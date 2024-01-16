Dirty Frank's Worthington
Carryout
Wiener Box
- Wiener Box
Double the wieners, double the fun! Includes 2 regular Dogs + tots. A portion of Wiener Box proceeds supports Columbus non-profits serving our under-resourced & marginalized neighbors in need.$12.95
- Dogs for a Cause
Calling all hot dog heroes! Donate a Wiener Box to Columbus non-profits serving our under-resourced & marginalized neighbors in need. Thru September, we'll be supporting Bridgeway Academy!$12.95
Hot Dogs
- Archie's Big Boston
Boston baked beans, onion, & cheddar.$4.95
- Birthday Suit
Just a plain wiener (no toppings, please).$3.25
- BLT
Bacon bits (meat or veggie), tomatoes, lettuce, & mayo.$4.95
- The CBJ Dog
Cheese sauce, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & jalapeños.$4.95
- Chicago
Fresh tomatoes, diced onion, sport peppers, sweet relish, dill pickle, yellow mustard, & a dash of celery salt.$4.95
- Chili Dog
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), onion, yellow mustard, & cheddar.$4.95
- The Classy Lady
Cheese sauce & crushed potato chips.$4.95
- Clipper Dog
Brown mustard, grilled onion, relish, & cheddar.$4.95
- Corn Dogs - 2
Full-size corn dogs, served with sriracha mustard OR cheese sauce. CANNOT BE MADE VEGETARIAN.$4.50
- Corn Dogs - 3
Full-size corn dogs, served with sriracha mustard OR cheese sauce. CANNOT BE MADE VEGETARIAN.$6.50
- Cowgirl Carmen
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheddar, & crushed Fritos.$4.95
- Dog From Hell
Satanically spicy Giardiniera, red pepper flakes, & soothing cream cheese.$4.95
- Frank en Fuego
Cheese Sauce, Jalapenos, Takis Fuego.$6.00
- Frito Bandito
Boston baked beans, cheddar, hot sauce, & crushed Fritos.$4.95
- Hot Tot-cho Dog
Tots, cheese sauce, jalapeños, & onion.$4.95
- Loaded Po-Tot-To Dog
Tots, cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & scallions.$6.00
- Mac Attack
Mac & Cheese bites, cheese sauce, & bacon bits (meat or veggie).$6.50
- The Old Faithful
Relish, onion, & yellow mustard.$4.95
- The Original Onion
Onion, scallions, & cream cheese.$4.95
- Picnic Table
Baked Beans, creamy coleslaw, relish, & crushed potato chips.$4.95
- Puff the Magic Popper
Cheddar cream cheese, jalapeños, & bacon bits (meat or veggie).$4.50
- The Real Man
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), sauerkraut, onion, & brown mustard.$4.95
- Sauerkraut Dog
Sauerkraut, brown mustard, & onion.$4.50
- Spicy Slaw Dog
Creamy coleslaw, mustard, onion, & a sriracha drizzle.$4.95
- Strikeout!
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), tots, jalapenos, & cheddar cream cheese.$6.50
- West Virginia Slaw
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), creamy coleslaw, & onion.$4.95
- Your Wiener
Any 2 of The Basics toppings. Extra toppings incur additional charge.$3.75
Sides
- Alex Style Tot-chos
Tots, coney sauce (meat or veggie), & cheese sauce.$5.95
- Beanie-Weenie
Sliced beef or veggie dog, mixed with baked beans, cheddar, & onion.$4.75
- Boston Baked Beans
Cheddar & onion on top!$2.95
- Deluxe Tot-chos
Tots, coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheese sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes, & onion.$6.75
- Mac & Cheese Bites
Side of ranch.$7.25
- Mac & Cheese
Sport pepper garnish.$4.00
- Raunchy Tots
Ranch dressing, ranch seasoning, scallions, & bacon bits (meat or veggie).$5.50
- Soft Pretzel Bites
Choice of cheese sauce OR sriracha mustard.$5.50
- Sriracha Slaw
Creamy coleslaw with a sriracha drizzle.$2.95
- Tater Tots
Because tots fix everything.$3.95
Sweets
Beverages
- 7-Up
Lemon-lime flavored soda. 12oz can.$2.00
- 7up SF
Sugar free lemon-lime flavored soda. 12oz can.$2.00
- A&W Root Beer
Original root beer flavor. 12oz can.$2.00
- A&W Root Beer SF
Sugar free original root beer flavor. 12oz can.$2.00
- Canada Dry
The crisp, refreshing ginger ale you've always loved. 12oz can.$2.00
- Hawaiian Punch
Fruit juicy red flavored drink. 12oz can.$2.00
- RC Cola
The classic Royal Crown cola. 12oz can.$2.00
