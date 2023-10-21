DMK Burger Bar Chicago
Popular Items
Appetizers
Soup & Chili
Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed in sea salt & pepper
Crispy sweet potato fries tossed in salt & pepper, served with house lemon tabasco aioli
Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with parmesan cheese, served with house truffle cream
Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with Merkt's cheddar cheese & scallions
Hand-cut fries served with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits
Chicken & Wings
Burgers
Grass-fed beef, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, charred balsamic red onion, Rufus Teague's BBQ sauce
100% grass fed beef, American, onion ring, beef chili, shredded cheddar, tortilla strips, green onions, tomato, chipotle aioli
Grilled or Crispy chicken, arugula, tomato, avocado, fontina, dijonnaise
Grass-fed beef, Sonoma Jack, fried egg, smoked bacon, roasted green chile
Grass-fed bison, goat cheese, pickled red onion, Blueberry BBQ sauce
Grass-fed beef, chorizo, guacamole, sonoma jack, chipotle aioli
Grass-fed beef, double patty, triple bun, American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, "special sauce"
Grass-fed beef, american cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, "special sauce"
Grass-fed beef, american cheese, lettuce, marinated tomato, pickled red onion, bread & butter pickles, mayo
Grass-fed beef, smoked gouda, smoked bacon, charred balsamic red onion, house remoulade on griddled rye bread
House-seasoned turkey patty, smoked gouda, marinated tomato, arugula, dijonnaise
Grass-fed beef, american cheese, smothered onions, mushrooms, smoked bacon, garlic-bacon aioli
House-made veggie & grain patty, eggplant, tomato, pesto mayo, aged cheddar cheese
Fresh, grilled salmon patty, ginger, scallions, Asian slaw, red Thai curry sauce
**Build your own burger** Includes fresh bun, grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, ketchup. You take it from there!
Grilled natural chicken, fontina cheese, chipotle aioli, cilantro, reg & green bell peppers, onion, jalapeno
Shakes
Hand-dipped vanilla bean ice cream
Hand-dipped chocolate ice cream, Hershey’s chocolate syrup
Hand-dipped vanilla bean ice cream, strawberry puree
Hand-dipped vanilla bean ice cream, peanut butter syrup, Hershey’s chocolate syrup, whipped topping
Hand dipped chocolate ice-cream, banana, Hershey's chocolate sauce, whipped topping
Beverages
Alcoholic Beverages (must be 21 or older to purchase)
4.7% ABV - 12oz. Local, german-style ale, light-bodied and sessionable with a graceful fruitiness
5.1% ABV - 16oz. Local, medium-bodied, crisp, caramel malt and subtle spicing
6.8% ABV - 12oz. Local, medium-bodied, notes of peach, white grape, and guava. Zero bitterness
6.7% ABV - 12oz. Local, supremely aromatic, citrus, pine, and floral notes with a bright, crisp finish
6.5% ABV - 16oz. Local, farmhouse ale, saison, dry hopped, juicy fruit and pineapple aromas with a dry finish
5.2% ABV - 16oz. Local, pale ale, blended pine, citrus, papaya and mango. Dank. Apparent biscuit, lingering, obscenely dry.
4.2% ABV - 16oz. Local, crisp, fruity, smooth & creamy
6.2% ABV - 12oz. Local, balanced, , orange and grapefruit, dry and crisp with moderate bitterness
7.9% ABV - 16oz. Bright, citrusy, and tropical aroma. Tangerine and mango flavors are supported by a biscuity backbone.
5.6% ABV - 12oz. American wheat ale, dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish