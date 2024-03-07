Dockside 2 Riverside Dr
Food
Soup and Salad
- Cream of Crab Cup$6.50
Homemade Cream of Crab
- Cream of Crab Bowl$9.50
Homemade Cream of Crab
- Cup of Chili$6.00
Homemade Chili
- Chili-Chuterie$12.00
Bowl of Chili, Corn Scoops, Cornbread, Cheese, Sour Cream
- Large Caesar$11.00
Caesar Salad, Parm Cheese, Croutons
- Winter Beet Salad$15.00
Beets, Butternust Squash, Goat Cheese, Carmelized Onion
- The Cobb Salad$12.00
Bacon, Avocado,Tomato, Cheese, Hardboiled Egg
- Chili n Chips Salad$15.00
Homemade Chili, Tortillia Chips, Tomatoe, Cheese
- The Wallace Salad$19.00
Caesar Salad, Crabcake, Avaocado, Hardboiled Egg
- BBQ Chopped Salad$15.00
BBQ Chicken, Cabbage, Carrots, Onion, Corn, Tomatoe
- Large House Salad$10.00
Romaine, Cheese, Tomato, Cukes, Croutons, Hard Boiled Egg
Appetizer
- Quesadilla$9.00
Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Pico
- Boom Pow Shrimp$11.50
Breaded Shrimp covered in Boom Sauce (spicy)
- Crispy Brussels$11.50
Fried Bruusls, Feta cheese, Our Secret Sauce
- Trash Can Nachos$14.00
Tortilla Cips, Lettuce, Tomato, Queso Cheese, Corn, Pico
- Mac n Cheese Bites$10.00
Bacon Macaroni & Cheese Bites, Pepper Jam for Dip
- Single Fried Oysters$11.00
Single Dipped Fried Oysters
- Old Bay Pork Rinds$6.00
Fresh Fried Pork Rinds Tossed in Old Bay
- XL Pretzel$8.00
Huge Pretzel, Pub Mustard, add Homemade Crab Dip
Kids Menu
Fries
- Crabby Fries$13.50
Fries Smothered in Homade Crab Dip, Cheese, Old Bay
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$12.00
Fries Covered in Cheese and Bacon
- Basket Fries$6.50
- Side Fries$3.50
- Side Sweet Poatato Fries$4.50
Sweet Fries with a Cinnamon Dipping Sauce
- Basket Sweet Potato Fries$7.50
Sweet Fries with a Cinnamon Dipping Sauce
Specials
Wings
Rice Bowls
Entree
- 1/2 Roasted Chicken$16.00
1/2 Chicken, Baby Baker Potatoes, Sauteed Veggies
- BBQ-Chuterie$18.00
Smoked Brisket, Pork, & Chicken, Mac n Cheese, Cole Slaw
- Fried Seafood Platter$24.00
Fried Crab Cake, Flounder, Shrimp, Fries, Sauteed Veges
- Chicken n Crab$16.00
Chicken Breast, Fries, All Smothered in Crab Dip & Cheese
Burger & Cheesesteaks
- Chicken BLT$11.00
Chicken Breast,Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Smash Burger$11.00
2 Quarter LB Patties, Add Your Fixings
- Blue Smash Burger$12.00
2 Quarter LB Patties, Blue CHeese Crumbles, Fried onion, Aoili
- Crabby Smash$16.00
2 Quarter LB Patties, Cheese, Smothered in Crab Dip
- Cheesesteak$11.00
Beef or Chicken Cheesesteak Your Way
- Land N Sea$14.00
Chicken Cheesesteak Topped with Cream of Crab Soup
Handhelds
Dessert
Ala Carte
- Small House Salad$4.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Cukes, Cheese, Croutons
- Small Caesar Salad$5.00
Caesar Salad
- Mac n Cheese$4.00
Homemade Double Cheese Mac-N-Cheese
- Vegetables$3.50
Mixed Sauteed Vegetables
- Crab Dip$8.00
Homemade Crab Dip
- Tortillia Chips$4.00
Tortilla Chips and Salsa
- Queso Diip$4.00
Mexi Flavored White Cheese Dip
- Cole Slaw$3.00
Homemade Cole Slaw