D'Italia Pizzeria & Ristorante 2395 South Highway 27
Main Menu
Appetizers
Wings 20PC
Calamari
Lightly breaded hand-cut tubes and tentacles fried to a golden brown. Served w/ marinara for dipping.
Garlic Knot
Homemade knots served w/ parmesan, olive oil & spices for dipping - (6)
Meatballs
Five meatballs nestled in ricotta cheese topped w/ marinara and sprinkled with parmesan and fresh basil.
Wings 10 PC
Seasoned with spices. Served Goomba's style (tossed w/Goomba's house sauce), Buffalo (hot), BBQ or Teriyaki style.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Garlic Cheese Bread Sticks
Entree
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast and mushrooms sautéed in a marsala wine sauce. Served w/ spaghetti.
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken breast breaded and pan fried. Topped w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella. Served w/ spaghetti
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh eggplant thinly sliced, breaded and lightly fried, layered w/ mozzarella and marinara sauce. Served w/ spaghetti.
Grilled Chicken & Broccoli
Grilled chicken strips sautéed in garlic & olive oil or creamy tossed w/ penne w/ sundried toatoes and broccoli
Lobster Ravioli
Delicious revioli stuffed w/ lobster meat and blend of italian cheeses. Garnished w/ succulent chunks of lobster meat and savory spices in a tomato cream sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed w/garlic, white wine, herbs and lemon butter, served over spaghetti.
Veal Parmigiana
Veal filet breaded and pan-fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella and served with spaghetti.
Pasta
Lasagna
Rich cheeses & meat layered between wide pasta.
Penne Carbonara
A rich & creamy with sauce w/ bacon, onion & peas tossed with penne.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Tossed in a special blend of garlic, cheese and cream.
Spaghetti Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta tossed with marinara sauce, basil and 3 meatballs.
Gnocchi Bolognese
Italian potato dumplings with our delicious meat marinara sauce.
Baked Ziti
Penne, marinara sauce mixed with ricotta, topped with mozzarella, and baked in the oven.
Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons & our rich Caesar dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, topped with sliced crispy chicken cutlet.
Greek Salad
Srping and iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta, croutons, pepperoncini & our Greek dressing.
House Salad
Spring and iceberg mix, tomato, onions, and cheddar.
Caprese Salad
Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, and basil, seasoned with salt, extra virgin olive oil, and glazed balsamic.
Pizza 10"
10in BBQ Chicken
Chicken, onions, mozzarella, cheddar and bacon. BBQ sauce base.
10in Calabresa
Sundried tomatoes, black olives, roasted peppers, spinach and eggplant.
10in Carnivore
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon.
10in Classic Cheese
Hand-tossed, mozarella and tomato sauce.
10in Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple
10in Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil.
10in Pepperoni
Hand-tossed, mozarella,pepperoni slices and tomato sauce.
10in Portuguesa
10in Quattro Formaggi
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, ham, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and fresh tomatoes.
10in Sao Paulo
Buffalo & ranch sauce base with chicken strips.
10in Veggie
Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and fresh tomatoes.
10in White
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano and tomatoes.
Pizza 16"
16in BBQ Chicken
Chicken, onions, mozzarella, cheddar and bacon. BBQ sauce base.
16in Calabresa
Tomato sauce, Kielbasa sausage, onions, and black olives.
16in Carnivore
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon.
16in Classic Cheese
Hand-tossed, mozarella and tomato sauce.
16in Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple
16in Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil.
16in Pepperoni
Hand-tossed, mozarella,pepperoni slices and tomato sauce.
16in Portuguesa
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, peas, sliced hard-boiled eggs, onions, and black olives.
16in Quattro Formaggi
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmegian and provolone.
16in Sao Paulo
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, shredded chicken, corn and Catupiry cheese.
16in Veggie
Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and fresh tomatoes.
16in White
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano and tomatoes.
Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Stuffedd with ricotta & mozzarella served w/ marinara.
The Famous N.Y. Calzone
Filled with ground beef, marinara sauce, ricotta, romano & mozzarella cheese.
Supreme Calzone
Fresh and astuffed with pepperoni, meatballs, and sausage w/ generous amount of ricotta and mozzarella cheese baked to a golden brown, served w/ marinara sauce.
Pizza OR Pasta
Soup of the day
Subs
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded and fried chicken breast. covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella inside a sub bun.
Eggplant Parm Sub
Breaded and fried eggplant, covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella inside a sub bun.
Meatballs Sub
Two meatballs nestled in ricotta cheese topped w/ marinara and sprinkled w/Parmesan and fresh basil inside a sub bun.
Drinks Menu
Sodas & Teas
Pepsi (Refil)
Free refil
Pepsi Diet (Refil)
Free refil
Lemonade Tropicana (Refil)
Free refil
Mug Root Beer (Refil)
Free refil
Starry Lemon Lime (Refil)
Free refil
Dr. Pepper (Refil)
Free refil
Coke (Can)
Coke Zero (Can)
Fanta (Can)
Sprite (Can)
Iced Tea (Sweet)
Iced Tea (Unsweet)
Iced Tea (Half half)
Juices & Flavored Water
Beer
Mimosas
House Wines
Bottled Red Wine
Codirosso Chianti (Italy)
Bright cherry and red fruit flavors with smooth tannis
Alain de la Treile Pinot Noir (France)
Elegant, showing bright strawberry fruit, and velvety overtones
Chateu Bellevue (France)
It brings rich black fruits, dense tannis, spice and acidity. A blend of 5 grapes
Bottled White Wine
Water Dispenser
Dessert Menu
Dessert
Death By Chocolate
4 layers high covered in chocolate icing abd chocolate chips
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers dipped in espresso, cream, of mascarpone cheese and cocoa
Cheesecake
Locally made and absolutely delicious
Italian Spumoni
Pistachio ice cream in a chocolate shell and graham cracker
Gluten Free chocolate pie
Delicious chocolate pie, mousse style without gluten.