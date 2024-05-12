Dino’s Famous Chicken Pico Rivera
Food
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$4.99
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$7.99
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Ham, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato$7.99
- BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, on your choice of bread$8.99
- Pastrami Sandwich
freshly sliced pastrami, mustard, pickles on a french roll$14.99
- Steak Sandwich
rib-eye steak, lettuce, tomatoe and mayonaise on a french roll$14.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast marinaded in our signature sauce, grilled to perfection, with lettuce, tomatoes, sauce, on a bun$9.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
2 chicken tenders tossed in our signature sauce, with coleslaw, and pickles on a Martin potato bun$9.99
- Patty Melt$7.50
- Egg Sandwich
2 eggs, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread$8.49
- Ham & Egg Sandwich$9.99
- Bacon & Egg Sandwich$9.99
- Sausage & Egg Sandwich$9.99
- Club Sandwich$10.99
Burgers/Hot Dogs
- Hamburger
Quarter pound patty, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun$5.99
- Cheeseburger
Quarter pound patty, American cheese with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun$6.50
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
- Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger$10.75
- Double Burger
2 Quarter pound patty, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun$6.95
- Double Cheeseburger
2 Quarter pound patties, 2 slices of cheese with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun$8.75
- Chili Burger
Quarter pound patty, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, tomato and chili on a sesame bun$7.50
- Chili Cheeseburger
Quarter pound patty, American cheese, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato, and chili on a sesame bun$8.00
- Double Chili Burger
2 Quarter pound patties, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, tomato, and chili on a sesame bun$8.45
- Double Chili Cheeseburger
2 Quarter pound patties, 2 slices of cheese with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, tomato, and chili on a sesame bun$9.95
- Pastrami Burger
Quarter pound patty, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, tomato, with a mound of pastrami, on a sesame bun$10.99
- Hot Dog
Hot Dog on a hot dog bun$4.45
- Jr Burger$4.25
- Chili Cheese Dog
Hot Dog with house made chili and shredded cheese$5.49
- Family Pack$33.99
Burritos/tacos
- Bean and Cheese Burrito
Beans and Cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla$5.95
- Veggie Burrito
Beans, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla$6.95
- Carne Asada Burrito
Carne asada meat, shredded cheese, beans, onions, lettuce, and tomoato wrapped in a flour tortilla$10.99
- Chicken Burrito
Diced chicken, shredded cheese, beans, onions, lettuce, and tomoato wrapped in a flour tortilla$10.99
- Pastrami Burrito
Pastrami, cheese, grilled onions, mustard and pickles wrapped in a flour tortillas$11.99
- Wet Burrito
Your burrito of choice with red enchilada sauce and chredded cheese on top$13.99
- Carne Asada Taco
Carne asada meat, cilantro and onions on 2 corn tortillas$4.99
- Chicken Taco
Diced chicken, cilantro and onions on 2 corn tortillas$4.99
- Fish Taco$5.19
- Veggie Taco
Beans, cheese, cilantro and onions on 2 corn tortillas$3.25
- Cheese Quesadilla
Melted Cheese in a warmed flour tortilla$7.99
- Pastrami Quesadilla
Melted Cheese with sliced Pastrami< mustard and pickles$12.99
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$12.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Dinos Famous Chicken Plates
- Dinos Chicken and Fries
1/2 Dinos Famous charbroiled chicken on a bed of fresh cut french fries, topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with a side of coleslaw and 3 corn tortillas$15.99
- Dinos Chicken Plate with Rice, Beans
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with rice, beans, salad and 3 corn tortillas$15.99
- Dinos Chicken Plate wirh Rice/Beans/Fries
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with rice, beans, fries, and 3 corn tortillas$15.99
- Dinos Chicken Plate with Salad
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with shredded lettuce and tomato salad, and 3 corn tortillas$15.99
- Dinos Chicken Plate with Coleslaw
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with 2 sides of coleslaw, and 3 corn tortillas$15.99
