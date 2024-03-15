Diner 24 285 3rd Avenue
Full Menu
Starters
- Mac & Cheese Sampler$12.00
- Homestyle Chicken Fingers$14.00
Tomato cream sauce
- BBQ Lamb Ribs$18.00
Spicy honey
- Spicy Fresh Mozzarella Triangles$12.00
Tomato cream sauce
- Pigs in a Blanket$12.00
2 pieces. Spicy mustard
- Greek Onion Soup$9.00
Saganaki cheese, seared onions, and beef broth
- Greek Style Chicken Soup Avgolemono$8.00
- Home Style Tomato Soup$8.00
- Grilled Zucchini K-bobs$14.00
Feta, crushed peppers, and EVOO
- Philly Cheesesteak Spring Rolls$12.00
2 pieces
- Seafood Spanakopita$18.00
Vegetarian Spreads
Salads
- Caesar$15.00
Tossed in a jar - sour dough croutons
- Greek Salad$15.00
Tossed in a jar, Kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, and EVOO
- Grilled Chicken$19.00
Greens, avocado tomatoes, cucumber, and onions
- Kale & Farro$15.00
Currants, ricotta, grapefruit, pine nuts, and roasted almonds
- Cobb$19.00
Greens, grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, avocado, chives, tomatoes, bacon, chunks of blu cheese, and house vinaigrette
- Spinach Pie Salad$14.00
Fresh leaf spinach, feta, and crispy filo
12Oz Double Smash Burgers
Specialties
- Crispy Chicken Alfredo Tacos$24.00
- Crispy Chicken Vodka Tacos$25.00
- Huevos Rancheros$18.00
2 eggs, avocado, black beans, green rice, and queso fresco
- Summer Omelette$18.00
Goat cheese, asparagus, and wild mushrooms
- Eggs Benedict$24.00
2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, smoked lox, and hollandaise sauce
- Lox & Bagel Plate$26.00
Onions, capers, cream cheese, greens, and toasted bagel
- BBQ Pulled Pork & Brisket$20.00
2 eggs, onions, peppers & toast
Hand Crafted Sandwiches
- Turkey B.A.L.T. Wrap$18.00
Bacon, avocado, greens, and tomatoes
- Grilled Chicken B.A.L.T. Wrap$20.00
Bacon, avocado, greens, and tomatoes
- Grilled Cheese$12.00
Tomatoes, ciabatta, served with tomato soup dip
- Surf & Turf Sandwich
Filet mignon, lobster, fresh rosemary & garlic aioli on a toasted bun
- Hot Open Faced Turkey$16.00
Served with whipped potatoes, gravy
- Hot Roast Beef French "Onion Soup"$22.00
Dip with whipped potatoes
- Fresh “Yellow Fin"tuna Melt$24.00
- Crispy Stacked Kung Pao Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Roasted peppers
- Marinated Skirt Steak on Ciabatta$25.00
With caramelized crispy onions, fresh garlic, and truffle aioli
- Crispy Chicken Parm Sliders$19.00
Buratta, vodka sauce
- Candied Croissant Sandwich$24.00
Burrata, freshly cracked black pepper, balsamic glaze drizzle, pistachios, prosciutto, and fresh arugula all in between two candied croissant crisps
- Lobster Roll on Brioche Bun$39.00
Mayo, slaw
Entrees
- Fresh Linguini & Meatballs$19.00
- Bell & Evans 1/2 Roasted Chicken$24.00
Lemon, oregano, garlic, and EVOO
- Spicy Home Made Rigatoni & Chicken$24.00
Tomato cream sauce
- Bell & Evans Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
- Kung Pao 4 Piece Crispy Chicken Basket$24.00
- Seafood Risotto$34.00
- Turkey Meatloaf with Mash Gravy$22.00
- Lamb Shank Yuvetsi$34.00
Orzo, figs, feta crema over orzo
- Sauté Fish of the Day
- Skirt Steak$35.00
16 oz. wild west steak sauce
- Blackened Bone in Rib Eye Steak$49.00
20 oz
- "French Onion Soup" Filet Mignon$55.00
16 Oz
Gyro Family Style - Table Service
Sides
- Waffle Fries$8.00
- Disco Fries$11.00
Cheese, bacon, and gravy
- Miso Battered Onion Rings Disco$11.00
Cheese, bacon, and gravy
- Whipped Potatoes$8.00
- Tzatziki Sampler$8.00
Traditional, roasted corn, and roasted peppers
- Sautéed Broccoli$8.00
Garlic, EVOO
- Charred Brussels Sprouts$8.00
- Fresh Spinach & Garlic$8.00
- Crispy Eggplant Chips$8.00
With tzatziki
- Home Made Spicy Coleslaw$8.00
With peanuts
Breakfast
Diner 24 Specialties
3 Eggs Any Style & Omelettes
- Any Style 3$10.00
- Any Style 3 With Sausage$14.00