- Sunkist
Orange flavored soda. 12oz can.$2.00
- Sunkist SF
Sugar free orange flavored soda. 12oz can.$2.00
- Sunkist Berry Lemonade
Berry flavored lemonade soda. 12oz can.$2.00
- Squirt
The old school grapefruit/citrus soda that goes with everything!$2.00
- Water
Bottled water. 20oz.$2.00
Condiment packets
T-shirts
- DF Classic Crew
Dirty Frank's logo on front, back is blank. Short sleeve, crew neck. 60/40 Cotton & polyester blend.$20.00
- Ask Me About My Wiener T-shirt
We're Talkin' Hot Dogs, Folks! Design on front, back is blank. Short sleeve, crew neck. 60/40 cotton & polyester blend.$20.00
- Nothin' Keener T-shirt
Just Sayin'... Design on back, small logo on front in pocket position. Short sleeve, crew neck. 60/40 cotton & polyester blend.$20.00
Uber Eats
Hot Dogs
- 2 Corn Dog 1
2 corn dogS, served with sriracha mustard or cheese sauce ***Can NOT be made vegetarian***$5.31
- 3 Corn Dogs 1
3 corn dogs, served with sriracha mustard or cheese sauce ***Can NOT be made vegetarian***$7.67
- Archie's Big Boston 1
Boston baked beans, onion, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)$5.84
- Birthday Suit 1
Just a plain wiener (no toppings, please) (Veg/Vegan)$3.84
- BLT 1
Bacon-wrapped dog topped with bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.$6.78
- Brisket & Slaw 1
Juicy beef brisket & creamy coleslaw$8.56
- CBJ 1
Cheese sauce, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & jalapeños (Veg/Vegan)$5.84
- Chicago 1
Fresh tomatoes, diced onion, Vienna® Sport Peppers, relish, dill pickle, yellow mustard, & a dash of celery salt (Veg/Vegan)$5.84
- Chili Dog 1
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), onion, yellow mustard, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)$5.84
- Classy Lady 1
Cheese sauce & crushed potato chips (Veg/Vegan)$5.84
- Cleveland Rocks! 1
Cleveland Rocks! A classic dog topped with creamy coleslaw, french fries, and BBQ sauce! Available vegetarian.$5.31
- Clipper Dog 1
Brown mustard, grilled onion, relish, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)$5.84
- Cowgirl Carmen 1
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheddar, & crushed Fritos (Veg/Vegan)$5.84
- Crew Dog 1
Sriracha Cream Cheese, Corn Relish and Black Olives (Veg)$5.31
- Dog From Hell 1
Satanically spicy Giardiniera, red pepper flakes, & soothing cream cheese (Veg/Vegan)$5.84
- Doginator 1
Bacon-wrapped dog topped with beef brisket, BBQ sauce, cheddar, & onion rings. Hasta la vista, hunger!$9.44
- Fire on the Rhine 1
Our spicy Fire Kraut (sriracha, chili paste, garlic, & onion) (Veg/Vegan)$4.72
- Frank en Fuego 1
Cheese Sauce, Jalapenos, Takis Fuego$6.90
- Frito Bandito 1
Hot wiener, comin' through! Topped with baked beans, Cheddar, Fritos, & Texas Pete. Available vegetarian.$5.84
- Hot Mama 1
This dog is on FIRE! Giardiniera, fire kraut, Jalapenos, & sriracha cream cheese (vegetarian).$5.90
- Loaded Potato Dog 1
Fries, cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & scallions (Veg/Vegan)$6.49
- Mac Attack 1
Mac & Cheese bites, cheese sauce, & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg)$7.67
- Octodog 1
A hot dog octopus over Mac & Cheese!$6.20
- Ohioana 1
Spicy corn relish (sweet corn, pickle relish, & jalapeño blend) & celery salt (Veg/Vegan)$5.31
- Picnic Table 1
Baked Beans, creamy coleslaw, relish, & crushed potato chips (veg)$5.84
- Pittsburgh Princess 1
Creamy slaw, fries, & malt vinegar (Veg)$5.31
- Puff the Magic Popper 1
Cheddar cream cheese, jalapeños, & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg)$5.31
- Razzle Dazzle 1
Cream cheese, grilled peppers, & onion (Veg/Vegan)$5.61
- Real Man 1
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), sauerkraut, onion, & brown mustard (Veg/Vegan)$5.84
- Sauerkraut Dog 1
Sauerkraut, brown mustard, & onion (Veg/Vegan)$5.31
- Slappy Pappy 1
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheddar, sour cream, bacon bits (meat or veggie), & topped with fries (Veg/Vegan)$7.67
- Spicy Slaw Dog 1
Sriracha slaw, mustard, & onion (Veg)$5.84
- Street Corn Dog 1
