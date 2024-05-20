Divieto Ristorante - Coral Springs
Food
Antipasti
- Bruschetta Siciliana
Slices of toasted Italian bread with melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with tomatoes marinated in garlic, olive oil and basil.$13.95
- Divieto Polpo
Tender marinated octopus cook to perfection, served over roasted potatoes, peppers, chickpeas, red onion, with extravirgin olive oil and spicy mayonnaise.$22.95
- Eggplant Parmiginana
Deep fried, beer-battered eggplant slices, topped with pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.$16.50
- Mussels Marinara
Sautéed in a spicy pomodoro sauce. Served with garlic bread. pomodoro and garlic aioli sauce. Served with focaccia bread.$18.95
- Spinach Formaggio
A creamy dip of spinach and artichoke hearts, blended with a mixture of cheeses. Served with garlic bread.$16.50
- Antipasto Misto
Prosciutto, hot capicola, sopressata, coppa, asiago and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Served with marinatedmixed olives, fig marmalade and focaccia bread.$31.95
- Burrata
Creamy fresh mozzarella cheese served over a bed of arugula, with cherry tomatoes, drizzled with pesto and balsamic glaze. Served with focaccia bread.$16.95
Zuppe
Insalate
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tossed in our delicious Caesar dressing, with Parmesan cheese and croutons.$15.95
- Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and basil leaves topped with pesto and balsamic glaze.$16.95
- Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, chicken, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes and gorgonzola cheese crumbles. Tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.$22.95
- Herb Crusted Salmon Salad
Served over fresh arugula, spinach, cucumbers, zucchini, carrots, red onions, asparagus and red peppers. Tossedin our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.$23.95
- Divieto Pear Salad
Mixed greens tossed in a citrus dressing, served with carrots, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese and fresh pear.$18.95
- Quinoa Salad
Tricolor quinoa mixed with chickpeas, cucumber, peppers, cherry tomatoes, beets, and Italian dressing. Topped with feta cheese.$18.95
- Sesame Tuna Salad
Served with mixed greens, carrots, zucchini, peppers, cucumber and mandarin oranges. Tossed in a light citrus sesame dressing.$22.50
Pasta
- Ruota Di Parmiggiano
Our ultimate tableside experience! Creamy fettuccine Alfredo tossed in a Parmigiano-Reggiano wheel for anextraordinarily rich flavor.$25.95
- Fettucine Alfredo
Tossed in a cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese sauce.$20.50
- Mascarpone Pasta
Penne pasta with sautéed blackened shrimp, chicken, carrots, mushrooms and green peas. Tossed in a garlic mascarpone cream sauce.$23.95
- Lasagne Bolognese
Layers of thin pasta, hearty meat sauce, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, topped with a delicious pink sauce.$23.50
- Frutti di Mare
Linguine pasta tossed with shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari with garlic, white wine and basil in a savory pomodoro sauce.$29.95
- Fiocchi di Pera
Delicious pasta stuffed with pear and Italian cheeses, in a four cheese cream sauce. Topped with fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes and candied walnuts.$23.50
- Carbonara
Spaghetti pasta tossed with pancetta, egg yolk and black pepper in a creamy Parmigiano Reggiano sauce.$22.50
- Spaghetti Meatballs
Nonna´s recipe! Served with all-beef meatballs tossed in a savory Bolognese sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.$23.50
- Fusilli Salmone
Sautéed salmon, sweet peas and fusilli pasta, tossed in a brandy parmesan cream sauce.$22.50
- Gnocchi Pesto
Potato dumplings and sautéed shrimp. Tossed with a homemade pesto sauce and toasted pine nuts.$23.50
- Ling Sicilia
Linguine pasta tossed with roasted red peppers, onions capers, Kalamata olives, in a light lemon-butter cream sauce. Topped with grilled shrimp.$24.95
- Ling Vongole
