Com Bo Luc Lac$18.45
- 50a. Shaking Beef with Fried Rice/ Com bo Luc Lac$21.45
- 51.Stir Fried Combination Steam Rice/Com Xao Thap Cam$18.45
- 52. Grilled Pork Chop with Fried Egg and steam broken rice /COM TAM SUON NUONG$16.45
- 52 B . Grilled chicken with steam rice and salad, fish sauce/ Com Ga Nuong$18.45
- 53. Crab Fried Rice/ Com Chien Cua$16.45
- 54. Seafood Fried Rice/ Com Chien Hai San$16.45
- 55a . Fried Beef and Broccoli with Steam Rice/ Com Bo Xao Bong Cai$18.45
- 55b. Stir Fried Chicken and Broccoli with Steam Rice/ Com Ga Xao Bong Cai$18.45
- 55c. Stir Fried Shrimp and Broccoli with Steam Rice/Com Tom Xao Bong Cai$18.45
- Grilled Tofu with steam rice and tomatoes 🍅 cucumber 🥒/COM DAU HU NU0NG$16.45
Rice Porridge/ CHAO
- 56. Rice Porridge with shrimp, squid, crab meat, ground pork and ginger on top/Chao Dac Biet$14.45
- 57. Rice Porridge with chicken/Chao Ga$14.45
- 58. Rice Porridge with Preserved Duck Eggs and ground pork/Chao Trung Vit Bac Thao$14.45
- 59. Fish Rice Porridge/Chao Ca$14.45
- 60. Seafood Rice Porridge (with Shrimp, Squid, crab meat)$14.45
Vegetarian Entrees/Mon Chay
- 61. PHO Soup with Tofu and Vegetable/ Pho Chay$14.45
- 62a. Vegetable and Tofu with Rice Noodles/Trieu Chau Chay$14.45
- 62 a.Vegetable and Tofu with Clear Noodles/Nam Vang Chay$15.45
- 62 b. Vegetable and Tofu with Egg Noodles/Mi Chay$14.45
- 63 a. Soft Egg noodle with Stir Tofu and Vegetable/Mi Xao MEM Chay$18.45
- 63 b. Fried Egg Noodles with Stir Tofu and Vegetable/Mi Xao GION CHAY$18.45
- 64 a. Pan fried Rice Noodles with Tofu and Vegetable/Ap Chao Gion Chay$18.45
- 64 a. Rice noodle Soft with Tofu and Vegetable/Ap chao Mem Chay$18.45
- 65. Stir Vegetable with Steam Rice/Com Xao Chay$18.45
- 66. Vegetable Fried Rice/Com Chien Chay$16.45
EXTRA
- Extra Beef $5$5.00
- Extra Beef $3$3.00
- Extra Shrimp $5$5.00
- Extra Shrimp $3$3.00
- Extra Grilled pork $5$5.00
- Extra grilled chicken / Them Ga nuong $5$5.00
- Crunchy fried shrimp cake/ Banh Tom Chien$2.50
- Extra Noodle$2.00
- Extra Fried Rice/ com chien them $6$6.00
- Steam Rice/ Com Trang them $3$3.00
- Extra Egg $2.5$2.50
- Grilled pork per pound / thit nuong 1 pound$21.00
- EXTRA VEGETABLE $1$1.00
Soft Drink and Fresh Fruit Juice
MILK TEA
Brown Sugar Fresh Milk Series
Fresh Fruit Yogurt
Topping
DIN KY Restaurant 5127 W Edinger Ave Ste D Location and Ordering Hours
(714) 258-6868
Closed