Skip to Main content
DJs at the Park
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
DJs at the Park
We are not accepting online orders right now.
1 Thompson Park, Watertown, NY 13601
NA BEVERAGES
Cookies / Cakes / Snacks
NA BEVERAGES
Soda
Fountain Soda
$2.95
Canned Soda
$1.95
Bottled Soda
$2.50
Bottled Water
Dasani (16.9oz)
$1.95
Smart Water (20oz)
$2.50
Coffee
Regular
$2.95
Decaf
$2.95
Iced
$3.95
Energy Drinks
Alani
$3.95
Dunkin' Iced Coffee
$3.95
Monster
$3.95
Red Bull
$3.95
Other
MM Orange Juice
$2.50
MM Cran Apple Ras
$2.50
MM Pink Lemonade
$2.50
MM Fruit Punch
$2.50
FL White Milk
$2.50
FL Chocolate Milk
$2.50
GP Sweet Tea
$2.50
GP Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Powerade
$2.50
Body Armor
$2.95
Premier Protein Shake
$2.95
Cookies / Cakes / Snacks
***Discount - Giant Cookie
$2.00
Giant Cookie
$3.50
Brownie
$4.00
Assorted Pastries
$4.00
Cake of the Week
Cake of the Week Featured by Chrissy Beanz Bakery
$9.95
Snacks
$2.00
Candy Bar
$2.50
Beef Jerky
$3.00
Gelato - Dark Chocolate
$5.95
Gelato - Salted Caramel
$5.95
Sorbet - Lemon
$5.95
Sorbet - Strawberry
$5.95
DJs at the Park Location and Ordering Hours
(315) 221-4386
1 Thompson Park, Watertown, NY 13601
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 8AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement