District 118 Kitchen + Bar 118 Needham St
Dinner
Small Plate and Shares
Guacamole and Chips
Corn tortillas and guacamole
Hummus
Warm pita and crudité
Bavarian Pretzel Rods
Cinnamon-honey butter and french onion dip
Pō Kay
Ahi tuna, taro chips, and edamame wakame. Cooked to order
Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls
Peppers, onions, and horseradish cream sauce
District Wings
Pound of dry-rubbed roasted wings and house BBQ
Balsamic Roasted Sprouts
Bacon, shallots, and balsamic
Prosciutto Flatbread
Goat cheese, red onions, fig jam, arugula, and balsamic
Lobster Tater Tots
Fresh Maine lobster and bacon sriracha aioli
Calamari
Buffalo Cauliflower
1/2 Dozen Oysters
HH Oysters
Salads
Burrata
Heirloom tomatoes, grilled ciabatta, arugula, pecan pesto, olive oil, and balsamic
Prime Steak and Spinach
8 oz prime sirloin, spinach, kale, soft egg, tomatoes, pickled red onions, brie croutons, and sherry vinaigrette
Fattoush
Kale, farro, tomatoes, cucumber, garbanzo, onion, feta, parsley, lemon vinaigrette, and pita
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmigiano - Reggiano, croutons, and house caesar dressing
Pear & Sprout
Full House Salad
Supper
Scallops Elote
Day boat scallops and Mexican street corn risotto. Cooked to order
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, fresh angel hair, spinach, and white wine butter garlic sauce. Cooked to order
Maple Glazed Salmon
Crispy skin-on faroe salmon, butternut-risotto, and asparagus. Cooked to order
Duck Breast and Mushroom Risotto
Seared duck breast, wild mushroom risotto, spinach, and black cherry demi. Cooked to order
Braised Lamb Gnocchi
Lamb ragu, wild mushrooms, gnocchi, and Parmesan
Braised Short Rib
Certified boneless short rib, balsamic sprouts, bacon, and mashed
Espresso Rubbed Pork Chop
Roasted carrots and mashed. Cooked to order
10 Ounce Filet Mignon
Certified Angus, pan-seared, butter-basted, mashed, and asparagus. Cooked to order
Pan-Roasted Chicken
Bone-in all-natural breast, whipped basil potato, roasted baby carrots, and pan jus
Short Rib Mac n Cheese
Lobster Mac n Cheese
Mac n Cheese
Sea Bass & Gnocchi
Burger and Handhelds
The District 118 Burger
Custom Angus blend, aged white Cheddar, bacon, fried onion, jalapeño marmalade, and sesame bun. Cooked to order
Quinoa and Mushroom Veggie Burger
Shiitake, crimini, portobello, garbanzo, Parmesan, Swiss, caramelised onions, and red pepper relish
Salmon Burger
Ground Faroe Island salmon, lemon caper aioli, wilted spinach, and brioche bun
Yard Bird and Brie
Cajun grilled, brie, fig jam, bacon, and arugula
The Dirty Bird
Battered and fried, whole-grain hot honey mustard, Cheddar, cool Jicama slaw, and pickles
Short-Rib Grilled Cheese
Aged Cheddar, American, and caramelised onions
The Burger
Full Grilled Cheese
Kids
Sides
Something Sweet
Something Sweet
Chocolate Fudge Rock Slide
Loaded chocolate brownie, caramel, pecans, chocolate fudge sauce, and ice cream. Contains: egg, milk, soy, tree nuts, and wheat
Carrot Cake
4 layer cake, raisins, walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese frosting, and white chocolate ganache. Contains: egg, milk, soy, and wheat
Chocolate Lovers' Layer Cake
Chocolate butter cream icing, whipped. Contains: egg, milk, soy, and wheat
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Chocolate ganache, Butterfinger, and whipped. Contains: egg, milk, and soy
Caramel Brownie Cheesecake
White chocolate cheesecake, salted dulce de leche, caramel chocolate brownie bites, and whipped. Contains: egg, milk, soy, tree nuts, and wheat
Key Lime Pie
Fresh whip. Contains: egg, milk, soy, wheat, and tree nuts
Limoncello Mascarpone Layer Cake
Sponge cake, white chocolate, and whip. Contains: egg, milk, soy, and wheat
Molten Chocolate Cake
Caramel, chocolate fudge sauce, and whip. Contains: egg, milk, soy, and wheat
Buzzed and Infused
Double Espresso Martini
St. George's NOLA, espresso liqueur, vanilla infused vodka, and fresh espresso
Nutty Irishman
Jameson Black Barrel, Columbian arabica, hazelnut liqueur, and fresh whip
Irish Coffee
Jameson Irish Whiskey, Columbian arabica, Baileys infused fresh whip, sugar, and nutmeg