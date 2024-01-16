Diner Greenacres
Eggs & More
- Avocado Toast
sourdough toast, avocado, microgreens, pickled fresno chiles...$12.25
- Breakfast Pizza
mozzarella blend, baby spinach, prosciutto, hollandaise, sunny-side up eggs...$16.35
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
- Breakfast Tacos
3 corn tortillas topped with scrambled organic eggs, green jalapeño, diced tomatoes, pickled onions, jack cheddar cheese...$11.25
- Brunch Double
scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, home fries, fruit, toast...$14.95
- Forest Lox
scrambled eggs, smoke salmon, red onions and home fries...$14.99
- Meat Lovers
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with ham, bacon and sausage, home fries and toast...$14.99
- Mediterranean
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with tomato, onions and feta, home fries and toast...$10.50
- Mushroom Omelette
Mixed greens, truffle vinaigrette...$12.25
- Omelette your way
choice of (3) - mushroom, tomato, spinach, onion, bell pepper, american cheese, or ham, sausage, turkey, bacon with home fries, toast...$12.45
- Short Rib Stack
braised slow-cooked short rib, home fries, poached egg, scallions...$18.25
- The Bees Classic
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, home fries and toast...$10.75
- Toast Royale
sourdough, smashed avocado, feta, smoked salmon, organic poached eggs, fresh basil...$13.95
Benedicts
Bees Knees Favorites
Pancakes & French Toast
- Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
lemon zest and grape / blueberry compote...$11.25
- Pinneaple Upside Down Pancakes
buttermilk pancakes, caramelized pinneaple chunks, cinnamon butter...$11.25
- Pancake Buttermilk$8.50
- Pancakes Chocolate Chips
buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips inside and powdered sugar$10.50
- French Toast$11.25
- Waffle$10.75
Salads
Soups
Flatbreads
- FB Bianco
caramelized onions, fontina, heirloom tomato, arugula...$12.25
- FB Cheese
cheese...$11.25
- FB Fig & Prosciutto
fig jam, gorgonzola, prosciutto di parma, baby arugula...$15.25
- FB Margherita
garlic, mozzarella, tomato, basil...$13.25
- FB Pepperoni
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, caramelized onions...$14.00
- FB Roasted Cauliflower
bacon, cauliflower purée, caramelized onions, mozzarella, spinach, tomato...$14.25
- FB Roasted Mushrooms
crimini , shitake...$14.00
- FB Spinach & Artichoke
creamed spinach, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, parmigiano...$14.25
Handhelds
- Big Forest Double Burger
american chesse, lettuce, tomato, fried onion, bees knees sauce, pickles...$12.99
- BLT$9.99
- Classic Single Burger
american cheese, lettuce, tomato,fried onion, pickles...$10.95
- Club
honey roasted turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce , tomato and avocado...$11.25
- Cubano
pork belly, smoked ham, swiss cheese, jalapeno mayonnaise, house made french mustard, pickles...$12.50
- Falafel Burger
wild mushrooms, red onion, shaved brussels spicy tzatziki...$15.35
- Fish Sandwich
fish of the day, butter pickles, lemon tarragon aioli, french fries...$12.35
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.99
- Nashville Chx Sandwich
crispy fried chicken with a touch of heat, herb mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles...$11.25
- Reuben
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing...$12.25
- Sweet Potato Tacos
avocado, sriracha ginger aioli,tomatillo salsa, blue corn tortilla...$10.95
Big Foot Hot Dogs
Appetizers
- Korean Spareribs
crispy garlic, scallion, sesame seeds...$11.95
- Buffy Cauliflower Wings
buffalo sauce, celery , blue cheese...$12.15
- Wings
(5) Fig infussed balsamic, caramelized onions...$8.50
- OUT OF STOCKBlistered Shishito Peppers
parmigiano, citrus, vegan sriracha aioli...OUT OF STOCK$9.55
- Happy Fried Oysters
tempura batter, lemon aioli...$8.99
Main
- Braised Short Rib
creamy mashed potatoes, garlicky spinach, red wine demi glace$24.15
- Eggplant Parmigiana
Crispy eggplant, marinara, mozzarella di bufalo, basil$18.90
- Roasted Cauliflower Steak
curry, onions, chickpeas, sautéed vegetables, raisins$18.25
- Sweet & Spicy Salmon
coconut rice, stir fried vegetables$24.35
- Old School Bolognese
veal, beef, pork, pappardelle,burro fuso, parmigiano$21.25
- Grilled Pork Chop
charred polenta, pepperonata$21.35
Sides
- Sd 1 Egg$1.50
- Sd 2 Eggs$3.00
- Sd 3 Eggs$4.50
- Sd Avocado$3.00
- Sd Bacon$5.00
- Sd Bees Knees Fries$9.00
- Sd Buttermilk Pancakes$2.00
- Sd Cinammon Toast$2.00
- Sd Creamed Spinach$3.00
- Sd Creamy Mashed Avocado$3.00
- Sd Disco Fries
rosemary, parmessan, cheddar cheese, bacon$8.25
- Sd Fontina Mac & Cheese
english peas, bacon, herbed panko$9.15
- Sd French Fries$5.00
- Sd Fried Avocado$4.00
- Sd Fried Chicken$7.00
- Sd Fruit$2.00+
- Sd Grilled Chicken$7.00
- Sd Ham$5.00
- Sd Home Fries$5.00
- Sd House Salad$5.00
- Sd Mashed Avocado$3.50
- Sd Mashed Potato$5.00
- Sd Proscuitto$5.00
- Sd Roasted Mushrooms
mushrooms, olive oil, salt...$8.50
- Sd Rustic Bread$2.00
- Sd Rye Toast$2.00
- Sd Sausage$5.00
- Sd Smoke Salmon$9.00
- Sd Sourdough$2.00
- Sd Stir-Fry Vegetables$8.00
- Sd Turkey$5.00
- Sd Watermelon & Feta Cheese.$7.00
- Sd White Toast$2.00
- Sd Whole Wheat Toast$2.00
Dessert
Sauces
- Balsamic Glaze$1.00
- BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- Buffalo BBQ Sauce$1.00
- French Mustard$1.00
- Mayonnaise$1.00
- Russian Dressing$1.00
- Russian Sauce$1.00
- Sauerkraut Dressing$1.00
- Bees Knees Sauce$1.25
- Lemon Tarragon Aioli$1.25
- Sriracha Ginger Aioli$1.25
- Bourbon Syrup$1.25
- Chimichurri$1.50
- Chocolate Syrup$1.50
- Herb Mayo$1.50
- Hollandaise Sauce$1.50
- Tarragon Crème Fraîche$1.50
- Truffle Vinaigrette$1.50
- Tzatziki Sauce$1.50
- Demi Glace$2.00
- Whipped Cream$2.00