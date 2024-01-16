Divot's Bar and Grill 375 Wilson Sharpsville Road
Appetizers
- Hush Puppies$9.00
Deep fried Hush Puppies
- Salt & Vinegar Chips$10.00
- Smoked Grilled Fried Wings$15.00
House special, sauces Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Salt and Vinegar, BBQ, Lemon Garlic, Ranch
- Smoked Short Rib Quesadilla$13.00
Topped w/ pico and sour cream
- Deviled Eggs$14.00Out of stock
w/ crispy pork belly crumble
- Smoked Buffalo Dip$14.00Out of stock
Served w/ tortilla chips
- Loaded Blue Cheese Fries$12.00
Blue cheese crusted fries w/ bacon lardons and chives
- Loaded Short Rib Fries$15.00
Espresso braised short ribs under a bed of fries, w/ espresso gravy, chives, sunny side up egg, cheese curds, and bacon lardons
- Waffle Iron Mozz$9.00Out of stock
- Chicken Tenders$8.99
- Rubies$13.00Out of stock
- Cornd beef cabbage$14.00Out of stock
- Haluski$12.00Out of stock
Skewers
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Crispy chicken breast with Divot's special sauce topped w/fries and LTO
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$16.00
Fried chicken breast w/ pork belly, honey mustard, swiss, and LTO
- Chicken Rodeo$15.00
Fried chicken breast w/ onion rings, cheddar cheese, pork belly slices, and LTO
- Fried Pork Chop$16.00
w/ charred cole slaw and LTO
- Philly Cheese$16.00
w/ peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese sauce
- Pork Belly BLT$15.00
House smoked pork belly, baby arugula, tomato and a roasted red pepper aioli
- Puff Battered Perch Sandwich$13.00
Puff Battered Perch, LTO, Red Pepper Aioli on a Brioche Bun
- Steak Egg and Cheese$16.00
Steak, egg, cheese sauce on a bagel
- Triple Decker Grilled Cheese$14.00
Fan favorite
Burgers
Sides
Salads
- Smoked Chicken Cobb$17.00
Pork belly lardons, smoked chicken, avocado, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese, tossed in honey lemon dressing
- Charred Brussel$17.00Out of stock
Charred brussel sprouts, broccoli, dried cranberries, crispy chickpeas, spring mix
- Tomato, Cucumber, Onion$15.00
Fresh herbs, red wine vinaigrette, crispy chickpeas, feta
- Chicken Salad$17.00
Romain, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
- Ceaser$15.00Out of stock
Romain, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
- Side Salad$7.00