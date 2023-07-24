Popular Items

$15.95+

Ingredients: cheddar cheese sauce, salsa, corn, green peppers, red peppers, black beans, chicken, Spanish rice, Cheddar cheese

Chicken Alfredo Manicotti - Ready to Thaw

$17.95+

Ingredients: heavy cream, fresh basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, cornstarch, parmesan, manicotti, mozzarella cheese, parsley, chicken

$15.95+

Ingredients: pork, sesame oil, soy sauce, Mae Ploy, garlic, minced ginger, cabbage, green onions


Appetizers/Snacks

$10.95

Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: chicken, cream cheese, dry ranch, Franks red hot sauce, cheddar cheese, mayo, green onion Dips & Desserts Pan - Serves 2-4

$8.00Out of stock

Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: butter, worstershire sauce, seasoning salt, garlic powder, onion powder, corn chex, rice chex, pretzels, cheerios, bugles, mixed nuts

$10.95Out of stock

Ingredients: pasta, kidney beans, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, red pepper, green onions, mayo, picante sauce, salt, cumin, chili powder, taco seasoning

$10.95

Ingredients: jalapenos, cream cheese, sour cream, garlic powder cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, butter, parsley Dips & Desserts Pan - Serves 2-4

$8.95Out of stock

Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, cayenne pepper, pepper, onion powder, jalapeno peppers, red pepper, sriracha

$10.95

Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: cream cheese, artichoke hearts, spinach, sour cream, mozzarella, garlic powder, onion powder, red pepper flakes, paprika

Breakfast

Sausage & Hashbrown Bake - Ready to Bake

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: eggs, milk, sour cream, key west seasoning, shredded hash browns, green & red peppers, onion, jimmy dean sausage, cheddar cheese

Sausage & Hashbrown Bake - Ready to Thaw

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: eggs, milk, sour cream, key west seasoning, shredded hash browns, green & red peppers, onion, jimmy dean sausage, cheddar cheese

Desserts

$10.95Out of stock

Ingredients: apples, flour, sugar, cinnamon, cake mix, brown sugar, butter

$16.95

2 Dozen - Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, vanilla, eggs, flour, chocolate chips

$16.95

2 Dozen - Ingredients: butter, peanut butter, brown sugar, sugar, eggs, corn syrup, vanilla, flour, baking soda, oatmeal, M&M’s, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips

$10.95Out of stock

Ingredients: all-purpose flour, rolled oats, brown sugar, sugar, cinnamon, salt, unsalted butter, raspberries blueberries, strawberries

Entrees

Beef Pot Pie - Ready to Bake

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: butter, onions, celery, carrots, beef base, flour, peas, corn, beef, heavy cream, potatoes, steak seasoning, Italian seasoning, pie crust

Beef Pot Pie - Ready to Thaw

$16.95+

Ingredients: butter, onions, celery, carrots, beef base, flour, peas, corn, beef, heavy cream, potatoes, steak seasoning, Italian seasoning, pie crust

$17.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: stew meat, Montreal seasoning, butter, onion, garlic, mushroom, corn starch, sour cream, noodles

$17.95+

Ingredients: stew meat, Montreal seasoning, butter, onion, garlic, mushroom, corn starch, sour cream, noodles

$15.95+Out of stock

Ready to Bake

$15.95+

Ready to Thaw

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: Chicken, green chilies, salsa, cumin, garlic, onion powder, chili powder, brown sugar, sour cream, Mexican shredded cheese, enchilada sauce

$16.95+

Ingredients: Chicken, green chilies, salsa, cumin, garlic, onion powder, chili powder, brown sugar, sour cream, Mexican shredded cheese, enchilada sauce

$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: cheddar cheese sauce, salsa, corn, green peppers, red peppers, black beans, chicken, Spanish rice, Cheddar cheese

$15.95+

Ingredients: cheddar cheese sauce, salsa, corn, green peppers, red peppers, black beans, chicken, Spanish rice, Cheddar cheese

