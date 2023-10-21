Popular Items

#8 Classic Cheese
#8 Classic Cheese
$15.50

Grass-fed beef, american cheese, lettuce, marinated tomato, pickled red onion, bread & butter pickles, mayo


Appetizers

Chili Rubbed Onion Strings
$9.00

Crispy, chili-rubbed onion strings, served with house ketchup

Fried Okra & Dill Pickles
Fried Okra & Dill Pickles
$9.00

Fried okra & dill pickles. Served with house herb ranch

Loaded Nachos
Loaded Nachos
$11.00

Tortilla chips, chili, sour cream, pickled jalapenos and onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, scallions

Soup & Chili

Beef Chili
Beef Chili
$10.00

Ground beef, pinto beans, onion, stewed tomatoes, garlic, cheddar cheese, scallions

Salads

Cobb Salad
Cobb Salad
$15.00+

Field greens, blue cheese, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber

Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries
Parmesan Truffle Fries
$8.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with parmesan cheese, served with house truffle cream

Wisconsin Cheddar Fries
Wisconsin Cheddar Fries
$8.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with Merkt's cheddar cheese & scallions

B&B Fries
B&B Fries
$8.00+

Hand-cut fries served with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits

Chicken & Wings

Chicken Strips
$12.00+

Fresh boneless breast, hand-breaded, crispy chicken strips. Served with your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings
$13.00+

Fresh chicken wings with your choice of sauce

Burgers

Roasted Hatch Green Chile, Fried Farm Egg, Sonoma Jack, Smoked Bacon
#1 BBQ
#1 BBQ
$16.50

Grass-fed beef, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, charred balsamic red onion, Rufus Teague's BBQ sauce

#2 Chili Ring
$17.50

100% grass fed beef, American, onion ring, beef chili, shredded cheddar, tortilla strips, green onions, tomato, chipotle aioli

#3 Chicken
#3 Chicken
$17.50

Grilled or Crispy chicken, arugula, tomato, avocado, fontina, dijonnaise

#4 Sunrise
#4 Sunrise
$18.50

Grass-fed beef, Sonoma Jack, fried egg, smoked bacon, roasted green chile

#5 Bison
#5 Bison
$17.50

Grass-fed bison, goat cheese, pickled red onion, Blueberry BBQ sauce

#6 Guacamole
#6 Guacamole
$17.50

Grass-fed beef, chorizo, guacamole, sonoma jack, chipotle aioli

#7 Big DMK
#7 Big DMK
$18.50

Grass-fed beef, double patty, triple bun, American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, "special sauce"

#7.5 Lil DMK
#7.5 Lil DMK
$15.50

Grass-fed beef, american cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, "special sauce"

#9 Patty Melt
#9 Patty Melt
$16.50

Grass-fed beef, smoked gouda, smoked bacon, charred balsamic red onion, house remoulade on griddled rye bread

#10 Turkey
#10 Turkey
$15.50

House-seasoned turkey patty, smoked gouda, marinated tomato, arugula, dijonnaise

#11 Rambler
#11 Rambler
$18.50

Grass-fed beef, american cheese, smothered onions, mushrooms, smoked bacon, garlic-bacon aioli

#12 Veggie
#12 Veggie
$15.50

House-made veggie & grain patty, eggplant, tomato, pesto mayo, aged cheddar cheese

#13 Salmon
#13 Salmon
$16.50

Fresh, grilled salmon patty, ginger, scallions, Asian slaw, red Thai curry sauce

#14 BYOB Build Your Own
$13.50

**Build your own burger** Includes fresh bun, grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, ketchup. You take it from there!

#15 BOTM Chicken Fajita Burger
$17.50

Grilled natural chicken, fontina cheese, chipotle aioli, cilantro, reg & green bell peppers, onion, jalapeno

Shakes

Churro
Vanilla Shake
Vanilla Shake
$9.00

Hand-dipped vanilla bean ice cream

Chocolate Shake
Chocolate Shake
$9.00

Hand-dipped chocolate ice cream, Hershey’s chocolate syrup

Strawberry Shake
$9.00

Hand-dipped vanilla bean ice cream, strawberry puree

Peanut Butter Shake
Peanut Butter Shake
$10.00

Hand-dipped vanilla bean ice cream, peanut butter syrup, Hershey’s chocolate syrup, whipped topping

Chocolate Banana Shake
$10.00

Hand dipped chocolate ice-cream, banana, Hershey's chocolate sauce, whipped topping

SOTM Churro Shake
$10.00

Beverages

Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
House Made Vanilla Ginger Soda
$5.00
House Made Guava Soda
$5.00
House Made Pineapple Basil
$5.00
House Made Blood Orange Soda
$5.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.00

Alcoholic Beverages (must be 21 or older to purchase)

Solemn Oath Lu Kolsch
$7.00

4.7% ABV - 12oz. Local, german-style ale, light-bodied and sessionable with a graceful fruitiness

Beezer Double Hazy IPA
$10.00Out of stock
Dove Tail Vienna Lager
$9.00

5.1% ABV - 16oz. Local, medium-bodied, crisp, caramel malt and subtle spicing

Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug
$8.00

6.8% ABV - 12oz. Local, medium-bodied, notes of peach, white grape, and guava. Zero bitterness

Revolution Anti Hero
$7.00

6.7% ABV - 12oz. Local, supremely aromatic, citrus, pine, and floral notes with a bright, crisp finish

Off Color Apex Predator
$9.00

6.5% ABV - 16oz. Local, farmhouse ale, saison, dry hopped, juicy fruit and pineapple aromas with a dry finish

Half Acre Daisy Cutter
$9.00

5.2% ABV - 16oz. Local, pale ale, blended pine, citrus, papaya and mango. Dank. Apparent biscuit, lingering, obscenely dry.

Goose Island 312 Wheat
$8.00

4.2% ABV - 16oz. Local, crisp, fruity, smooth & creamy

Guiness Stout
$8.00
Maplewood Son of Juice IPA
$10.00
Spiteful IPA
$8.00

6.2% ABV - 12oz. Local, balanced, , orange and grapefruit, dry and crisp with moderate bitterness

Spiteful Double IPA
$10.00

7.9% ABV - 16oz. Bright, citrusy, and tropical aroma. Tangerine and mango flavors are supported by a biscuity backbone.

3 Floyds Gumballhead
$7.00

5.6% ABV - 12oz. American wheat ale, dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish

Ace Cider
$8.00