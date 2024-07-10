Doc's on Harvard Restaurant & Lounge Doc's on Harvard Restaurant & Lounge
Lunch Menu
Starters
- Riggins' Southern Fusion Roll
A hand rolled, savory blend of goodness fried GBD served Chipotle Mayo$15.00
- Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo
Trinity of celery, onions, and peppers, creole spices in a rich roux and rice$15.00
- Soup Du Jour
Soup of the day~ Seasonal ingredients made fresh daily$9.00
- House Smoked Wings$15.00
Salads
- Docs Signature caesar salad
Crisp Romaine aged Parmesan anchovies house Caesar dressing bread cracklings. Add a Protein 6 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast 6$ (3) Jumbo Grilled Shrimp 7$ 6 oz. Sirloin Filet 9$$16.00
- Crispy Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens Campari tomato cucumber scallions shredded cheddar and honey mustard dressing$21.00
Handhelds
- Doc's Burger
6 oz. patty grilled to perfection Topped with thick cut Applewood smoked bacon caramelized red onions bleu cheese crumbles, Dijon mayo Brioche bun served with housemade pickles fries$21.00
- Hawaiian Grilled Chix Sandwich
6 oz. Pineapple-soy glazed grilled chicken breast dill mayo Brioche bun fries$19.00
- Black Bean Burger
A savory blend of veggies black beans onion arugula tomato fries$17.00
- Fish Po Boy
Seasoned cornmeal Walleye creamy slaw hand cut fries piled high Doc's BBQ sauce$17.00
- Nana's Fried Chicken
Boneless crispy chicken thigh fried GBD Brioche bun house pickles chipotle mayo fries$19.00
Sides
- Parmesan and Garlic Fries
Hand cut fried crispy Parmesan cheese garlic fresh herbs$9.00
- The Mac ChezZ
ChezZ blend of white cheese pasta butterey Panko herb crumb$9.00
- Maple-Balsamic Glazed Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Brussel sprouts tossed in Maple-Balsamic glaze$9.00
- House Salad
Mixed greens cucumber tomato red onions$9.00
Entrees
- Walleye Dinner
2 pc Walleye filet cornmeal coated fried GBD brushed with buttery Cajun spices served with fries and crispy corn fritters$23.00
- Aubergine parmesan
Baby eggplant Panko crusted San Marzano marinara Provolone with Pappardelle$27.00
- Steak Frites
6 oz. Sirloin Filet herb-butter basted and fries$31.00
Beverages
Sweet Endings
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo
Rich roux trinity cajun spices rice$15.00
- Grilled & Chilled Shrimp Cocktail
Colossal grilled shrimp and flash chilled served with Lemon wedge and house made cocktail sauce$25.00
- Mediterranean Meatballs
beef, lamb & pork mixed w/fresh herbs w/ yogurt and white bean puree w/ pita points$17.00
- Mushroom Risotto
Mushroom medley Porcini broth aged Parmesan$19.00
- Seafood Cake
Lump crab, shrimp & lobster meat fried GBD served w/ arugula & housemade remoulade$27.00
- Soup Du Jour
Soup of the day~ Seasonal ingredients made fresh daily$11.00
- Southern Fusion Roll
Hand rolled and stuffed with chicken, black beans, corn, collard greens, tri colored peppers, onions & asiago cheese fried GBD served w/ Chipotle mayo$15.00
Salads
- Signature Caesar
Served table side w/ House made dressing tossed w/ fresh parmesan, garlic toasted bread cracklings & anchovies$27.00
- House Salad
Mixed greens Campari tomato cucumber scallions shredded cheddar Doc's honey mustard dressing$15.00
- Rainbow Beet Salad
Roasted beets goat cheese croquette mixed greens house vinaigrette toasted pistachios$19.00
Entrees
- The Chop*
House brined bone in 10 oz Berkshire chop herb-butter basted caramelized apples & sweet potatoes$55.00
