Dinos Greek & Italian Bar & Grill
Lunch Menu
Starters
- Calamari$11.95
Golden fried calamari served with tzatziki and marinara sauce
- Dolmathes$9.95
Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, rice, herbs, topped with lemon dill sauce. Served with pita bread.
- Garlic Prawns$9.95
5 prawns oven baked in garlic butter
- Greek Fries$6.95
French fries topped with crumbled feta and oregano
- Chicken Wings$11.95
Marinated and fried. Served with a side of marinara.
- Saganaki OPA!$11.95
Traditional Greek cheese, flambeed table-side, topped with lemon juice and served with pita bread.
- Bruschetta$8.95
Garlic bread brushed with olive oil, and topped with tomatoes, onions, basil, feta and balsamic glaze
- Spanakopita$9.95
Flaky pastry made with spinach, eggs, feta and fresh herbs
- Zucchini Cakes$8.95
Lightly battered and fried to golden perfection Served with side of marinara.
Salads
- Gyro Salad$14.95
Our traditional Greek salad with gyro meat
- Greek Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, feta and Kalamata olives
- Caesar Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese
- Salmon Salad$14.95
Charbroiled salmon, served over romaine, tomatoes and cucumbers
Lunch Specials
Dips
- Tzatziki DIP$6.95
Yogurt, cucumber, garlic
- Hummus DIP$6.95
Chickpea, garlic, tahini
- Tirokafteri DIP$6.95
Spicy feta, jalapeno, roasted red peppers
- Baba Ganoush DIP$6.95
Eggplant, garlic
- Tzatziki & Hummus DIP$12.00
- Tzatziki & Tirokafteri DIP$12.00
- Tzatziki & Baba Ganoush DIP$12.00
- Hummus & Tirokafteri DIP$12.00
- Hummus & Baba Ganoush DIP$12.00
- Tirokafteri & Baba Ganoush DIP$12.00
- Double Tzatziki DIP$12.00
- Double Hummus DIP$12.00
- Double Tirokafteri DIP$12.00
- Double Baba Banoush DIP$12.00
Sandwiches
- Burger$12.50
Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
- Greek Burger$13.95
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, feta and tzatziki
- Meatball Sub$11.95
Meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella, and baked in oven on a french loaf
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.95
Lightly breaded chicken, topped with marinara, mozzarella on a french loaf
- NY Steak Sandwich$15.95
Steak grilled to specification and topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions. Served on a french loaf
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Juicy grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
- Athenian Club$19.95
2 Meatballs
- 2 Meatballs$4.50
Garlic Cheese Bread
Italian Sausage
- Side Baba (Copy)$0.75
- Side Black Olives (Copy)$1.75
- Side Chz Bread (Copy)$4.50
- Side Cold Veggie
- Side Feta Chez (Copy)$1.25
- Side Hummus (Copy)$0.75
- Side Itln Sausage (Copy)$4.50
- Side Meat Balls (Copy)$4.50
- Side Potatoes (Copy)$3.25
- Side Prawns (Copy)$6.95
- Side Rice (Copy)$3.25
- Side Tzatziki (Copy)$0.60
- Side Veggies (Copy)$3.25
- Single Chix Souvlaki$7.49
- Single Lamb Chop$7.95
- Single Lamb Souvlaki$8.49
- Single Shrimp Skewer$6.95
Quart of Soup
Feta 2 OZ Side
Feta 4 OZ Side
Side Chx Breast
Side Gyro Meat
- Berry Margarita$7.95
- Blueberry Cosmo$7.95
- Godiva Chocolate Martini$7.95
- Manhattan$7.95
- Martini$7.95
- Santorini Sangria$7.95
- HH Bud Light$4.25
- HH Ultra$4.50
- HH Blue Moon$4.75
- HH Peroni$4.75
- HH Space Dust$4.75
- HH Stella$4.75
- HH Dos XX Lager$4.75
- HH 805$4.75
- HH Kilt Lifter$4.75
- Budweiser$4.25
- Bud Light$4.25
- Coors Light$4.25
- Miller Lite$4.25
- O'Douls$4.25
- Ultra$4.50
- Heineken$5.75
- Corona$5.75
- Dos XX Amber$5.25
- Heineken 0.0$5.25
- Giunness$5.75
- Fix Greek Lager$5.25
- Mythos$5.25
- Angry Orchard$5.75
- Fat Tire$5.25
- Fix Greek Lager$5.00
- Alfa Greek Beer$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- Josh Red$8.95
- Antinori Red$9.95
- KJ Cab$8.95
- Coastal Cab$5.50
- Coastal Merlot$5.50
- Coppola Merlot$6.50
- Principato Grigio$8.95
- KJ Sauv Blanc$8.95
- Coastal Chard$5.50
- Chateau Michelle Rose$7.95
- Malbec$8.95
- KJ Chardonnay$8.95
- Bombay Sapphire$7.50
- Beefeater$7.00
- Hendricks$8.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Well Gin$5.50
- Bacardi$6.50
- Bacardi Limon$6.50
- Captain Morgan$6.50
