Dinner Birdie To Go Located inside Josiah's Coffeehouse & Cafe
Popular Items
Chicken Burrito Bowl - Ready to Thaw
Ingredients: cheddar cheese sauce, salsa, corn, green peppers, red peppers, black beans, chicken, Spanish rice, Cheddar cheese
Chicken Alfredo Manicotti - Ready to Thaw
Ingredients: heavy cream, fresh basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, cornstarch, parmesan, manicotti, mozzarella cheese, parsley, chicken
Egg Roll Bowl - Ready to Thaw
Ingredients: pork, sesame oil, soy sauce, Mae Ploy, garlic, minced ginger, cabbage, green onions
Appetizers/Snacks
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: chicken, cream cheese, dry ranch, Franks red hot sauce, cheddar cheese, mayo, green onion Dips & Desserts Pan - Serves 2-4
Chex Mix
Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: butter, worstershire sauce, seasoning salt, garlic powder, onion powder, corn chex, rice chex, pretzels, cheerios, bugles, mixed nuts
Cowboy Texas Caviar
Ingredients: pasta, kidney beans, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, red pepper, green onions, mayo, picante sauce, salt, cumin, chili powder, taco seasoning
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Ingredients: jalapenos, cream cheese, sour cream, garlic powder cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, butter, parsley Dips & Desserts Pan - Serves 2-4
Southern Pimento Cheese Dip
Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, cayenne pepper, pepper, onion powder, jalapeno peppers, red pepper, sriracha
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: cream cheese, artichoke hearts, spinach, sour cream, mozzarella, garlic powder, onion powder, red pepper flakes, paprika
Breakfast
Sausage & Hashbrown Bake - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: eggs, milk, sour cream, key west seasoning, shredded hash browns, green & red peppers, onion, jimmy dean sausage, cheddar cheese
Desserts
Apple Crumble
Ingredients: apples, flour, sugar, cinnamon, cake mix, brown sugar, butter
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Balls
2 Dozen - Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, vanilla, eggs, flour, chocolate chips
Monster Cookie Dough Balls
2 Dozen - Ingredients: butter, peanut butter, brown sugar, sugar, eggs, corn syrup, vanilla, flour, baking soda, oatmeal, M&M’s, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips
Triple Berry Crisp
Ingredients: all-purpose flour, rolled oats, brown sugar, sugar, cinnamon, salt, unsalted butter, raspberries blueberries, strawberries
Entrees
Beef Pot Pie - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: butter, onions, celery, carrots, beef base, flour, peas, corn, beef, heavy cream, potatoes, steak seasoning, Italian seasoning, pie crust
Beef Stroganoff - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: stew meat, Montreal seasoning, butter, onion, garlic, mushroom, corn starch, sour cream, noodles
Cheesy Potato & Ham Bake - Ready to Bake
Chicken & Black Bean Enchiladas - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: Chicken, green chilies, salsa, cumin, garlic, onion powder, chili powder, brown sugar, sour cream, Mexican shredded cheese, enchilada sauce
Chicken Burrito Bowl - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: cheddar cheese sauce, salsa, corn, green peppers, red peppers, black beans, chicken, Spanish rice, Cheddar cheese
Chicken Pot Pie - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: butter, onions, celery, carrots, chicken base, flour, thyme, salt, pepper, chicken broth, peas, corn, chicken thighs, heavy cream, potatoes
Chicken Stuffing Casserole - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: chicken, cream of chicken, chicken broth, thyme, garlic, salt, pepper, eggs, croutons, onion, celery, green pepper
Chicken Wild Rice Casserole - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: wild rice, onion, butter, celery, garlic, Key West seasoning, flour, chicken broth, milk, cream, chicken, peas, carrots, Mexican cheese
Egg Roll Bowl - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: pork, sesame oil, soy sauce, Mae Ploy, garlic, minced ginger, cabbage, green onions
French Onion Chicken Rice Bake - Ready to Bake
Ready to Bake Ingredients: Chicken, cream of chicken soup, Lipton onion soup mix, diced onion, sour cream, cheddar cheese
Green Chile Chicken Casserole - Ready to Bake
Keto Friendly-Ingredients: chicken, butter, onion powder, garlic powder, celery, cauliflower, mozzarella cheese, Monterey jack cheese, green chilies, cream cheese, sour cream-6 grams carbs, 29 grams fat, 2 grams sugar
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: heavy cream, cream cheese, sour cream, salsa verde, green chiles, mozzarella cheese, chicken, soft tortilla shells
Ground Beef Enchiladas - Ready to Bake
Jambalaya - Ready to Bake
Ready to Bake Ingredients: Oil, cajun seasoning, andouille sausage, chicken, pork onion, green pepper, celery, garlic, tomatoes, bay leaves, salt, Italian seasoning, white pepper chili powder, white rice, chicken broth
Kentucky Derby Pork Tenderloin with Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: ginger paste, garlic paste, Jim Beam, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, worstershire sauce, beef base, brown sugar, pork, hashbrown, cheddar cheese, cream of mushroom, salt, pepper, sour cream
Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: brown sugar, ketchup, mustard, apple cider vinegar, green & red pepper, white onion, ground beef, sausage egg, carrots, salt, pepper, garlic A1, Heinz 57, breadcrumbs, potatoes, butter, cream cheese
Pizza Bowl - Ready to Bake
Keto Friendly-Ingredients: peperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning, olive oil, tomato sauce - 7 grams carbs, 27 grams fat, 3 grams sugar
Shepherd's Pie - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: ground beef, butter, onion, flour, beef base, Yukon gold potatoes, milk, heavy cream, pepper, dried garlic, salt, corn, peas, carrots, garlic, thyme
Spanish Rice Casserole - Ready to Bake
Swedish Meatballs - Ready to Bake
Teriyaki Beef Casserole - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, beef, corn starch, green onions, white rice
Teriyaki Chicken Casserole - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, chicken, corn starch, green onions, white rice
Pasta
Baked Spaghetti - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: spaghetti, onion, Italian sausage, green pepper, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, cream cheese, sour cream, ricotta cheese, salt, egg
Beef Brisket Penne - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: mushrooms, onions, tomato sauce, heavy cream, Montreal steak seasoning, brisket, parmesan cheese, penne pasta, sharp cheddar cheese
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: chicken broth, heavy cream, cream cheese, sour cream, Franks red hot sauce, dry mustard, garlic & onion powder, salt & pepper, cheddar cheese, corn starch, chicken
Cajun Chicken Pasta - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: macaroni, red & green peppers, red onion, mushroom, chicken broth, heavy cream, cream cheese, cajun seasoning, parmesan cheese, chicken
Champagne Chicken - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: Heavy cream, basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, cornstarch, parmesan cheese, key west seasoning, brown sugar, chicken, penne pasta
Chicken Alfredo Manicotti - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: heavy cream, fresh basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, cornstarch, parmesan, manicotti, mozzarella cheese, parsley, chicken
Chicken Alfredo Penne Pasta Bake - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: heavy cream, fresh basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, chicken, penne pasta
Chicken Lasagna - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: heavy cream, fresh basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, ricotta, egg, cream cheese
Dangerously Good Lasagna - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, green pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomato, tomato sauce, lasagna sheets, mozzarella cheese, cottage cheese, egg, salt
Goulash - Ready to Heat
Ingredients: beef, onion, garlic, bay leaf, tomatoes, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, salt, Italian seasoning, paprika, elbow macaroni
Honey Almond Chicken Penne - Ready to Heat
Ingredients: chicken, honey, butter, heavy cream, dry mustard, garlic powder, salt, pepper, sage, almonds, corn starch, penne pasta
Italian Sausage Manicotti - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: onion, mild Italian sausage, green pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomato, tomato sauce, manicotti, mozzarella cheese
Italian Sausage Penne Bake - Ready to Bake
Jalapeno Popper Mac & Cheese - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: jalapenos, cream cheese, sour cream, garlic powder cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, butter, parsley, bacon, elbow macaroni
Philly Cheesesteak Mac & Cheese - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: macaroni, green pepper, red pepper, onion, mustard powder, onion powder, nutmeg, gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, heavy cream
Pizzetti - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: Onion, Italian sausage, green peppers, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, bread crumbs, pepperoni, spaghetti, mozzarella
Seafood Lasagna - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: Shrimp, crab meat, butter, heavy cream, cream cheese, milk, parmesan, garlic, garlic powder, pepper, mozzarella, parsley flakes, salt, ricotta cheese, eggs, sour cream
Seafood Mac & Cheese - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: shrimp, crab meat, onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, cayenne pepper, paprika, Cajun seasoning, red pepper flakes, dry mustard, celery seed, heavy cream, gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, parsley
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: whole milk, butter, flour, salt, pepper, mustard powder, smoked gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, macaroni, breadcrumbs, parsley
Spaghetti & Meatballs-Ready to Bake
Thai Peanut Noodles - Ready to Heat
Ingredients: oil, peanut butter, soy sauce, cider vinegar, sesame oil, garlic paste, ginger paste, brown sugar, mae ploy, sesame seeds, spaghetti, peppers, scallions, purple cabbage
Salads
Caprese Pasta Salad
Ingredients: parmesan, basil, olive oil, salt, pepper, elbow macaroni, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella
Chicken Salad
Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: Chicken, mayo salt, pepper, celery
Macaroni Pasta Salad
Ingredients: macaroni, green pepper, red pepper, red onion, celery, shredded cheddar, mayo, vinegar, mustard, sugar
Potato Salad
Ingredients: potatoes, egg, onion, miracle whip, mustard, sugar, salt, pepper
Tex Mex Pasta Salad
Ingredients: pasta, kidney beans, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, red pepper, green onions, mayo, picante sauce, salt, cumin, chili powder, taco seasoning
Toasted Walnut Chicken Salad - Gluten Friendly
Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: chicken, key west seasoning, grapes, walnuts, mayo
Sliders
Bacon Cheeseburger - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: Bacon, ground beef, minced garlic, sea salt, onion flakes, pepper, cream cheese, bbq sauce, Dijon mustard, cheddar cheese, Hawaiian rolls, butter, sesame seeds
Ham & Cheese - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: dinner bun, black forest ham, muenster cheese, everything bagel seasoning, butter, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar
Turkey Swiss - Ready to Bake
Ingredients: butter, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, Hawaiian rolls, roasted turkey, swiss cheese, everything seasoning
Soups
Bean & Ham Soup - Ready to Warm
Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: Navy beans, ham, carrots, celery, onion, ham base, thyme, salt, pepper
Beer Cheese Soup
Broccoli Cheese Soup - Gluten Friendly
Cheesy Chicken Tortilla Soup - Gluten Friendly
Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Ready to Heat
Ingredients: butter, onion, celery carrots, flour, long grain wild rice blend, heavy cream, chicken, chicken base, pepper, salt, thyme
Classic Chili - Gluten Friendly
Sweet Potato Curry Soup - Gluten Friendly
Tomato Bisque - Gluten Friendly
Vegetable Beef Barley Soup - Ready to Heat
Ingredients: olive oil, beef stew meat, salt, pepper, onion, celery, carrots, peas, potatoes, mushrooms, garlic, thyme, bay leaves, tomato paste, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, barley
