Doc Holidays Bar and Grill, Inc
Doc Holidays Bar and Grill, Inc 742 Ashland Terrace
Starters
Wings
Salads and Soups
Sandwiches and Dogs
Entrees
Beverages
Sides
Chicken Tenders APPETIZER!
$10.00
Crispy Green Beans
$8.25
Firecracker Shrimp
$14.00
Fried Mushrooms
$8.50
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
$9.25
Philly Rolls
$13.50
Pork Rinds
$6.00
Southwest Egg Rolls
$9.25
Cheeeeseee Sticks😁😁😁
$8.50
5 Wings
$7.00
10 Wings
$13.00
20 Wings
$22.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$14.50
Chili Bowl
$7.00
Chili Cup
$5.00
House Salad Full
$10.00
House Salad Side
$6.00
Sweet Red Chili Chicken Salad
$14.50
BLT
$12.00
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
$13.00
Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Doc's Cheeseburger
$12.00
Impossible Burger
$14.00
Loaded Hot Dogs
$10.00
Patty Melt
$12.50
Philly Cheesesteak
$13.00
Rotating Sandwich
$14.00
Single Dog
$6.00
12 Fried Shrimp
$25.00
6 Fried Shrimp
$15.00
Chicken Breast
$14.00
Chicken Tenders
$13.50
Hamburger Steak
$14.00
Ribeye Steak
$20.00
Baked Potato
$3.00
Broccoli
$3.00
Fried Okra
$3.00
Fries
$3.00
Loaded Baked Potato
$5.00
Onion Rings
$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
Tater Tots
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Red Bull
$4.50
Sprite
$3.00
Sugar Free Red Bull
$4.50
Water
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
DR Pepper
$3.00
Sweet Tea😋
$3.00
Doc Holidays Bar and Grill, Inc 742 Ashland Terrace Location and Ordering Hours
(423) 305-1494
742 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
