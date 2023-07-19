Windermere - Dirty Dough
Dirty Dough Cookies-In Store
Cookies
*Drinks
1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Cold 8oz bottle of 1% Chocolate milk
1% Lowfat Milk
$2.50
Cold 8oz bottle of 1% milk
2% Reduced Fat Milk
$2.50
Cold 12oz bottle of 2% milk
Bottled Soda
$2.00
Bottled Water
$1.50
Energy Drink
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Rockstar Original
$3.50
Soda Can
$2.00
Water
$2.00
Enjoy a cold 17oz Bottled Water
Soft Drinks
$1.95
*Catering Cookies
48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match
$62.40
48 bite-size Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies) Mix and match from our 3 flavors. Choose 24 total cookies, boxes will be identical.
48 Pack - Chocolate Chip
$62.40
48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)
48 Pack - Brookie
$62.40
48 bite-size Brookie Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)
48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart
$62.40
48 bite-size Raspberry Toaster Tart Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)
Windermere - Dirty Dough Location and Ordering Hours
(970) 749-6366
Open now • Closes at 10PM