- Malibu Coconut$7.25
- Myers$6.00
- Well Rum$5.50
- Don Julio$9.00
- Don Julio Anejo$8.50
- Patron Silver$8.00
- 1942 Tequila$23.95
- Well Tequila$5.50
- Bourbon Well$5.50
- CC$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.50
- Fireball$6.00
- Jack Daniels$6.50
- Jameson$7.50
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Pendleton$7.50
- Kessler$6.00
- Makers Mark$8.50
- Seagram's 7$7.00
- Seagram's VO$7.00
- Skrewball$6.50
- Southern Comfort$6.50
- Woodford Rsrv$10.00
- Angel Envy$11.50
- Chivas Regal$8.50
- Amar DiSarno$8.00
- Amaretto$5.25
- Apple Pucker$4.50
- B&B$8.50
- Bailey's$7.00
- Blue Curacao$4.50
- Drambuie$8.50
- Frangelico$7.25
- Galliano$7.50
- Grand Mariner$8.25
- Jager$7.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Limoncello$7.00
- Metaxa 7$8.00
- Midori$7.00
- Ouzo$6.50
- Sambuca Wht$7.00
- Schnp Peach$4.50
- Tia Maria$7.00
- Chivas Regal$8.50
- Dewar's$7.50
- Glenlivet$8.00
- Glenfiddich 15$9.00
- JW Black$8.00
- JW Red$4.50
- Mcallen$8.25
- Well Scotch$5.50
Dinner Starters
- Calamari$11.95
Golden fried calamari served with tzatziki and marinara sauce
- Saganaki OPA!$11.95
Traditional Greek cheese, flambeed table-side, topped with lemon juice and served with pita bread.
- Dolmathes$10.95
Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, rice, herbs, topped with lemon dill sauce. Served with pita bread.
- Bruschetta$8.95
Garlic bread brushed with olive oil, and topped with tomatoes, onions, basil, feta and balsamic glaze
- Garlic Prawns$10.95
5 prawns oven baked in garlic butter
- Spanakopita$9.95
Flaky pastry made with spinach, eggs, feta and fresh herbs
- Greek Fries$6.95
French fries topped with crumbled feta and oregano
- Chicken Wings$12.95
Marinated and fried. Served with a side of marinara.
- Zucchini Cakes$8.95
Lightly battered and fried to golden perfection Served with side of marinara.
- Gyro Salad$14.95
Our traditional Greek salad with gyro meat
- Greek Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, feta and Kalamata olives
- Caesar Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese
- Salmon Salad$14.95
Charbroiled salmon, served over romaine, tomatoes and cucumbers
- Tzatziki DIP$6.95
Yogurt, cucumber, garlic
- Hummus DIP$6.95
Chickpea, garlic, tahini
- Tirokafteri DIP$6.95
Spicy feta, jalapeno, roasted red peppers
- Baba Ganoush DIP$6.95
Eggplant, garlic
- Tzatziki & Hummus DIP$12.00
- Tzatziki & Tirokafteri DIP$12.00
- Tzatziki & Baba Ganoush DIP$12.00
- Hummus & Tirokafteri DIP$12.00
- Hummus & Baba Ganoush DIP$12.00
- Tirokafteri & Baba Ganoush DIP$12.00
- Double Tzatziki DIP$12.00
- Double Hummus DIP$12.00
- Double Tirokafteri DIP$12.00
- Double Baba Banoush DIP$12.00
- Tuscany Pasta$23.95
Shrimp, chicken and bacon in a garlic cream and wine sauce over penne pasta
- Chicken Parmesan$21.95
Chicken breast topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese. Servec with spaghetti and marinara.
- Chicken Piccata$22.95
Chicken sauteed with mushrooms, capers, lemon and artichoke hearts in white wine sauce, served over spaghetti
- Greco Diablo$19.95
Penne pasta, Italian sausage, sweet bell peppers, onions and spicy red sauce
- Dino's Fettucini$21.95
Fettucini with prawns, mushrooms, red peppers, artichoke hearts in garlic cream sauce. Topped with feta cheese
- Baked Lasagna$18.95
Baked lasagna noodles with meat sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
- Fettuccini Carbonara$18.95
Smoked bacon, ham, mushrooms and peas in cream sauce
- Fettuccini Alfredo$13.95
Fettucini tossed in creamy, homemade Alfredo sauce
- Alfredo w/Chicken$19.45
- Alfredo w/Sausage$18.45
- Chicken Marsala$22.95
- Spaghetti w/Marinara$13.95
- Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce$14.95
- Spaghetti w/Mozzarella$16.45
- Gyro Dinner$18.95
- Lamb Chops$30.95
4 lamb chops marinated and grilled to specification. Our family's favorite!
- CHX Souvlaki Dinner$19.95
- LAMB Souvlaki Dinner$22.95
- Chicken Lemonato$17.95
Delicious lemon chicken perfectly juicy and seasoned
- Moussaka$18.95
Oven baked Greek casserole, with layers of potatoes, eggplant and ground beef. Topped with bechamel sauce.
