The Distant Whistle Brewhouse 118 South Main Street
Drinks
Beer
- Satellite Pale Ale
Crisp citrus and a floral hop note blend perfectly with a grapefruit aroma to make an out of this world hoppy pale ale! Tons of flavor for such a quaffable brew!
- Shadow Dog Brown Porter
Chocolate and roasted malts blend to make a dark, bittersweet porter
- Backpacker's Blonde
This American blonde ale is infused with Ron's Beans coffee beans, which impart a delicious and smooth coffee flavor and aroma to this golden brew.
- The Schwartz Schwarzbier
This smooth, dark, German lager features chocolate and roasted malt aromas and flavor. Easy to drink, but full flavored for a change of pace. I see your Schwartz is as big as mine...
- Sunfield Saison
Spicy, floral, and bursting with citrus and orange flavors! This farmhouse style ale has a hint of Belgian funk and a smooth, satisfying mouthfeel. Easy drinking as we say goodbye to summer and head into fall.
- Cascade Harvest Amber Ale
- Nectaron SMaSH IPA
Brewed as basic as possible with single malt and single hops, this IPA still boasts huge tropical and stonefruit aroma and flavor from the combination of Nectaron hops and Hornindal Kviek yeast!
- Lucid Citrus Double IPA
This hop monster is a citrusy and delicious sipper! Made with Citra and Eclipse hops, and a generous helping of orange peel. This is a tasty dream that you won't want to wake up from!
- Terminator Doppelbock
This dark ruby beauty is loaded with notes of dark fruits including plums, raisins, and dates with a pleasant malty sweetness. Conditioned for over a year, this is a dangerously smooth winter warmer!
- Sno-Ball Stout
Wine & Cider
- Gewurztraminer$4.00+
A distinctive grape varietal with an unmistakable lychee/floral bouquet and zesty citrus flavors that lead to a mouth-filling finish. Excellent with spicy foods or desserts.
- Cabernet Sauvignon$4.00+
Cabernet Sauvignon is well known for its firm tannins and full and rich taste, including such notes as blackcurrant, as well as woodsy flavors, such as cedar, oak, and herbs. The wine also contains great potential for aging, thanks to its high rate of tannins and perceptible acidity.
- Malbec$4.00+
The hot dry climate allows the grapes to reach excellent ripeness, and lush fruity characters, making an intense, black wine. A thick-skinned grape full of color, tannin, and flavor, Malbec makes wines of great power and character, with blackberry, plums, tar, red pepper, sweet cherry, spice, licorice, and deep bittersweet notes, almost like unsweetened chocolate, or espresso.
- Wine Flight$9.50+
This flight covers your choice of four 3 oz. samples of wine!
- Moscato$4.00+
Muscat grapes have high residual sugar but low acid, both of which contribute to Moscato’s signature sweet taste. Sip a glass and you’ll pick up on several key characteristics, including a fragrant aroma, and fruit such as peach, apricot, and orange citrus, and delicate floral notes such rose petal and elderflower.
- Sauvignon Blanc$4.00+
The primary fruit flavors of Sauvignon Blanc are lime, green apple, passion fruit and white peach. Depending on how ripe the grapes are when the wine is made, the flavor will range from zesty lime to flowery peach.
- Smashing Apple Pie Hard Cider