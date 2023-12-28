Divieto - Coral Springs
Food
Antipasti
- Bruschetta Siciliana$13.95
Slices of toasted Italian bread with melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with tomatoes marinated in garlic, olive oil and basil.
- Divieto Polpo$22.95
Tender marinated octopus cook to perfection, served over roasted potatoes, peppers, chickpeas, red onion, with extravirgin olive oil and spicy mayonnaise.
- Eggplant Parmiginana$16.50
Deep fried, beer-battered eggplant slices, topped with pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
- Mussels Marinara$18.95
Sautéed in a spicy pomodoro sauce. Served with garlic bread. pomodoro and garlic aioli sauce. Served with focaccia bread.
- Spinach Formaggio$16.50
A creamy dip of spinach and artichoke hearts, blended with a mixture of cheeses. Served with garlic bread.
- Bread To Go$5.00
- Antipasto Misto$31.95
Prosciutto, hot capicola, sopressata, coppa, asiago and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Served with marinatedmixed olives, fig marmalade and focaccia bread.
- Burrata$16.95
Creamy fresh mozzarella cheese served over a bed of arugula, with cherry tomatoes, drizzled with pesto and balsamic glaze. Served with focaccia bread.
Zuppe
Insalate
- Caesar Salad$15.95
Romaine lettuce, tossed in our delicious Caesar dressing, with Parmesan cheese and croutons.
- Caprese Salad$16.95
Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and basil leaves topped with pesto and balsamic glaze.
- Cobb Salad$22.95
Mixed greens, chicken, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes and gorgonzola cheese crumbles. Tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.
- Herb Crusted Salmon Salad$23.95
Served over fresh arugula, spinach, cucumbers, zucchini, carrots, red onions, asparagus and red peppers. Tossedin our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
- Divieto Pear Salad$18.95
Mixed greens tossed in a citrus dressing, served with carrots, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese and fresh pear.
- Quinoa Salad$18.95
Tricolor quinoa mixed with chickpeas, cucumber, peppers, cherry tomatoes, beets, and Italian dressing. Topped with feta cheese.
- Sesame Tuna Salad$22.50
Served with mixed greens, carrots, zucchini, peppers, cucumber and mandarin oranges. Tossed in a light citrus sesame dressing.
Pasta
- Ruota Di Parmiggiano$25.95
Our ultimate tableside experience! Creamy fettuccine Alfredo tossed in a Parmigiano-Reggiano wheel for anextraordinarily rich flavor.
- Fettucine Alfredo$20.50
Tossed in a cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese sauce.
- Mascarpone Pasta$23.95
Penne pasta with sautéed blackened shrimp, chicken, carrots, mushrooms and green peas. Tossed in a garlic mascarpone cream sauce.
- Lasagne Bolognese$23.50
Layers of thin pasta, hearty meat sauce, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, topped with a delicious pink sauce.
- Frutti di Mare$29.95
Linguine pasta tossed with shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari with garlic, white wine and basil in a savory pomodoro sauce.
- Fiocchi di Pera$23.50
Delicious pasta stuffed with pear and Italian cheeses, in a four cheese cream sauce. Topped with fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes and candied walnuts.
- Carbonara$22.50
Spaghetti pasta tossed with pancetta, egg yolk and black pepper in a creamy Parmigiano Reggiano sauce.
- Spaghetti Meatballs$23.50
Nonna´s recipe! Served with all-beef meatballs tossed in a savory Bolognese sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
- Fusilli Salmone$22.50
Sautéed salmon, sweet peas and fusilli pasta, tossed in a brandy parmesan cream sauce.
- Gnocchi Pesto$23.50
Potato dumplings and sautéed shrimp. Tossed with a homemade pesto sauce and toasted pine nuts.
- Ling Sicilia$24.95
Linguine pasta tossed with roasted red peppers, onions capers, Kalamata olives, in a light lemon-butter cream sauce. Topped with grilled shrimp.
- Ling Vongole$23.50
Linguine pasta tossed with baby clams, garlic and parsley in a white wine sauce with a touch of extra virgin olive oil.
- Lobster Ravioli$30.95
Pasta filled with lobster and ricotta cheese, tossed in a creamy tarragon sauce and pepper drops.
- Mushroom Capellini$20.50
Capellini pasta, portobello, wild mushrooms, fresh spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, tossed in a mushroom gravy with fresh herbs.
Pollo
- Chicken Madeira$24.95
Chicken breast cutlets egg-battered and pan-fried, topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and amushroom-Madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
- Chicken Marsala$25.95
Chicken breast cutlets floured and perfectly sautéed, served with pappardelle pasta in a mushroom-Marsala wine sauce.
- Chicken Parmigiana$24.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine pasta tossed in pomodoro sauce.
- Chicken Piccata$24.95
Chicken breast cutlets floured and sautéed with capers, mushrooms and artichokes in a lemon-butter white wine sauce. Served with capellini pasta and sautéed vegetables.
Carne
- Divieto Steak$40.95
Enjoy this house specialty. Grilled to perfection skirt steak in our signature mushroom-Madeira wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
- Filet Mignon$46.95
Grilled juicy beef tenderloin in a delicious red wine sauce with mushrooms. Served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
- Lamb Chops$42.95
Six flavorful lamb chops grilled to your taste. Served over roasted potatoes toosed with spinach and a Malbec wine reduction with figs.
- Pork Ossobuco$36.95
Slowly braised pork shank in a fresh herb gravy. Served over delicious creamy risotto with mushrooms.
- Rustic RibEye$42.95
Seasoned with a perfect combination of spices, cooked to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes tossed with spinach and chimichurri sauce.