$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: butter, onions, celery, carrots, chicken base, flour, thyme, salt, pepper, chicken broth, peas, corn, chicken thighs, heavy cream, potatoes

$15.95+

Ingredients: butter, onions, celery, carrots, chicken base, flour, thyme, salt, pepper, chicken broth, peas, corn, chicken thighs, heavy cream, potatoes

$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: chicken, cream of chicken, chicken broth, thyme, garlic, salt, pepper, eggs, croutons, onion, celery, green pepper

$15.95+

Ingredients: chicken, cream of chicken, chicken broth, thyme, garlic, salt, pepper, eggs, croutons, onion, celery, green pepper

$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: wild rice, onion, butter, celery, garlic, Key West seasoning, flour, chicken broth, milk, cream, chicken, peas, carrots, Mexican cheese

$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: wild rice, onion, butter, celery, garlic, Key West seasoning, flour, chicken broth, milk, cream, chicken, peas, carrots, Mexican cheese

$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: pork, sesame oil, soy sauce, Mae Ploy, garlic, minced ginger, cabbage, green onions

$15.95+

Ingredients: pork, sesame oil, soy sauce, Mae Ploy, garlic, minced ginger, cabbage, green onions

$15.95+Out of stock

Ready to Bake Ingredients: Chicken, cream of chicken soup, Lipton onion soup mix, diced onion, sour cream, cheddar cheese

$15.95+

Ready to Thaw Ingredients: Chicken, cream of chicken soup, Lipton onion soup mix, diced onion, sour cream, cheddar cheese

Green Chile Chicken Casserole - Ready to Bake

$15.95+Out of stock

Keto Friendly-Ingredients: chicken, butter, onion powder, garlic powder, celery, cauliflower, mozzarella cheese, Monterey jack cheese, green chilies, cream cheese, sour cream-6 grams carbs, 29 grams fat, 2 grams sugar

Green Chile Chicken Casserole - Ready to Thaw

$15.95+Out of stock

Keto Friendly-Ingredients: chicken, butter, onion powder, garlic powder, celery, cauliflower, mozzarella cheese, Monterey jack cheese, green chilies, cream cheese, sour cream-6 grams carbs, 29 grams fat, 2 grams sugar

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: heavy cream, cream cheese, sour cream, salsa verde, green chiles, mozzarella cheese, chicken, soft tortilla shells

$16.95+

Ingredients: heavy cream, cream cheese, sour cream, salsa verde, green chiles, mozzarella cheese, chicken, soft tortilla shells

$16.95+Out of stock

Ready to Bake

$16.95+

Ready to Thaw

$16.95+Out of stock

Ready to Bake Ingredients: Oil, cajun seasoning, andouille sausage, chicken, pork onion, green pepper, celery, garlic, tomatoes, bay leaves, salt, Italian seasoning, white pepper chili powder, white rice, chicken broth

$16.95+Out of stock

Ready to Thaw Ingredients: Oil, cajun seasoning, andouille sausage, chicken, pork onion, green pepper, celery, garlic, tomatoes, bay leaves, salt, Italian seasoning, white pepper chili powder, white rice, chicken broth

Kentucky Derby Pork Tenderloin with Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole - Ready to Bake

$16.95+

Ingredients: ginger paste, garlic paste, Jim Beam, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, worstershire sauce, beef base, brown sugar, pork, hashbrown, cheddar cheese, cream of mushroom, salt, pepper, sour cream

Kentucky Derby Pork Tenderloin with Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole - Ready to Thaw

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: ginger paste, garlic paste, Jim Beam, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, worstershire sauce, beef base, brown sugar, pork, hashbrown, cheddar cheese, cream of mushroom, salt, pepper, sour cream

$17.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: brown sugar, ketchup, mustard, apple cider vinegar, green & red pepper, white onion, ground beef, sausage egg, carrots, salt, pepper, garlic A1, Heinz 57, breadcrumbs, potatoes, butter, cream cheese