- 1/2 Dinos Famous Chicken
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with 3 corn tortillas$11.50
- Dinos Family Pack
3 Whole Dinos Famous charbroiled chickens with your choice of 4 sides (rice, beans, fries, coleslaw or salad) and 18 corn tortillas$95.95
- Extra Sauce On The Side (Large)$5.00
- 1 Order Tortillas (3)$1.50
Dinos Famous Chicken
- Dinos Chicken Tender
1 Dinos marinaded chicken tender tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasonings and fried to perfection$3.50
- 3 Piece Dinos Chicken Tenders
3 Dinos marinaded chicken tenders tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection$6.95
- 6 Piece Dinos Chicken Tenders$13.95
- 3 Piece Dinos Chicken Tenders with Fries
3 Dinos marinaded chicken tenders tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection on a bed of French fries$10.50
- 6 Piece Dinos Chicken Wings
6 Dinos marinaded chicken wings tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection$13.25
- 6 Piece Dinos Chicken Wings with Fries
6 Dinos marinaded chicken wings tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection on a bed of French fries$17.25
- 12 Piece Dinos Chicken Wings
12 Dinos marinaded chicken wings tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection$24.50
Dinners
Sides
- Fresh Cut French Fries
Fresh Cut French Fries$4.99
- Dinos Fries
Fresh Cut French Fries with our signature Dinos sauce and seasonings drizzled on top$5.99
- Chilil Cheese Fries Lg
Fresh Cut French Fries topped with our in house chili and shredded cheese$9.99
- Small Chili Cheese Fries$8.25
- Carne Asada Fries
Fresh Cut French Fries topped with finely diced carne asada meat, topped with cheese, cilantro and onions$9.99
- D.U.I Fries
Chili Cheese fries topped with diced carne asada meat and pastrami. Finished off with a drizzel of our signature Dinos Marinade$15.99
- D.U.I Small$11.99
- Zucchini Fries$8.20
- Onion Rings$8.20
- 1 Hamburger Patty$1.75
- Side of Chili
12 oz bowl of chili$5.00
- Side of Rice
12 oz bowl of rice$3.75
- Side of Beans
12 oz bowl of beans$3.75
- Small Salad
Shredded lettuce and tomato with your choice of Ranch or Thousand Island dressing$4.25
- Large Salad
Shredded lettuce and tomato with your choice of Ranch or Thousand Island dressing$5.75
- Small Coleslaw
Dinos freshly cut coleslaw (3.25oz)$1.50
- Large Coleslaw
Dinos freshly cut coleslaw (12oz)$3.95
- 1 Piece Steak$6.00
- Side of Ranch$0.69
- Side of 1000 Island$0.69
- Side of Avocado$1.99
- Green Chili$0.69
Breakfast
- Breakfast Special
3 medium size eggs, fresh cut hashbrowns,toast and jelly$7.75
- Ham Breakfast
3 medium size eggs, ham, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly$11.99
- Bacon Breakfast
3 medium size eggs, 4 strips of bacon, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly$11.99
- Sausage Breakfast
3 medium size eggs, 4 piece of sausage links, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly$11.99
- Steak Breakfast
3 medium size eggs, 1 piece of rib eye steak, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly$15.99
- Chorizo Breakfast
3 medium size eggs, choriso, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly$11.99
- Breakfast Burrito$8.99
- Ham Breakfast Burrito
3 medium size eggs, fresh cut hashbrowns, shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla$10.99
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$10.99
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito$10.99
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$10.99
- All Meat Breakfast Burrito
3 medium size eggs, with ham, bacon, and sausage, fresh cut hashbrowns, shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla$11.99
- Egg Sandwich
2 eggs, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread$8.49
- Ham & Egg Sandwich$9.99
- Bacon & Egg Sandwich$9.99
- Sausage & Egg Sandwich$9.99
- 1 Pancake$2.50
- Side of Pancakes (3)
Stack of 3 pancakes$9.99
- Pancake Combo
2 pancakes, 3 eggs, with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage$10.49
- 1 Piece French Toast$2.50
- French Toast$9.99
- French Toast Combo$10.99
- Veggie Omelette$10.89
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$12.89
- Denver Omelette$12.89
- Chili Cheese Omelette$12.89
- Bacon and Cheese Omelette$12.89
- Huevos ala Mexicana$11.99
- Side of Bacon (1pc)$1.60
- Side of Bacon (4pcs)$4.50
- Side of Sausage (1pc)$1.60
- Side of Sausage
4 pieces of sausage links$3.50
- Side of hashbrowns
freshly shedded potatoes$3.50
- Side of Toast
2 pieces of toast$2.00
- 1 Extra Egg
1 egg$1.75
