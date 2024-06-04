DINNER 135 Cottage Street
DINNER
SOUP/ SALADS
Beginnings
Entrees
BAR
Bottles/Cans
Specialty Cocktails
Wine By the Glass
- Prosecco/ glass$10.00
- Chandon Brut/ glass$13.00
- Pinot Grigio/ glass$10.00
- Martin Ray Chard/ glass$13.00
- Field Recordings Chenin/ glass$15.00
- River Sail Sauv Blanc/ glass$14.00
- Meraireau Muscadet/ glass$12.00
- Selbach Reisling/ glass$13.00
- Two by Sea Pinot Noir/ glass$11.00
- Decoy Cab/ glass$16.00
- Nicodemi Montepulciano/ glass$11.00
- Andre Brunel Cotes du Rhone/ glass$14.00
Wine By the Bottle
- Domaine Sancerre/ bottle$50.00
- Stags Leap Chardonnay/ bottle$75.00
- Saint Veran Burgundy/ bottle$50.00
- Elk Cove Pinot Gris/ bottle$40.00
- Giuliano Valpolicella/ bottle$60.00
- Chat Jean Knights Valley Cabernet/ bottle$85.00
- Beronia Rioja/ bottle$40.00
- Two By Sea Pinot Noir/ bottle$36.00
- Decoy Duckhorn Cab/ bottle$51.00
- Nicodemi Montepulciano/ bottle$36.00
- Brunel Cotes du Rhone/ bottle$45.00
- Prosecco/ bottle$32.00
- Giuliano Rosati PG/ bottle$32.00
- Martin Ray Chard/ bottle$42.00
- Field Rec Chenin Blanc/ bottle$48.00
- River Sail Sauv Blanc/ bottle$45.00
- Muscadet/ bottle$39.00
- Selbach Reisling/ bottle$42.00
- Atlantique Rose/ bottle$34.00
FAST BAR
DINNER 135 Cottage Street Location and Ordering Hours
(207) 901-0018
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM