Appetizers

Wings 20PC

$25.80

Calamari

$13.95

Lightly breaded hand-cut tubes and tentacles fried to a golden brown. Served w/ marinara for dipping.

Garlic Knot

$1.00

Homemade knots served w/ parmesan, olive oil & spices for dipping - (6)

Meatballs

$12.95

Five meatballs nestled in ricotta cheese topped w/ marinara and sprinkled with parmesan and fresh basil.

Wings 10 PC

$14.80

Seasoned with spices. Served Goomba's style (tossed w/Goomba's house sauce), Buffalo (hot), BBQ or Teriyaki style.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$13.95

Garlic Cheese Bread Sticks

$4.00

Entree

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

Chicken breast and mushrooms sautéed in a marsala wine sauce. Served w/ spaghetti.

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.95

Chicken breast breaded and pan fried. Topped w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella. Served w/ spaghetti

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.95

Fresh eggplant thinly sliced, breaded and lightly fried, layered w/ mozzarella and marinara sauce. Served w/ spaghetti.

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli

$18.95

Grilled chicken strips sautéed in garlic & olive oil or creamy tossed w/ penne w/ sundried toatoes and broccoli

Lobster Ravioli

$21.95

Delicious revioli stuffed w/ lobster meat and blend of italian cheeses. Garnished w/ succulent chunks of lobster meat and savory spices in a tomato cream sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$22.95

Shrimp sautéed w/garlic, white wine, herbs and lemon butter, served over spaghetti.

Veal Parmigiana

$22.95

Veal filet breaded and pan-fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella and served with spaghetti.

Pasta

Lasagna

$17.95

Rich cheeses & meat layered between wide pasta.

Penne Carbonara

$17.95

A rich & creamy with sauce w/ bacon, onion & peas tossed with penne.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.95

Tossed in a special blend of garlic, cheese and cream.

Spaghetti Meatballs

$15.95

Spaghetti pasta tossed with marinara sauce, basil and 3 meatballs.

Gnocchi Bolognese

$17.95

Italian potato dumplings with our delicious meat marinara sauce.

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Penne, marinara sauce mixed with ricotta, topped with mozzarella, and baked in the oven.

Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons & our rich Caesar dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$6.50+

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, topped with sliced crispy chicken cutlet.

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Srping and iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta, croutons, pepperoncini & our Greek dressing.

House Salad

$6.00+

Spring and iceberg mix, tomato, onions, and cheddar.

Caprese Salad

$6.00+

Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, and basil, seasoned with salt, extra virgin olive oil, and glazed balsamic.

Pizza 10"

10in BBQ Chicken

$15.50

Chicken, onions, mozzarella, cheddar and bacon. BBQ sauce base.

10in Calabresa

$15.50

Sundried tomatoes, black olives, roasted peppers, spinach and eggplant.

10in Carnivore

$15.00

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon.

10in Classic Cheese

$9.50

Hand-tossed, mozarella and tomato sauce.

10in Hawaiian

$13.50

Ham and pineapple

10in Margherita

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil.

10in Pepperoni

$11.50

Hand-tossed, mozarella,pepperoni slices and tomato sauce.

10in Portuguesa

$15.50

10in Quattro Formaggi

$15.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, ham, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and fresh tomatoes.

10in Sao Paulo

$15.50

Buffalo & ranch sauce base with chicken strips.

10in Veggie

$12.50

Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and fresh tomatoes.

10in White

$12.50

Ricotta, mozzarella, romano and tomatoes.

Pizza 16"

16in BBQ Chicken

$21.50

Chicken, onions, mozzarella, cheddar and bacon. BBQ sauce base.

16in Calabresa

$21.50

Tomato sauce, Kielbasa sausage, onions, and black olives.

16in Carnivore

$21.50

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon.

16in Classic Cheese

$13.50

Hand-tossed, mozarella and tomato sauce.

16in Hawaiian

$16.50

Ham and pineapple

16in Margherita

$14.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil.

16in Pepperoni

$16.50

Hand-tossed, mozarella,pepperoni slices and tomato sauce.

16in Portuguesa

$21.50

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, peas, sliced hard-boiled eggs, onions, and black olives.

16in Quattro Formaggi

$21.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmegian and provolone.

16in Sao Paulo

$21.50

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, shredded chicken, corn and Catupiry cheese.

16in Veggie

$16.50

Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and fresh tomatoes.

16in White

$16.50

Ricotta, mozzarella, romano and tomatoes.

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Stuffedd with ricotta & mozzarella served w/ marinara.

The Famous N.Y. Calzone

$15.00

Filled with ground beef, marinara sauce, ricotta, romano & mozzarella cheese.

Supreme Calzone

$16.00

Fresh and astuffed with pepperoni, meatballs, and sausage w/ generous amount of ricotta and mozzarella cheese baked to a golden brown, served w/ marinara sauce.

Special

Pizza & Soda

$9.95

10" Classic Cheese pizza + Soda or Tea

Pizza OR Pasta

$14.00

Salad or Soup and Pizza or Pasta

Soup of the day

Soup of the day

$4.00+

Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.95

Breaded and fried chicken breast. covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella inside a sub bun.

Eggplant Parm Sub

$13.95

Breaded and fried eggplant, covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella inside a sub bun.

Meatballs Sub

$13.95

Two meatballs nestled in ricotta cheese topped w/ marinara and sprinkled w/Parmesan and fresh basil inside a sub bun.

Drinks Menu

Sodas & Teas

Pepsi (Refil)

$3.00

Free refil

Pepsi Diet (Refil)

$3.00

Free refil

Lemonade Tropicana (Refil)

$3.00

Free refil

Mug Root Beer (Refil)

$3.00

Free refil

Starry Lemon Lime (Refil)

$3.00

Free refil

Dr. Pepper (Refil)

$3.00

Free refil

Coke (Can)

$3.00

Coke Zero (Can)

$3.00

Fanta (Can)

$3.00

Sprite (Can)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Half half)

$3.00

Juices & Flavored Water

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Limonata San Pellegrino

$4.00

Italian Sparkling Water

$4.00

Italian Flat Water

$4.00

Coffee

Capuccino

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Beer

Miller Light 64 oz (Pitcher)

$19.00

Peroni 64 oz (Pitcher)

$19.00

Yuengling 64 oz (Pitcher)

$19.00

Miller Light 16 oz

$6.00

Peroni 16 oz

$6.00

Yuengling 16 oz

$6.00

IPA Beer

$7.00

IPA Beer

Corona

$7.00

Corona Beer

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Michelob Ultra light beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

Blue Moon Belgian Beer

Mimosas

Mimosa Original

$7.00

Italian Prosecco and orange juice

Mimosa Classic

$7.00

Italian Prosecco and peach nectar

Mimosa Strawberry

$7.00

Italian Prosecco and strawberry nectar

Mimosa Lychee

$7.00

Italian Prosecco and lychee syrup

Sangria

Red Sangria Glass

$6.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$18.00

House Wines

House Red Wine Glass

$8.00

House White Wine Glass

$8.00

Italian Prosecco Glass

$8.00

House Red Wine - 1/2 Carafe

$15.00

House White Wine - 1/2 Carafe

$15.00

Italian Prosecco - 1/2 Carafe

$15.00

Bottled Red Wine

Codirosso Chianti (Italy)

$35.00

Bright cherry and red fruit flavors with smooth tannis

Alain de la Treile Pinot Noir (France)

$35.00

Elegant, showing bright strawberry fruit, and velvety overtones

Chateu Bellevue (France)

$40.00

It brings rich black fruits, dense tannis, spice and acidity. A blend of 5 grapes

Bottled White Wine

Fenwick Springs Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bright acidity, flavors of citrus zest and green apple

Chateu Saint Florin Bordeaux (France)

$40.00

A ripe, full wine that comes from an estate owned by the Jolivet Family, with lemon zest and crips texture

Dessert Menu

Dessert

Death By Chocolate

$8.00

4 layers high covered in chocolate icing abd chocolate chips

Tiramisu

$8.00

Ladyfingers dipped in espresso, cream, of mascarpone cheese and cocoa

Cheesecake

$8.00

Locally made and absolutely delicious

Italian Spumoni

$8.00

Pistachio ice cream in a chocolate shell and graham cracker

Gluten Free chocolate pie

$8.00

Delicious chocolate pie, mousse style without gluten.