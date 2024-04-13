Dino's Famous Chicken Los Angeles
Food
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$3.75
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$5.75
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$6.75
Ham, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato
- BLT Sandwich$6.75
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, on your choice of bread
- Pastrami Sandwich$16.75
freshly sliced pastrami, mustard, pickles on a french roll
- Steak Sandwich$16.75
rib-eye steak, lettuce, tomatoe and mayonaise on a french roll
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.45
Chicken breast marinaded in our signature sauce, grilled to perfection, with lettuce, tomatoes, sauce, on a bun
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.45
2 chicken tenders tossed in our signature sauce, with coleslaw, and pickles on a Martin potato bun
- Patty Melt$6.75
Burgers/Hot Dogs
- Hamburger$5.95
Quarter pound patty, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun
- Cheeseburger$6.35
Quarter pound patty, American cheese with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun
- Double Burger$7.95
2 Quarter pound patty, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun
- Double Cheeseburger$8.75
2 Quarter pound patties, 2 slices of cheese with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun
- Chili Burger$7.45
Quarter pound patty, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, tomato and chili on a sesame bun
- Chili Cheeseburger$7.85
Quarter pound patty, American cheese, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato, and chili on a sesame bun
- Double Chili Burger$9.45
2 Quarter pound patties, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, tomato, and chili on a sesame bun
- Double Chili Cheeseburger$10.25
2 Quarter pound patties, 2 slices of cheese with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, tomato, and chili on a sesame bun
- Pastrami Burger$8.45
Quarter pound patty, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, tomato, with a mound of pastrami, on a sesame bun
- Hot Dog$4.95
Hot Dog on a hot dog bun
- Chili Cheese Dog$5.95
Hot Dog with house made chili and shredded cheese
Burritos/tacos
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.95
Beans and Cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Veggie Burrito$6.95
Beans, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Carne Asada Burrito$12.35
Carne asada meat, shredded cheese, beans, onions, lettuce, and tomoato wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Burrito$12.35
Diced chicken, shredded cheese, beans, onions, lettuce, and tomoato wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Pastrami Burrito$16.75
Pastrami, cheese, grilled onions, mustard and pickles wrapped in a flour tortillas
- Wet Burrito$12.45
Your burrito of choice with red enchilada sauce and chredded cheese on top
- Carne Asada Taco$3.75
Carne asada meat, cilantro and onions on 2 corn tortillas
- Chicken Taco$3.75
Diced chicken, cilantro and onions on 2 corn tortillas
- Chicken Tender Taco$3.95
1 Dinos marinaded chicken tender with coleslaw, cilantro and onions, on 2 corn tortillas
- Veggie Taco$2.95
Beans, cheese, cilantro and onions on 2 corn tortillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
Melted Cheese in a warmed flour tortilla
- Pastrami Quesadilla$8.25
Melted Cheese with sliced Pastrami< mustard and pickles
Dinos Famous Chicken Plates
- Original Dinos Chicken Plate$16.45
1/2 Dinos Famous charbroiled chicken on a bed of fresh cut french fries, topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with a side of coleslaw and 3 corn tortillas
- Dinos Chicken Plate with Rice and Beans$16.45
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with rice, beans, salad and 3 corn tortillas
- Dinos Chicken Plate wirh Rice/Beans/Fries$16.45
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with rice, beans, fries, and 3 corn tortillas
- Dinos Chicken Plate with Salad$16.45
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with shredded lettuce and tomato salad, and 3 corn tortillas
- Dinos Chicken Plate with Coleslaw$16.45
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with 2 sides of coleslaw, and 3 corn tortillas
- 1/2 Dinos Famous Chicken$12.45
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with 3 corn tortillas
- Dinos Family Pack$95.95
3 Whole Dinos Famous charbroiled chickens with your choice of 4 sides (rice, beans, fries, coleslaw or salad) and 18 corn tortillas
Dinos Famous Chicken
- Dinos Chicken Tender$3.50
1 Dinos marinaded chicken tender tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasonings and fried to perfection
- 3 Piece Dinos Chicken Tenders$10.50
3 Dinos marinaded chicken tenders tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection
- 3 Piece Dinos Chicken Tenders with Fries$10.50
3 Dinos marinaded chicken tenders tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection on a bed of French fries
- 6 Piece Dinos Chicken Wings with Fries$17.25
6 Dinos marinaded chicken wings tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection on a bed of French fries
- 6 Piece Dinos Chicken Wings$13.25
6 Dinos marinaded chicken wings tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection
- 12 Piece Dinos Chicken Wings$24.50
12 Dinos marinaded chicken wings tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection
- 3 Empanadas$9.00
Sides
- Fresh Cut French Fries$5.45
Fresh Cut French Fries
- Dinos Fries$6.45
Fresh Cut French Fries with our signature Dinos sauce and seasonings drizzled on top
- Chilil Cheese Fries$9.95
Fresh Cut French Fries topped with our in house chili and shredded cheese
- Carne Asada Fries$9.95
Fresh Cut French Fries topped with finely diced carne asada meat, topped with cheese, cilantro and onions
- D.U.I Fries$17.85
Chili Cheese fries topped with diced carne asada meat and pastrami. Finished off with a drizzel of our signature Dinos Marinade
- Side of Chili$5.00
12 oz bowl of chili
- Side of Rice$3.75
12 oz bowl of rice
- Side of Beans$3.75
12 oz bowl of beans
- Small Salad$4.25
Shredded lettuce and tomato with your choice of Ranch or Thousand Island dressing
- Large Salad$5.75
Shredded lettuce and tomato with your choice of Ranch or Thousand Island dressing
- Small Coleslaw$1.50
Dinos freshly cut coleslaw (3.25oz)
- Large Coleslaw$6.00
Dinos freshly cut coleslaw (12oz)
- 1 Piece Steak$6.00
- Side of Ranch$0.99
- Side of 1000 Island$0.99
Breakfast
- Breakfast Special$7.75
3 medium size eggs, fresh cut hashbrowns,toast and jelly
- Ham Breakfast$9.75
3 medium size eggs, ham, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly
- Bacon Breakfast$9.75
3 medium size eggs, 4 strips of bacon, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly
- Sausage Breakfast$9.75
3 medium size eggs, 4 piece of sausage links, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly
- Steak Breakfast$13.95
3 medium size eggs, 1 piece of rib eye steak, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly
- Chorizo Breakfast$9.75
3 medium size eggs, choriso, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly
- Breakfast Burrito$7.45
- Ham Breakfast Burrito$10.95
3 medium size eggs, fresh cut hashbrowns, shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$10.50
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito$10.95
- All Meat Breakfast Burrito$10.45
3 medium size eggs, with ham, bacon, and sausage, fresh cut hashbrowns, shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Stack of Pancakes$6.75
Stack of 3 pancakes
- Pancake Combo$8.75
2 pancakes, 3 eggs, with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage
- Side of Bacon$3.00
4 strips of bacon
- Side of Sausage$3.00
4 pieces of sausage links
- Side of Toast$1.50
2 pieces of toast
- Side of hashbrowns$3.00
freshly shedded potatoes
- Extra egg$1.50
1 egg
- 1 Piece Steak$6.00