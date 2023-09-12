Diplomat Delicatessen & Spirits
FOOD
Soup
Tomato Bisque (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday ONLY)
Cream of Potato (Tuesday ONLY)
Chicken Noodle (Wednesday ONLY)
Beer Cheese (Thursday ONLY)
Vegetable Beef & Barley (Friday ONLY)
French Onion (Saturday and Sunday ONLY)
Chili (Winter Months ONLY)
Seafood Gumbo (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday ONLY)
Salads & Cold Plates
Tossed Salad
Lettuce topped with Onions, Tomato, Cheese, and your choice of Dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken, cheese, tomato, onion, a boiled egg, and your choice of dressing
Italian Salad
Lettuce topped with Pepperoni, Onion, Tomato, Pepperoncini Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Italian or your choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Lettuce topped with Ham, Turkey, Onion, Tomato, Cheese, a Boiled Egg and your choice of dressing
Cheese Plate
4 Types of sliced Cheese. Kosher Pickle, Grapes and Crackers
Chicken Salad Cold Plate
Scoop of Chicken Salad, Macaroni Salad, Tomato, Fruit, a Deviled Egg and Kosher Pickle
Tuna Salad Cold Plate
Scoop of Tuna Salad, Macaroni Salad, Tomato, Fruit, a Deviled Egg and Kosher Pickle
Egg Salad Cold Plate
Scoop of Egg Salad, Cole Slaw, Tomato, Fruit, a deviled Egg, and a Kosher Pickle
Braunschweiger Platter
Sliced Braunschweiger, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, a Boiled Egg, and a Koscher Pickle
Diplomat Specialties
Big Cheese (Lettuce)
Four cheeses ( 2 American, 2 Swiss, 2 Havart, 2 Provolone), tomato, lettuce, mayo, mustard, on wheat bread
Big Cheese (Sprouts)
Four cheeses ( 2 American, 2 Swiss, 2 Havart, 2 Provolone), tomato, sprouts, mayo, mustard, on wheat bread
California Roast Beef
Roast Beef, alfalfa sprouts, cream cheese, pepper jelly, mayo, on wheat bread
California Turkey
Turkey, alfalfa sprouts, cream cheese, pepper jelly, mayo on wheat bread
Italian Sub
Genoa salami, pepperoni, onion, Provolone, Italian dressing, mustard, on a sub roll
Long Island Sub
Ham, salami, bologna, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, on a sub roll
New York Sub
Ham, salami, bologna, American cheese, lettuce, onion, mayo, mustard, on a sub roll
Pimento cheese BLT
Pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, with mayo, on toasted sourdough
All American (Grape)
Grape jelly, peanut butter, on white bread
All American (Strawberry)
Strawberry jelly, peanut butter, on white bread
BLT
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on toasted white bread
BST
Crisp bacon, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, mayo, on toasted white bread
Club
Turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, crisp bacon, mayp on toasted white bread
Diplomat
Ham, turkey, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, mayo, mustard, on oat bread
Estate
Chicken salad, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato on white bread
Hawaiian (Lettuce)
Havarti cheese, sliced pineapple, lettuce, on raisin bread
Hawaiian (Sprouts)
Havarti cheese, sliced pineapple, sprouts, on raisin bread
Old Favorite (Honey)
Banana, peanut butter, honey, on white bread
Old Favorite (Mayo)
Banana, peanut butter, mayo, on white bread
Royal
Banana, Havarti cheese, mayo, alfalfa sprouts, on white bread
Senator
Turkey, crisp bacon, Havarti cheese, sliced egg, tomato, sprouts, thousand island, mayo, on wheat bread
Squire
Chicken salad, tomato, sprouts, on toasted rasin bread
Bagel Sandwiches
Bagel, Roast Beef & Cream Cheese
Toasted Bagel, Roast Beef and Cream Cheese
Bagel, Ham & Cream Cheese
Toasted Bagel, Ham and Cream Cheese
Bagel, Bacon & Cream Cheese
Toasted Bagel, Bacon and Cream Cheese
Bagel, Turkey & Cream Cheese
Toasted Bagel, Turkey and Cream Cheese
Bagel, Lox & Cream Cheese
Toasted Bagel, Lox and Cream Cheese
Bagel & Swiss Cheese
Toasted Bagel and Swiss Cheese
Bagel, Cream Cheese & Pepper Jelly
Toasted Bagel, Cream Cheese and Pepper Jelly
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese
Bagel & Butter
Toasted Bagel and Butter
Hot Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Build Your Own Sandwich
Muffalettas (Whole)
Salami, ham, pastrami, Swiss cheese, Provolone cheese, mustard, olive salad, on New Orleans style French Bread
Muffalettas (1/2)
Salami, ham, pastrami, Swiss cheese, Provolone cheese, mustard, olive salad, on New Orleans style French Bread
Muffalettas (1/4)
Salami, ham, pastrami, Swiss cheese, Provolone cheese, mustard, olive salad, on New Orleans style French Bread
Philly Cheese Steak
Steak, grilled onions, White American cheese, on a sub roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, Franks Buffalo sauce, Provolone cheese, crisp bacon,ranch dressing, lettuce, on a toasted kaiser roll
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, Provolone cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a toasted kaiser roll
Double Deli
Corned beef, Pastrami, swiss cheese, mustard, on Rye Bread
Sausage Sub
Italian sausage, Provolone cheese, pepperoncini peppers, Italian dressing, mustard, on a steamed sub roll
Embassy
Cappacaolla ham, Provolone cheese, pepperoncini peppers, onion, mustard, Italian dressing on a steamed sub roll
Southerner
Ham, Swiss cheesse, tomato, mustard, mayo, on Rye bread
Hot Manhattan
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, mustard, on Rye bread, with a side of slaw
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraught, Russian dressing, mustard, grilled on Rye bread
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraught, Russian dressing, mustard, grilled on Rye bread
Ambassador
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on an onion roll
Soup & Sandwich Specials
Gumbo & Sandwich (Bowl)
Gumbo & Sandwich (Cup)
Chili & Sandwich (Bowl)
Chili & Sandwich (Cup)
Soup & Sandwich (Bowl)
Soup & Sandwich (Cup)
Sides
Boiled Egg
Cole Slaw
Coleslaw and Bacon Bits
Deviled Egg
German Potato Salad
Macaroni Salad
Pasta Salad
Potato Salad
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Scoop of Egg Salad
Scoop of Tuna Salad
Scoop Pimento Cheese
Desserts
Child's Menu (12 & Under)
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled White Bread with American Cheese
Kids Ham & Cheese Plate
Sliced Ham, American Cheese, and Grapes (no bread)
Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, American Cheese on White
Kids PB&J (Grape)
Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly
Kids PB&J (Strawberry)
Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jelly
Kids Turkey & Cheese Plate
Sliced Turkey, American Cheese,and Grapes (no bread)
Kids Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey, American Cheese on White
Build Your Own
To Go Stuff
1/2 Pint Salads
1/2 Pint Sides
12 Deviled Eggs
Andes Mint/ Gum
Big Candy
Ice
Meat per pound
Pint Salads
Pint Sides
Pralines
Quart Chili
Quart Gumbo
Quart Salads
Quart Sides
Quart Soups
Sucker
Whole Pie
Whole Roulage
York
DRINKS
Beverages
Soft Drinks (12oz can)
Soft Drinks (20oz bottle)
Craft Soft Drinks
Sweet Tea
UnsweetTea
Milk
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Bottle Water
Water (cup)
1/2 Tea
Beer (Here)
Wine
Beer (To Go)