Linguine pasta tossed with baby clams, garlic and parsley in a white wine sauce with a touch of extra virgin olive oil.$23.50
- Lobster Ravioli
Pasta filled with lobster and ricotta cheese, tossed in a creamy tarragon sauce and pepper drops.$30.95
- Mushroom Capellini
Capellini pasta, portobello, wild mushrooms, fresh spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, tossed in a mushroom gravy with fresh herbs.$20.50
- Risotto al Funghi
Italian style rice with a touch of cream, tossed with sautéed wild mushrooms and asparagus, in a mushroom gravy. Drizzled with truffle oil.$26.95
Pollo
- Chicken Madeira
Chicken breast cutlets egg-battered and pan-fried, topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and amushroom-Madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.$24.95
- Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast cutlets floured and perfectly sautéed, served with pappardelle pasta in a mushroom-Marsala wine sauce.$25.95
- Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine pasta tossed in pomodoro sauce.$24.95
- Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast cutlets floured and sautéed with capers, mushrooms and artichokes in a lemon-butter white wine sauce. Served with capellini pasta and sautéed vegetables.$24.95
Carne
- Divieto Steak
Enjoy this house specialty. Grilled to perfection skirt steak in our signature mushroom-Madeira wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.$40.95
- Filet Mignon
Grilled juicy beef tenderloin in a delicious red wine sauce with mushrooms. Served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.$46.95
- Lamb Chops
Six flavorful lamb chops grilled to your taste. Served over roasted potatoes toosed with spinach and a Malbec wine reduction with figs.$42.95
- Pork Ossobuco
Slowly braised pork shank in a fresh herb gravy. Served over delicious creamy risotto with mushrooms.$36.95
- Rustic RibEye
Seasoned with a perfect combination of spices, cooked to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes tossed with spinach and chimichurri sauce.$42.95
- Veal Madeira
Veal cutlets egg-battered and pan-fried, topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and a mushroom-Madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.$29.95
- Veal Marsala
Veal cutlets lightly floured and perfectly sautéed, served with pappardelle pasta in a mushroom-Marsala wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.$29.95
- Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine pasta tossed in pomodoro sauce.$29.95
- Veal Picatta
Veal cutlets lightly floured and sautéed with capers, mushrooms, and artichokes in a lemon-butter white wine sauce. Served with capellini pasta and sautéed vegetables.$29.95
- Veal Scallopini
Sautéed tender veal cutlets with capers, mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes, in a wine mushroom gravy with fresh herbs. Served with capellini pasta with butter and parsley.$29.95
Pesce
- Branzino
Grilled to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes tossed with spinach, topped with a lemon-butter sauce, capers and pepper drops.$42.50
- Divieto Tuna
Cooked to perfection. Served with capellini pasta tossed with butter and parsley. Topped with a savory butter sauce, fine herbs, white wine, green onions and garlic.$30.95
- Grouper Scampi
Lightly floured, sautéed in a lemon-butter sauce with roasted garlic, basil, and tomatoes, served over linguine pasta.$30.95
- Lemon SeaBass
Topped with an exquisite lemon-butter sauce. Served with creamy risotto and grilled asparagus.$46.95
- Tuscan Salmon
Grilled to perfection, topped with garlic, freshly squeezed lemon juice, olive oil and herbs. Served with Parmesan polenta and grilled asparagus.$30.95
Pizza
- Bianca Pizza
A blend of mozzarella and mascarpone cheese, mushrooms and ham. Drizzled with white truffle oil.$21.50
- Burrata Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, creamy burrata, and arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and pesto oil.$22.50
- Cheese Pizza$17.50
- Margherita Pizza
A delicious blend of two types of mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.$18.50