- Eggplant Parmesean
Baby eggplant hand coated San Marzano marinara Provolone Pappardelle$33.00
- Spice-Crusted Lamb Chops*
Pan seared & roasted Australian lamb chops asparagus baked sweet potato foxy brown butter$55.00
- Nana's Southern Fried Chicken
House brined fried GBD with rice pan gravy braised collard greens honey cornbread$39.00
- Shrimp Etouffee
Shrimp prepared classic Louisiana style served on a bed of rice$43.00
- Steak Frites*
Grilled filet mignon tenderloin served w/ hand cut fries, finished with Chimichurri butter$45.00
- The General*
8 oz butter poached lobster tail (5) jumbo scampi Red Shrimp 6 oz petite CAB Sirloin filet$77.00
- Whitefish
Fresh White Fish filet pan seared with Mediterranean couscous, blistered tomatoes, Spinach leaves finished w/ lemon beurre blanc$47.00
- Duck Duck No Goose
Crispy breast leg confit wild grains Asian cumquat glaze spring stir fry quail egg$49.00
- Lobster Risotto
8 oz butter poached lobster tail (5) jumbo scampi Red Shrimp 6 oz petite CAB Sirloin filet$45.00
- Roasted Chicken Special$35.00
Sides
Dessert
Brunch Menu
Mains
- Classic Breakfast
Two eggs any style, served with a side of potato & onions, crispy thick-cut bacon or Doc’s turkey sausage and buttermilk biscuits & housemade apple butter.$19.00
- Doc's Omelet
Three eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, smoked diced ham & swiss, a side of potato & onions, buttermilk biscuits & housemade apple butter.$21.00
- Roasted Veggie Omelet
Three eggs with roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with a side of potato & onions, buttermilk biscuits & housemade apple butter.$19.00
- Mushroom Omelet
Mushrooms, arugula, shallots, Provolone cheese, a side of potato & onions, buttermilk biscuits & housemade apple butter.$17.00
- Steak & Eggs
CAB Sirloin steak & two eggs your way, buttermilk biscuits & housemade apple butter.$27.00
- French Toast
Thick slices of Brioche dipped in cinnamon egg custard grilled GBD, butter & maple syrup and two eggs your way.$15.00
- Buttermilk Flapjacks
A stack of three of Doc's old fashion recipe with a hint of cornmeal & buttery maple syrup with two eggs your way.$13.00
- Oatmeal Bowl
Old fashioned oats topped with Doc’s cinnamon-Cranberry granola with a honey drizzle$15.00
Brunch Sides
- Bacon
(3) slices of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon$6.00
- Doc's Turkey Sausage
(3) Patties of Doc's special spice blend made in house turkey sausage.$6.00
- Creamy Grits
Old fashioned slow simmered grits in cream & buttery goodness!$6.00
- Potato & Onions$6.00
- Buttermilk Biscuits$6.00
- Trent's Cinnamon Roll
A jumbo roll packed with cinnamon brown sugar butter with Cream Chez Icing. All proceeds are donated to Trentsroom.org$6.00
- Parmesan and Garlic Fries
Hand cut fried crispy Parmesan cheese garlic fresh herbs$9.00
- The Mac ChezZ
ChezZ blend of white cheese pasta butterey Panko herb crumb$9.00
- Maple-Balsamic Glazed Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Brussel sprouts tossed in Maple-Balsamic glaze$9.00
- Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens cucumber tomato shredded carrots shredded cheddar$9.00
- (3) Jumbo Shrimp
Pan seared with Cajun spices and garlic butter.$9.00
& More Entree
- Chef Kolnita’s Soulful Sunday Dinner - Mrkt Price
Curated with love and Southern hospitality from her childhood favorite Sunday dinners
- Fish & Grits + Shrimp
Seasoned cornmeal crusted Walleye filet, creamy old fashioned grits topped with (3) jumbo spicy creole shrimp and savory collard greens.$45.00