Dip Dog Dip Dip Dog Lansing
325 Riverfront Drive
Dip Dog Dip Dip Dog Lansing
325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI 48912
Big Dogs
Loaded Fries
Dippers
Drinks
Dessert
Big Dogs
All American
$7.00
Out of stock
Cheddar Bacon Dog
$7.00
Chilli Cheese
$7.00
Detroit Coney Dog
$6.00+
Tuesday Special - 2 Coney's + Fries
$10.00
Loaded Fries
Coney Fries
$10.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries
$14.00
Dippers
Pickle Chips
$8.00
Chicken Tenders
$8.00
Saucy Tenders
$10.00
Seasoned Fries
$5.00
Saucy Fries
$7.00
kid trnder and fries
$10.00
Drinks
Water
$2.00
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Mt. Dew
$2.00
Out of stock
Kool Aid
$2.00
Sweet Tea
$2.00
Out of stock
Dessert
Deep Fried Oreos
$6.00
Deep Fried Smores
$5.00
Out of stock
Dip Dog Dip Dip Dog Lansing Location and Ordering Hours
(517) 334-0878
325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI 48912
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