- Prosciutto Pizza
Mozzarella cheese topped with prosciutto, arugula, sweety drops peppers, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil.$20.95
- Nonos Extravaganza
Pepperoni, hot capicola, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese.$22.50
- Pepperoni Pizza$21.95
- Toscana Pizza
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and fresh basil. Drizzled with white truffle oil.$21.95
- GF Bianca Pizza
Gluten free pizza dough. A blend of mozzarella and mascarpone cheese, mushrooms and ham. Drizzled with white truffle oil.$21.50
- GF Burrata Pizza
Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, creamy burrata, and arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and pesto oil.$22.50
- GF Cheese Pizza$17.50
- GF Margherita
Gluten free pizza dough. A delicious blend of two types of mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.$18.50
- GF Prosciutto Pizza
Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella cheese topped with prosciutto, arugula, sweety drops peppers, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil.$20.95
- GF Nono's Pizza
Gluten free pizza dough. Pepperoni, hot capicola, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese.$22.50
- GF Pepperoni Pizza$21.95
- GF Toscana Pizza
Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and fresh basil. Drizzled with white truffle oil.$21.95
Dolci
- Tiramisu
Delicious ladyfingers, dipped in espresso, amaretto, and coffee liquor, layered with mascarpone-vanilla mousse.$10.50
- Creme Brulee
A traditional vanilla custard topped with caramelized brown sugar and fresh berries.$9.95
- Fudge Brownie
Finished with walnuts. Served warm with vanilla ice cream topped with a red wine-berry mixed compote.$11.50
- Tuxedo Bombe
Savory chocolate cake filled with vanilla and chocolate mousse. Covered with chocolate ganache.$14.40
- Divieto Cannoli
Crispy crusted tubes filled with sweetened Ricotta cheese, finished with chocolate and pistachio.$9.95
- Cheesecake
Cheesecake at its best! Served with a red wine-berry mixed compote.$10.95
- Caramello Latte
A moist sponge cake soaked with three different types of milk, covered with dulce de leche and candied walnuts.$10.50
- Extra Ice Cream$4.50
- Affogato$5.95
Sides
- Side Caesar Salad$7.50
- Side Truffle Fries$12.50
- Side Risotto$7.95
- Side French Fries$7.95
- Side House Salad$7.50
- Side Sauteed Veggies$7.95
- Side Grilled Asparagus$7.95
- Side Mashed Potatoes$6.95
- Side Roasted Potatoes$6.95
- Side Steam Broccoli$6.95
- Side Sauteed Spinach$6.95
- Side Polenta$6.95
- Side Anchovies$1.50
- Side Mix Mushrooms$6.50
Side Dressing
Side Protein
Catering Servings for 10 People
- C-Spinach Formaggio$79.00
- C-Eggplant Parmigiana$79.00
- C-Antipasto Misto$91.00
- C-Caprese Salad$81.00
- C-Caesar Salad$76.00
- C-Chicken Caesar Salad$106.00
- C-Tuscan Salmon$151.00
- C-Chicken Parmigiana$121.00
- C-Chicken Madeira$121.00
- C-Chicken Picatta$121.00
- C-Ruota Di Parmigiano$126.00
- C-Chicken Ruota Di Parmigiano$159.00
- C-Lasagna Bolognese
( 24 hrs preparation time)$115.00
- C-Fettucine Alfredo$99.00
- C-Chicken Fettucine Alfredo$131.00
- C-Mascarpone$116.00
- C-Fusilli Meatballs$114.00
- C-Fiochi Di Pera$114.00
- C-Risotto Al Funghi$131.00
- C-Chicken Risotto Al Funghi$163.00
- C-Fudge Brownie$59.00
- C-Tiramisu
( 24 hrs preparation time)$54.00
- C-Caramello Latte
( 24 hrs preparation time)$54.00
Catering
- C-Spinach Formaggio$79.00
- C-Caprese Salad$81.00
- C-Eggplant Parmigiana$79.00
- C-Antipasto Misto$91.00
- C-Caesar Salad$76.00
- C-Chicken Caesar Salad$106.00
- C-Tuscan Salmon$151.00
- C-Chicken Parmigiana$121.00
- C-Chicken Madeira$121.00
- C-Chicken Picatta$121.00
- C-Ruota Di Parmigiano$126.00
- C-Chicken Ruota Di Parmigiano$159.00
- C-Lasagna Bolognese
( 24 hrs preparation time)$115.00
- C-Fettucine Alfredo$99.00
- C-Chicken Fettucine Alfredo$131.00
- C-Mascarpone$116.00
- C-Fusilli Meatballs$114.00
- C-Fiochi Di Pera$114.00
- C-Risotto Al Funghi$131.00
- C-Chicken Risotto Al Funghi$163.00
- C-Fudge Brownie$59.00
- C-Tiramisu
( 24 hrs preparation time)$54.00
- C-Caramello Latte
( 24 hrs preparation time)$54.00