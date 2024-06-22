Dinny Skipper's Cafe
Cafè Beverages
- Helmsman House Coffee
Dinny Skipper's House Coffee served hot with cream and sugar$5.50
- Coastal Cappuccino
Espresso shot with dairy or non dairy milk served hot or cold$7.50
- Land Lubbers Honey Nut Latte
Espresso shot, steamed milk, hazelnut flavor shot, drizzled with honey served hot or cold$7.50
- Marina Del Rey Ice Mocha
Espresso shot, milk, chocolate and caramel syrup topped with whipped cream$7.50
- Mermaids Grotto Macchiato
Espresso shot, milk, hazelnut flavor over ice topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle$7.50
- Iced Anchor Coffee
Espresso, milk and flavor shot served over ice$7.50
Milkshakes & Malts
- Seascape Strawberry Chocolate Malt
Strawberry ice cream, milk, malt, chocolate syrup topped with pink whipped cream$9.50
- Cruise Ship Chocolate Chip Malt
Vanilla ice cream, milk, malt, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream$9.50
- Catamaran Chocolate Banana Malt
Vanilla ice cream, milk, malt, banana, chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream$9.50
- Yacht Dream Cookies n' Cream
Vanilla ice cream, milk, Oreo cookies, chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream$9.50
Smoothies
- SD Sea Monster Smoothie
Pineapple, banana, mango, coconut milk, spinach, moringa powder and ice$8.50
- SkinnyDip Smoothie
Strawberry, banana, mango, orange juice and ice$8.50
- Dragon Berry Beet Smoothie
Dragon fruit, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, beet powder and ice$8.75
- PB Cacao Smoothie
Peanut butter, banana, coconut milk, cacao powder and ice$8.50
Wraps
Sides
- Tsunami Edamame Hummus Dip
Edamame, garlic, lemon, canola oil, olive oil and spices$6.50
- Torrey Pines Charcuterie
Salami, assorted cheeses, cucumber, crackers and fresh herbs$10.50
- Porthole Potato Salad
Golden potatoes, bacon, onion, chives, fresh herbs, vinegar, mustard and spices$6.50
- Santa Ana Strawberry Spinach Salad
Spinach, strawberry, blueberries, feta, balsamic vinaigrette$7.00
Dessert
- Monaco Espresso Mini Cheesecake
Oreo cookie crumb crust topped with espresso cheesecake and chocolate covered espresso bean dusted with cocoa powder$5.50
- Swashbuckler S'more Mini Cheesecake
Graham cracker crust topped with marshmallow cheesecake mini toasted marshmallows and Hershey's chocolate chunk$5.50