Dirty Bird - Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove
FOOD
Entrees
Original
$8.99
Sandwich with pickles & your favorite sauce.
Classic
$9.99
Sandwich with spicy ketchup, Duke's mayo, pickles & ranchberg lettuce.
Dirty Bird
$10.99
Sandwich with bacon, pimento cheese, spicy ketchup, Duke's mayo, pickles.
Nashville Tenders
$7.99
Sweet Buffalo Tenders
$7.99
Tender Meal
$5.99
Birrito
$9.99
1 LB of breakfast rolled up in a tortilla with house sauce, sriracha, pimento cheese, bacon, eggs, fries & chicken.
Sides
Sides and Sauces
DRINKS
Bottled Drinks
Shakes
Mxxd Sodas
Water
Dirty Bird - Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove Location and Ordering Hours
(385) 217-9516
Open now • Closes at 9PM