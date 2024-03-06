DK's Sports Grill 734 South Pinellas Avenue
BAR
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$4.00
- Angels Envy
- Basil Hayden
- Bulliet Rye
- Diabolique
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jim Beam
- Knob Creek
- Makers 46
- Makers Mark
- Wild Turkey
- Woodford Reserve
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$5.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$5.00
- Jack Daniels Apple$5.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Fireball$4.00
- Skrewball$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Red Saw$6.00
- Den of Thieves$6.00
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
- The Trop
- The Rousey
- Lucha Libre
- The Slap Shot
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini
- Bloody Mary
- Blueberry Lemonade
- Champagne Cocktail
- Cosmopolitan
- Daiquiri
- Dark 'N Stormy
- Gimlet
- Greyhound
- Hot Toddy
- Hurricane
- Lemon Drop
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Madras
- Mai Tai
- Manhattan
- Margarita
- Martini
- Mimosa
- Mint Julep
- Mojito
- Moscow Mule
- Mudslide
- Old Fashioned
- Rob Roy
- Sazerac
- Screwdriver
- Sea Breeze
- Sidecar
- Tequila Sunrise
- Tom Collins
- Whiskey Smash
- Whiskey Sour
- White Russian
Martinis
Shots
BEER
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Canned Beer
Domestic Bucket
SELTZERS
SURFSIDE
NUTRL bucket
FOOD
The Starting Line
- The Hat Trick$13.00
Three of DK’s fried chicken biscuit sliders with pickle and your choice of chef’s sauce.
- The Arroz-Arenas$11.00
A ground beef stuffed rice ball, cut in half and smothered in our homemade red sauce and fresh mozzarella.
- The Pick & Roll$10.00
A New York City staple. This handheld delight is a chicken parmagiana wrapped in our pizza dough and sliced to share.
- Devil Rayed Eggs$8.00
Ask your server about our rotational deviled eggs.
- The Ichiro$8.00
Sweet and smokey shishito peppers with DK’s beer cheese for dipping.
- Piazza-rella Sticks$9.00
The Slamwiches
- The Dugout$14.00
Our hollowed out hoagie roll stuffed with meatballs, fresh mozzarella and our homemade red sauce.
- The Bambino$14.00
DK’s smashburger needs no introduction... Ask about our signature slam of the week.
- The Full Court Press$14.00
Our triangle offense of pulled mojo pork, thinly sliced ham and swish cheese with pickles and chef’s special sauce blend.
- The Tampa Bay B.O.L.T$14.00
Our BLT faces off with fried onion strings in sudden death overtime.
- The Messi Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Cajun seasoned chicken breast fried in our secret sweet batter dressed with creamy miso, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Buzzer Beater Taco's
Chick-Eel O'Neal Wings
MVP Pizzas
- The Char-KucherovOut of stock
Fig cream cheese creme, prosciutto, ham, golden raisins, pistachios, goat cheese, arugula with a honeycomb drizzle.
- The MarathonOut of stock
Tzatziki, feta, three olive blend, tomato, cucumber, garlic and choice of chicken or gyro style lamb.
- The Cuban RecruitOut of stock
Havana alfredo base, swiss blend cheese, pickles, ham, our mojo pork and
- Jalapeno HaasOut of stock
Avocade creme sauce with chicken, diced jalapeno, tomato, red onion, raddish and micro cilantro.
- The Play by Play$10.00
DK’s classic cheese pizza with your choice of toppings Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball,
The Garden
- The Colliseum Caesar$13.00
DK’s caesar dressing over crisp romaine lettuce and topped with grilled chicken.
- The Ty Cobb$11.00
Chopped romaine, avocado, onion, bacon bits, boiled egg slices, goat cheese served with our warm honey mustard. Add grilled chicken for $
- Platter Up$9.00
Broccoli florets, carrot sticks, grape tomatoes, and cucumbers huddled up around DK’s homemade ranch.
- Home Run Hummus$9.00
Square pita chips and cucumbers rounding third with our homemade hummus.
Little Sluggers
- Cluck Norris$8.00
Kickin’ chicken tender basket with fries.
- P. Bo Jackson$6.00
Your classic peanut butter and jelly on white bread and cut into four quarters.
- The Mac Attack$7.00
Our little pots o’ gold filled with house made Mac & Cheese
- Pasta Rock$9.00
Chef’s choice of pasta topped with our classic meatball and DK’s red sauce.