$17.95+

Ingredients: brown sugar, ketchup, mustard, apple cider vinegar, green & red pepper, white onion, ground beef, sausage egg, carrots, salt, pepper, garlic A1, Heinz 57, breadcrumbs, potatoes, butter, cream cheese

Pizza Bowl - Ready to Bake

$12.95Out of stock

Keto Friendly-Ingredients: peperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning, olive oil, tomato sauce - 7 grams carbs, 27 grams fat, 3 grams sugar

Pizza Bowl - Ready to Thaw

$12.95Out of stock

Keto Friendly-Ingredients: peperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning, olive oil, tomato sauce - 7 grams carbs, 27 grams fat, 3 grams sugar

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: ground beef, butter, onion, flour, beef base, Yukon gold potatoes, milk, heavy cream, pepper, dried garlic, salt, corn, peas, carrots, garlic, thyme

$16.95+

Ingredients: ground beef, butter, onion, flour, beef base, Yukon gold potatoes, milk, heavy cream, pepper, dried garlic, salt, corn, peas, carrots, garlic, thyme

Spanish Rice Casserole - Ready to Bake

$11.95Out of stock

Ready to Bake

Spanish Rice Casserole - Ready to Thaw

$11.95

Ready to Thaw

$16.95+Out of stock

Ready to Bake

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, beef, corn starch, green onions, white rice

$16.95+

Ingredients: soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, beef, corn starch, green onions, white rice

Teriyaki Chicken Casserole - Ready to Bake

$16.95+

Ingredients: soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, chicken, corn starch, green onions, white rice

Teriyaki Chicken Casserole - Ready to Thaw

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, chicken, corn starch, green onions, white rice

Pasta

$16.95+

Ingredients: spaghetti, onion, Italian sausage, green pepper, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, cream cheese, sour cream, ricotta cheese, salt, egg

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: spaghetti, onion, Italian sausage, green pepper, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, cream cheese, sour cream, ricotta cheese, salt, egg

$17.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: mushrooms, onions, tomato sauce, heavy cream, Montreal steak seasoning, brisket, parmesan cheese, penne pasta, sharp cheddar cheese

$17.95+

Ingredients: mushrooms, onions, tomato sauce, heavy cream, Montreal steak seasoning, brisket, parmesan cheese, penne pasta, sharp cheddar cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese - Ready to Bake

$16.95+

Ingredients: chicken broth, heavy cream, cream cheese, sour cream, Franks red hot sauce, dry mustard, garlic & onion powder, salt & pepper, cheddar cheese, corn starch, chicken

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese - Ready to Thaw

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: chicken broth, heavy cream, cream cheese, sour cream, Franks red hot sauce, dry mustard, garlic & onion powder, salt & pepper, cheddar cheese, corn starch, chicken

$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: macaroni, red & green peppers, red onion, mushroom, chicken broth, heavy cream, cream cheese, cajun seasoning, parmesan cheese, chicken

$15.95+

Ingredients: macaroni, red & green peppers, red onion, mushroom, chicken broth, heavy cream, cream cheese, cajun seasoning, parmesan cheese, chicken

$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: Heavy cream, basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, cornstarch, parmesan cheese, key west seasoning, brown sugar, chicken, penne pasta

$15.95+

Ingredients: Heavy cream, basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, cornstarch, parmesan cheese, key west seasoning, brown sugar, chicken, penne pasta

Chicken Alfredo Manicotti - Ready to Bake

$17.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: heavy cream, fresh basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, cornstarch, parmesan, manicotti, mozzarella cheese, parsley, chicken

Chicken Alfredo Manicotti - Ready to Thaw

$17.95+

Ingredients: heavy cream, fresh basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, cornstarch, parmesan, manicotti, mozzarella cheese, parsley, chicken