- Veal Madeira$29.95
Veal cutlets egg-battered and pan-fried, topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and a mushroom-Madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
- Veal Marsala$29.95
Veal cutlets lightly floured and perfectly sautéed, served with pappardelle pasta in a mushroom-Marsala wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
- Veal Parmigiana$29.95
Breaded veal topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine pasta tossed in pomodoro sauce.
- Veal Picatta$29.95
Veal cutlets lightly floured and sautéed with capers, mushrooms, and artichokes in a lemon-butter white wine sauce. Served with capellini pasta and sautéed vegetables.
- Veal Scallopini$29.95
Sautéed tender veal cutlets with capers, mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes, in a wine mushroom gravy with fresh herbs. Served with capellini pasta with butter and parsley.
Pesce
- Branzino$42.50
Grilled to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes tossed with spinach, topped with a lemon-butter sauce, capers and pepper drops.
- Divieto Tuna$30.95
Cooked to perfection. Served with capellini pasta tossed with butter and parsley. Topped with a savory butter sauce, fine herbs, white wine, green onions and garlic.
- Grouper Scampi$30.95
Lightly floured, sautéed in a lemon-butter sauce with roasted garlic, basil, and tomatoes, served over linguine pasta.
- Lemon SeaBass$46.95
Topped with an exquisite lemon-butter sauce. Served with creamy risotto and grilled asparagus.
- Tuscan Salmon$30.95
Grilled to perfection, topped with garlic, freshly squeezed lemon juice, olive oil and herbs. Served with Parmesan polenta and grilled asparagus.
Pizza
- Bianca Pizza$21.50
A blend of mozzarella and mascarpone cheese, mushrooms and ham. Drizzled with white truffle oil.
- Burrata Pizza$22.50
Mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, creamy burrata, and arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and pesto oil.
- Cheese Pizza$17.50
- Margherita Pizza$18.50
A delicious blend of two types of mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
- Prosciutto Pizza$20.95
Mozzarella cheese topped with prosciutto, arugula, sweety drops peppers, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil.
- Nonos Extravaganza$22.50
Pepperoni, hot capicola, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese.
- Pepperoni Pizza$21.95
- Toscana Pizza$21.95
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and fresh basil. Drizzled with white truffle oil.
- GF Bianca Pizza$21.50
Gluten free pizza dough. A blend of mozzarella and mascarpone cheese, mushrooms and ham. Drizzled with white truffle oil.
- GF Burrata Pizza$22.50
Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, creamy burrata, and arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and pesto oil.
- GF Cheese Pizza$17.50
- GF Margherita$18.50
Gluten free pizza dough. A delicious blend of two types of mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
- GF Prosciutto Pizza$20.95
Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella cheese topped with prosciutto, arugula, sweety drops peppers, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil.
- GF Nono's Pizza$22.50
Gluten free pizza dough. Pepperoni, hot capicola, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese.
- GF Pepperoni Pizza$21.95
- GF Toscana Pizza$21.95
Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and fresh basil. Drizzled with white truffle oil.
Dolci
- Tiramisu$10.50
Delicious ladyfingers, dipped in espresso, amaretto, and coffee liquor, layered with mascarpone-vanilla mousse.
- Creme Brulee$9.95
A traditional vanilla custard topped with caramelized brown sugar and fresh berries.
- Fudge Brownie$11.50
Finished with walnuts. Served warm with vanilla ice cream topped with a red wine-berry mixed compote.
- Tuxedo Bombe$14.40
Savory chocolate cake filled with vanilla and chocolate mousse. Covered with chocolate ganache.
- Divieto Cannoli$9.95
Crispy crusted tubes filled with sweetened Ricotta cheese, finished with chocolate and pistachio.
- Cheesecake$10.95
Cheesecake at its best! Served with a red wine-berry mixed compote.
- Cake Fee$30.00
- Caramello Latte$10.50
A moist sponge cake soaked with three different types of milk, covered with dulce de leche and candied walnuts.
- Extra Ice Cream$4.50
- Affogato$5.95
Sides
- Side Caesar Salad$7.50
- Side Truffle Fries$12.50
- Side Risotto$7.95
- Side French Fries$7.95
- Side House Salad$7.50
- Side Sauteed Veggies$7.95
- Side Grilled Asparagus$7.95
- Side Mashed Potatoes$6.95
- Side Roasted Potatoes$6.95
- Side Steam Broccoli$6.95
- Side Sauteed Spinach$6.95
- Side Polenta$6.95
- Side Anchovies$1.50
- Side Mix Mushrooms$6.50
Side Dressing
Side Protein
Catering Servings for 10 People
- C-Spinach Formaggio$79.00
- C-Eggplant Parmigiana$79.00
- C-Antipasto Misto$91.00
- C-Caprese Salad$81.00
- C-Caesar Salad$76.00
- C-Chicken Caesar Salad$106.00
- C-Tuscan Salmon$151.00
- C-Chicken Parmigiana$121.00
- C-Chicken Madeira$121.00
- C-Chicken Picatta$121.00
- C-Ruota Di Parmigiano$126.00
- C-Chicken Ruota Di Parmigiano$159.00
- C-Lasagna Bolognese$115.00
( 24 hrs preparation time)
- C-Fettucine Alfredo$99.00
- C-Chicken Fettucine Alfredo$131.00
- C-Mascarpone$116.00
- C-Fusilli Meatballs$114.00
- C-Fiochi Di Pera$114.00
- C-Risotto Al Funghi$131.00
- C-Chicken Risotto Al Funghi$163.00
- C-Fudge Brownie$59.00
- C-Tiramisu$54.00
( 24 hrs preparation time)
- C-Caramello Latte$54.00
( 24 hrs preparation time)
Catering