- Greek Style Stir Fry$23.95
Lamb and chicken sauteed with mushrooms, red peppers, onions and feta in a delicious marsala sauce
- Pork Chops$20.95
2 juicy bone-in pork chops, seasoned and grilled
- Greek Feast For Two$55.95
- Fries$4.50
- Single Lamb Chop$7.95
- Single Chix Souvlaki$7.49
- Single Shrimp Skewer$6.95
- Single Lamb Souvlaki$8.49
- Side Tzatziki$0.60
- Baby Greek Salad$3.95
- Baby Caeser$3.95
- Baby Mix Salad$3.95
- Side Feta Chez$1.25
- Side Rice$3.25
- Side Potatoes$3.25
- Side Black Olives$1.75
- Side Hummus$0.75
- Side Baba$0.75
- Side Veggies$3.25
- 1 Side Garlic Bread$0.75
- Side Prawns$6.95
- 1 Extra Pita$0.95
- Side Chz Bread$4.50
- Side Meat Balls$4.50
- Side Itln Sausage$4.50
- Take O Dressing$7.95
- Quart of Soup$10.95
- Feta 2 OZ Side$1.50
- Feta 4 OZ Side$3.00
- Side Chx Breast$5.50
- Side Gyro Meat$5.50
- Pico Salmon$9.95
Seasoned and charbroiled salmon topped with our homemade pico de gallo.
- Pesto Lamb Chop$7.95
One lamb chop marinated and grilled to perfection! Topped with pesto.
- Loaded Greek Potatoes$6.95
Our classic oven-roasted red potatoes topped with tzatziki, feta, bacon and green onion.
- Eggplant Fries$7.95
Seasoned, breaded slices of eggplant fried to a golden brown. Crispy on the outside, tender in the middle. Served with a side of marinara.
- Fried Ravioli$7.95
Five pieces of cheese ravioli, coated in seasoned breadcrumbs, then fried to golden brown perfection. Served with a side of marinara.
- Pesto Cheesy Bread$8.95
Homemade Italian bread topped with pesto and mozzarella. Served with marinara.
- Greek Nachos$8.95
Fried pita topped with gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, and feta. Served with sides of tzatziki and tirokafteri. Sub fries for pita bread upon request.
- Peter's Prawns$10.95
Three prawns wrapped in bacon, stuffed with jalapeno and saganaki cheese.
- Frittata$7.95
- SM Angel Hhair w/Marinara$49.00
- LG Angel Hair w/Marinara$85.00
- SM Angel Hair w/Meat Sauce$49.00
- LG Angel Hair w/Meat Sauce$85.00
- SM Angel Hair w/Alfredo$49.00
- LG Angel Hair w/Alfredo$85.00
- SM Angel hair w/Blush$49.00
- LG Angel Hair w/Blush$85.00
- SM Fettuccini w/Marinara$49.00
- LG Fettuccini w/Marinara$85.00
- SM Fettuccini w/Meat Sauce$49.00
- LG Fettuccini w/Meat Sauce$85.00
- SM Fettuccini w/Alfredo$49.00
- LG Fettuccini w/Alfredo$85.00
- SM Fettuccini w/Blush$49.00
- LG Fettuccini w/Blush$85.00
- SM Penne w/Marinara$49.00
- LG Penne w/Marinara$85.00
- SM Penne w/Meat Sauce$49.00
- LG Penne w/Meat Sauce$85.00
- SM Penne w/Alfredo$49.00
- LG Penne w/Alfredo$85.00
- SM Penne w/Blush$49.00
- LG Penne w/Blush$85.00
- SM Oglio$44.00
- LG Oglio$75.00
- SM Fettuccini Primavera$64.00
- LG Fettuccini Primavera$106.00
- Baked Manicotti (each)$5.00
- SM Cheese Ravioli$66.00
- LG Cheese Ravioli$117.00
- SM CHX & Broccoli Alfredo$64.00
- LG CHX & Broccoli Alfredo$106.00
- Parmesan (per person)$10.95
- CHX Marsala (per person)$10.95
- CHX Piccata (per person)$10.95
- SM Moussaka$70.00
- LG Moussaka$125.00
- CHX Lemonato 6oz (per person)$7.00
- Filet of Salmon 6oz (per person)$10.95
- Gyro Pita$8.95
- Gyro Meat (by lb)$16.00
- CHX Souvlaki Pita (each)$8.95
- CHX Skewer (each)$7.95
- Lamb Souvlaki Pita (each)$9.95
- Lamb Skewer (each)$8.95
- Peter's Prawns$10.95
Three prawns wrapped in bacon, stuffed with jalapeno and saganaki cheese.
- Single Lamb Chop$7.95
- SM Greek Potatoes$30.00
- LG Greek Potatoes$55.00
- SM Rice$30.00
- LG Rice$55.00
- SM Steamed Veggies$45.00
- LG Steamed Veggies$70.00
- Tzatziki by Lb$10.95
- Hummus by Lb$10.95
- Tirokafteri by Lb$10.95
- Baba Ganoush by Lb$10.95
- Meatballs 2oz (each)$1.50
- Shrimp 5pc$7.95
- Pita Bread (each)$1.50
- Garlic Bread (each)$1.50
- Cheese Bread (each)$1.50