Chicken Alfredo Penne Pasta Bake - Ready to Bake

$17.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: heavy cream, fresh basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, chicken, penne pasta

Chicken Alfredo Penne Pasta Bake - Ready to Thaw

$17.95+

Ingredients: heavy cream, fresh basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, chicken, penne pasta

Chicken Lasagna - Ready to Bake

$23.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: heavy cream, fresh basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, ricotta, egg, cream cheese

Chicken Lasagna - Ready to Thaw

$23.95+

Ingredients: heavy cream, fresh basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, ricotta, egg, cream cheese

$23.95+

Ingredients: Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, green pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomato, tomato sauce, lasagna sheets, mozzarella cheese, cottage cheese, egg, salt

$23.95+

Ingredients: Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, green pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomato, tomato sauce, lasagna sheets, mozzarella cheese, cottage cheese, egg, salt

Goulash - Ready to Heat

$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: beef, onion, garlic, bay leaf, tomatoes, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, salt, Italian seasoning, paprika, elbow macaroni

Goulash - Ready to Thaw

$15.95+

Ingredients: beef, onion, garlic, bay leaf, tomatoes, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, salt, Italian seasoning, paprika, elbow macaroni

Honey Almond Chicken Penne - Ready to Heat

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: chicken, honey, butter, heavy cream, dry mustard, garlic powder, salt, pepper, sage, almonds, corn starch, penne pasta

Honey Almond Chicken Penne - Ready to Thaw

$16.95+

Ingredients: chicken, honey, butter, heavy cream, dry mustard, garlic powder, salt, pepper, sage, almonds, corn starch, penne pasta

$17.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: onion, mild Italian sausage, green pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomato, tomato sauce, manicotti, mozzarella cheese

$17.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: onion, mild Italian sausage, green pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomato, tomato sauce, manicotti, mozzarella cheese

$15.95+Out of stock
$15.95+
$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: jalapenos, cream cheese, sour cream, garlic powder cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, butter, parsley, bacon, elbow macaroni

$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: jalapenos, cream cheese, sour cream, garlic powder cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, butter, parsley, bacon, elbow macaroni

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: macaroni, green pepper, red pepper, onion, mustard powder, onion powder, nutmeg, gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, heavy cream

$16.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: macaroni, green pepper, red pepper, onion, mustard powder, onion powder, nutmeg, gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, heavy cream

$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: Onion, Italian sausage, green peppers, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, bread crumbs, pepperoni, spaghetti, mozzarella

$15.95+

Ingredients: Onion, Italian sausage, green peppers, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, bread crumbs, pepperoni, spaghetti, mozzarella

$27.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: Shrimp, crab meat, butter, heavy cream, cream cheese, milk, parmesan, garlic, garlic powder, pepper, mozzarella, parsley flakes, salt, ricotta cheese, eggs, sour cream

$27.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: Shrimp, crab meat, butter, heavy cream, cream cheese, milk, parmesan, garlic, garlic powder, pepper, mozzarella, parsley flakes, salt, ricotta cheese, eggs, sour cream

Seafood Mac & Cheese - Ready to Bake

$18.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: shrimp, crab meat, onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, cayenne pepper, paprika, Cajun seasoning, red pepper flakes, dry mustard, celery seed, heavy cream, gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, parsley

Seafood Mac & Cheese - Ready to Thaw

$18.95+

Ingredients: shrimp, crab meat, onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, cayenne pepper, paprika, Cajun seasoning, red pepper flakes, dry mustard, celery seed, heavy cream, gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, parsley

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese - Ready to Bake

$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: whole milk, butter, flour, salt, pepper, mustard powder, smoked gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, macaroni, breadcrumbs, parsley

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese - Ready to Thaw

$15.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: whole milk, butter, flour, salt, pepper, mustard powder, smoked gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, macaroni, breadcrumbs, parsley

