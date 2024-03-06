DO SHAGGYS
Build Your Own
Burgers
- Shaggy Original$11.88
Double American Cheese, Grilled Onions , Pickles , and Shaggy Sauce!!
- Flippin Frisco$11.88
Double Swiss American Cheese, 1000 Island On Sourdough
- Shroom & Swiss$11.88
Double With Swiss and Mushrooms
- Spicy A/F$11.88
Double With Carolina Reaper &Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos Peppers, Lettuce , Tomato , and Mayo
- Break An Egg$11.88
Double American, Fried Egg , Lettuce , Tomato , and Mayo
Sandwiches
- Cheese Steak Mafia$11.88
Grilled Steak, Saute peppers and onions, provolone cheese, on 8" sub
- The FRYD Chicken$11.88
marinaded chicken, hand battered and deep-fried w/ Lettuce , Tomato , Pickle , Mayo
- Roast Beast$11.88
Slow cooked pot roast, sauteed onions and peppers , melted provolone cheese , garlic sourdough
- Reub N$11.88
Slow cooked corn beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Rye Bread
Little SHAGGY'S Fun Box
Drinks
do SHAGGYS Location and Ordering Hours
(636) 387-0405
Open now • Closes at 9PM