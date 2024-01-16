Diner Forest Hill Blvd
Eggs & More
- Avocado Toast
Sourdough toast, avocado, microgreens, pickled Fresno chiles.$12.25
- Breakfast Pizza
Mozzarella blend, baby spinach, prosciutto, hollandaise, sunny-side-up eggs.$16.35
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
- Breakfast Tacos
3 corn tortillas topped with scrambled organic eggs, green jalapeño, diced tomatoes, pickled onions, jack cheddar cheese.$11.25
- Brunch Double
scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, home fries, fruit, toast.$14.95
- Forest Lox
Scrambled eggs, smoked salmon, red onions, and home fries.$14.99
- Meat Lovers
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with ham, bacon, and sausage, home fries, and toast.$14.99
- Mediterranean
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with tomato, onions, and feta, home fries, and toast.$10.50
- Mushroom Omelette
Mixed greens, truffle vinaigrette.$12.25
- Omelette your way
Choice of (3) - mushroom, tomato, spinach, onion, bell pepper, american cheese, or ham, sausage, turkey, bacon with home fries, toast.$12.45
- Short Rib Stack
Braised slow-cooked short rib, home fries, poached egg, scallions.$18.25
- The Bees Classic
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, home fries, and toast.$10.75
- Toast Royale
Sourdough, smashed avocado, feta, smoked salmon, organic poached eggs, fresh basil.$13.95
Bees Knees Favorites
Pancakes & French Toast
Flatbreads
Handhelds
Big Foot Hot Dogs
Appetizers
Main
Sides
- Sd 1 Egg$1.50
- Sd 2 Eggs$3.00
- Sd 3 Eggs$4.50
- Sd Avocado$3.00
- Sd Bacon$5.00
- Sd Bees Knees Fries$9.00
- Sd Buttermilk Pancakes$2.00
- Sd Cinammon Toast$2.00
- Sd Creamed Spinach$3.00
- Sd Creamy Mashed Avocado$3.00
- Sd Disco Fries$8.25
- Sd Fontina Mac & Cheese$9.15
- Sd French Fries$5.00
- Sd Fried Avocado$4.00
- Sd Fried Chicken$7.00
- Sd Fruit$2.00
- Sd Grill Chicken$7.00
- Sd Ham$5.00
- Sd Home Fries$5.00
- Sd House Salad$5.00
- Sd Mashed Avocado$3.50
- Sd Mashed Potato$8.00
- Sd Mushrooms$8.50
- Sd Proscuitto$5.00
- Sd Roasted Mushrooms$8.50
- Sd Rustic Bread$2.00
- Sd Rye Toast$2.00
- Sd Sausage$5.00
- Sd Smoke Salmon$9.00
- Sd Sourdough$2.00
- Sd Stir-Fry Vegetables$8.00
- Sd Turkey$5.00
- Sd Watermelon & Feta Cheese$7.00
- Sd White Toast$2.00
- Sd Whole Wheat Toast$2.00
Desserts
Sauces
- Balsamic Glaze$1.00
- BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Bees Knees Sauce$1.50
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- Bourbon Syrup$1.50
- Buffalo BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Chimichurri$1.50
- Chocolate Syrup$1.50
- Demi Glace$2.00
- French Mustard$1.00
- Herb Mayo$1.50
- Hollandaise Sauce$1.50
- Lemon Tarragon Aioli$1.25
- Mayonnaise$1.00
- Russian Dressing$1.00
- Russian Sauce$1.00
- Sauerkraut Dressing$1.00
- Sriracha Ginger Aioli$1.25
- Tarragon Crème Fraîche$1.50
- Truffle Vinaigrette$1.50
- Tzatziki Sauce$1.50
- Whipped Cream$2.00