Corn Relish, Sour Cream, Takis Fuego$6.49
- Strikeout! 1
Coney, tots, jalapeños, & cheddar cream cheese (vegetarian)$7.67
- Texas Tommy 1
Bacon-wrapped dog smothered with cheese sauce.$5.84
- Tot-cho Dog 1
Tots, cheese sauce, jalapeños, & onion (Veg/Vegan)$5.84
- Westside, Bestside! 1
Bar cheese, brown mustard, pretzel bites, & cheddar cheese (Veg)$5.84
- WV Slaw 1
Coney sauce (meat or veggie), creamy slaw, & onion (Veg)$5.84
- Your Wiener 1
Any 2 of The Basics toppings. Extra toppings incur additional charge. (Veg/Vegan)$4.43
Sides
- Alex Style Fries
Hand-cut fries, coney sauce (meat or veggie), & cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)$6.84
- Alex Style Tot-chos
Tots, coney sauce (meat or veggie), & cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)$6.84
- Beanie Weenie 1
Sliced beef or veggie dog, mixed with baked beans, cheddar, & onion. (Veg/Vegan)$5.61
- Boston Baked Beans
Cheddar & onion on top! (Veg/Vegan)$3.48
- Cheese & Bacon Fries
Hand-cut fries with cheese sauce & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg/Vegan)$6.84
- Cheese & Bacon Tots
Tots with cheese sauce & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg/Vegan)$6.84
- Cheese Fries
Hand-cut fries with cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)$6.43
- Cheese Tots
Tots with cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)$6.43
- Coleslaw
Our creamy house slaw (Veg)$2.95
- Deluxe Fries
Hand-cut fries, coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheese sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes, & onion (Veg/Vegan)$7.97
- Deluxe Tot-chos
Tots, coney sauce (meat or veggie), cheese sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes, & onion (Veg/Vegan)$7.97
- Fries
Fresh hand-cut fries! (Veg/Vegan)$4.66
- Mac & Cheese
Creamy & dreamy, with a sport pepper garnish. (Veg/Vegan)$4.72
- Mac & Cheese Bites
served with a side of ranch (Veg)$8.56
- Onion Rings
Golden, crispy rings of beauty. (Veg)$5.61
- Pretzel Bites
Choice of 2 dips: cheese sauce (dairy or vegan), sriracha mustard, or bar cheese (Veg/Vegan)$6.49
- Raunchy Fries
Fries, Ranch Dressing, Ranch Seasoning, Scallions, & Bacon Bits$6.49
- Raunchy Tots
Tots, Ranch Dressing, Ranch Seasoning, Scallions, & Bacon Bits$6.49
- Salad Bowl
Shredded lettuce, corn relish, roma tomatoes and cheddar with ranch dressing on the side (veg)$5.61
- Side of
- Sriracha Slaw
Creamy coleslaw with a sriracha drizzle (Veg)$3.48
- Tater Tots
Because tots fix everything. (Veg/Vegan)$4.66
Big Sloppy Plates
- Chili Mac
Our creamy, dreamy, Mac & Cheese with a heaping helping of coney sauce (meat or veggie), & topped with onion. (Veg/Vegan)$8.20
- Dirty Nachos
Coney sauce (meat or veg), cheese sauce (dairy or vegan), corn salsa, tomatoes, & jalapeños (Veg/Vegan)$11.74
- Dirty Sancho
Our famous Mac & Cheese blended with juicy beef brisket and corn salsa.$9.38
Sweets
Sodies
- 7 Up$3.48
- Core Water$4.72
- Cream Soda$3.48
- Diet 7Up$4.13
- Diet Coke$3.48
- Diet Dr. Pepper$3.48
- Dr Pepper$3.48
- Fruit Punch$3.48
- Ginger Ale$3.48
- Ginger Beer Pint
7.5 oz can$5.90
- Grape Soda$3.48
- Lemonade$3.48
- Orange Soda$3.48
- RC$3.48
- Red Pop$3.48
- Root Beer
Sprecher Root Beer in a 16 oz. glass bottle (non-alcoholic)$5.90
- Snapple$4.72
- C4$4.72
- Yoo-Hoo$4.25
- Keepsake Cup$3.54
Side Packets/Utensils
Merch
- Dirty Frank's Classic Crew
The Original Wiener Wear! Youth sizes & onesies now available.
- Classic Crew - Youth
Our classic shirt for your favorite shorty!$23.60
- Ask Me About My Wiener
We're Talkin' Hot Dogs, Folks!
- Eat It & Beat It Baseball Shirt
For Lookin' Sporty While at the Ballpark + Eating Wieners!
- Hoodie
Frank Likes it Cozy.
- Nothin' Keener Than Our Wiener
Just Sayin'...
- Onesie (12 month)
Wiener Wear for da baby! Available only in 12 months.$23.60
- Racerback Tank
So You Can Handle The Heat + Hot Wieners
- Stuffing Wieners in Faces
The Slogan For When It All Began!
- V-Neck Shirt
The Original Wiener Wear!
- Trucker Hat
Frank's Favorite Head Gear!$23.60
- Weenie Beanie
Holy Mother of Frank, it's cold outside...$23.60