- Any Style 3 with Bacon$14.00
- Breakfast Burrito$16.00
3 scrambled, Cheddar, onions, peppers, guacamole & salsa, tortilla
- Greek Omelette$16.00
Spinach, tomatoes, and feta
- Western Omelette$16.00
Ham, onions, and peppers
- Health Kick$15.00
3 egg whites, mushrooms, tomatoes & fresh basil
- Lox & Onion Omelette$24.00
- Italian Omelette$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and fresh basil
Breakfast Sides
Kid Eats
Desserts
Big Diner 24 Specialty Milk Shakes
- Birthday Shake$16.00
Funfetti, frosted rim with sprinkles topped with a slice of birthday cake
- Blackout Shake$17.00
Chocolate shake, chocolate fudge frosted rim, OREO cookie, chocolate sprinkles, and triple chocolate cake
- OREO S'mores Shake$18.00
Fudge frosted rim, chocolate sprinkles, crushed OREOs, toasted marshmallows topped with OREO cookie ice cream bar
Make Your Own
Dessert
- Hot Fudge Sundae$12.00
- Warm Brownie Ala Mode$15.00
- NY Style Peanut Butter Cheesecake$12.00
- Crème Brûlée Cheesecake$15.00
- High Red Velvet Cake$12.00
- Fresh Fruit Plate$10.00
- Low Fat Fruit Smoothies$9.00
Strawberries, bananas, Greek yogurt, and skim milk
- 3 Scoops of Ice Cream$12.00
- 3 Scoops of Sorbet$12.00
- Special: Chocolate Strawberry$14.00
2 scoops dark chocolate & 2 scoops strawberry sorbet
Beers & Wine
Drafts Beers
Red Wine
- Glass Pinot Noir - Yulupa 2017 - Kenwood, Ca$13.00
- Bottle Pinot Noir - Yulupa 2017 - Kenwood, Ca$45.00
- Glass Pinot Noir - Copain Les Voisins 2016 - Anderson Valley, Ca$18.00
- Bottle Pinot Noir - Copain Les Voisins 2016 - Anderson Valley, Ca$63.00
- Glass Malbec - Seravino 2017 - Mendoza, Argentina$15.00
- Bottle Malbec - Seravino 2017 - Mendoza, Argentina$52.00
- Glass Merlot - Maison Marcel French Velvet 2020- South of France$14.00
- Bottle Merlot - Maison Marcel French Velvet 2020- South of France$49.00
- Glass Merlot - J Lohr 2020 - Paso Robles, Ca$16.00
- Bottle Merlot - J Lohr 2020 - Paso Robles, Ca$56.00
- Glass Cabernet Sauvignon - the Stag 2019 - Paso Robles, Ca$15.00
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon - the Stag 2019 - Paso Robles, Ca$52.00
- Glass Cabernet Sauvignon- Justin 2019- Paso Robles, Ca$22.00
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon- Justin 2019- Paso Robles, Ca$77.00
White Wine
- Glass Sauvignon Blanc - Seaglass 2020 - Central Coast, Ca$14.00
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc - Seaglass 2020 - Central Coast, Ca$49.00
- Glass Sauvignon Blanc - Maison Marcel Ocean Bound 2020 - South of France$14.00
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc - Maison Marcel Ocean Bound 2020 - South of France$49.00
- Glass Pinot Grigio - Zuccolo 2018 - Italy$14.00
- Bottle Pinot Grigio - Zuccolo 2018 - Italy$49.00
- Glass Riesling -Kungfu Girl 2020 - Washington State$15.00
- Bottle Riesling -Kungfu Girl 2020 - Washington State$52.00
- Glass Moscato - Terra D'oro 2019- California$15.00
- Bottle Moscato - Terra D'oro 2019- California$52.00
- Glass Chardonay - Patz & Hall 2017 - Sonoma County, Ca$18.00
- Bottle Chardonay - Patz & Hall 2017 - Sonoma County, Ca$63.00
Rose Wine
- Glass Maison Marcel - Heart 2020- Cote De Provence, Fr$12.00
- Bottle Maison Marcel - Heart 2020- Cote De Provence, Fr$42.00
- Glass Justin - 2018 - Central Coast, Ca$16.00
- Bottle Justin - 2018 - Central Coast, Ca$56.00
- Glass Whispering Angel - Chateau D Esclans Cotes De Provences, Fr$25.00
- Bottle Whispering Angel - Chateau D Esclans Cotes De Provences, Fr$90.00
Champagne & Sparkling
- Glass Prosecco - M&R - California$15.00
- Bottle Prosecco - M&R - California$52.00
- Glass Sparkling Rose - Maison Marcel - South of France$16.00
- Bottle Sparkling Rose - Maison Marcel - South of France$56.00
- Glass Moet Chandon Brut Imperial$20.00
- Bottle Moet Chandon Brut Imperial$110.00
- Glass Moet Chandon Rose$26.00
- Bottle Moet Chandon Rose$145.00