Spaghetti & Meatballs-Ready to Bake

$16.95+Out of stock

Spaghetti & Meatballs-Ready to Thaw

$16.95+Out of stock
$7.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: oil, peanut butter, soy sauce, cider vinegar, sesame oil, garlic paste, ginger paste, brown sugar, mae ploy, sesame seeds, spaghetti, peppers, scallions, purple cabbage

Salads

$6.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: parmesan, basil, olive oil, salt, pepper, elbow macaroni, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella

$7.95+Out of stock

Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: Chicken, mayo salt, pepper, celery

$6.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: macaroni, green pepper, red pepper, red onion, celery, shredded cheddar, mayo, vinegar, mustard, sugar

$6.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: potatoes, egg, onion, miracle whip, mustard, sugar, salt, pepper

$7.95+Out of stock

Ingredients: pasta, kidney beans, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, red pepper, green onions, mayo, picante sauce, salt, cumin, chili powder, taco seasoning

$7.95+Out of stock

Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: chicken, key west seasoning, grapes, walnuts, mayo

Sliders

$15.95Out of stock

Ingredients: Bacon, ground beef, minced garlic, sea salt, onion flakes, pepper, cream cheese, bbq sauce, Dijon mustard, cheddar cheese, Hawaiian rolls, butter, sesame seeds

$15.95Out of stock

Ingredients: bacon, ground beef, minced garlic, sea salt, onion flakes, pepper, cream cheese, bbq sauce, Dijon mustard, cheddar cheese, Hawaiian rolls, butter, sesame seeds

$15.95Out of stock

Ingredients: dinner bun, black forest ham, muenster cheese, everything bagel seasoning, butter, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar

$15.95Out of stock

Ingredients: dinner bun, black forest ham, muenster cheese, everything bagel seasoning, butter, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar

$15.95Out of stock

Ingredients: butter, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, Hawaiian rolls, roasted turkey, swiss cheese, everything seasoning

$15.95

Ingredients: butter, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, Hawaiian rolls, roasted turkey, swiss cheese, everything seasoning

Soups

$11.95Out of stock

Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: Navy beans, ham, carrots, celery, onion, ham base, thyme, salt, pepper

$11.95Out of stock

Gluten Friendly - Ingredients: Navy beans, ham, carrots, celery, onion, ham base, thyme, salt, pepper

$11.95Out of stock
$11.95Out of stock

Ready to Thaw

$11.95Out of stock

Gluten Friendly

$11.95Out of stock

Gluten Friendly Ready to Thaw

$11.95Out of stock

Gluten Friendly

$11.95Out of stock

Gluten Friendly Ready to Thaw

$11.95Out of stock

Ingredients: butter, onion, celery carrots, flour, long grain wild rice blend, heavy cream, chicken, chicken base, pepper, salt, thyme

$11.95Out of stock

Ingredients: butter, onion, celery carrots, flour, long grain wild rice blend, heavy cream, chicken, chicken base, pepper, salt, thyme

$11.95Out of stock

Gluten Friendly

$11.95Out of stock

Gluten Friendly Ready to Thaw

$11.95Out of stock

Gluten Friendly

$11.95Out of stock

Ready to Thaw

$11.95Out of stock

Gluten Friendly

$11.95

Gluten Friendly Ready to Thaw

Vegetable Beef Barley Soup - Ready to Heat

$11.95Out of stock

Ingredients: olive oil, beef stew meat, salt, pepper, onion, celery, carrots, peas, potatoes, mushrooms, garlic, thyme, bay leaves, tomato paste, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, barley

Vegetable Beef Barley Soup - Ready to Thaw

$11.95

Ingredients: olive oil, beef stew meat, salt, pepper, onion, celery, carrots, peas, potatoes, mushrooms, garlic, thyme, bay leaves, tomato paste, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, barley

TV Dinners

Shepherd's Pie/Apple Crumble

$16.95Out of stock

Ready to Bake

Shepherd's Pie/Apple Crumble

$16.95Out of stock

Ready to Thaw