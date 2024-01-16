Docs on Harvard Restaurant & Lounge TBD
Drink Menu
Non-Alcoholic
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Gingerale$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Espresso$3.00+
- House Coffee$3.00
- Latte$5.00
- Dopio Campana$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Filtered Water
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Soda Water$3.00
- San Pellegrino$5.00
- Fever Tree$5.00
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Grilled & Chilled Shrimp Cocktail$24.00
Colossal grilled shrimp and flash chilled served with Lemon wedge and house made cocktail sauce
- Southern Fusion Roll$14.00
Hand rolled and stuffed with chicken, black beans, corn, collard greens, tri colored peppers, onions & asiago cheese fried GBD served w/ Chipotle mayo
- House Smoked Chicken Wings$15.00
House brined & hickory smoked served with Bourbon glaze & Smoked Maldon salt flakes
- Mediterranean Meatballs$15.00
beef, lamb & pork mixed w/fresh herbs w/ yogurt and white bean puree w/ pita points
- Seafood Croquette$22.00
Lump crab, shrimp & lobster meat fried GBD served w/ arugula & housemade remoulade
- Crispy Calamari$22.00
Panko & lightly fried served with fresh chilis & cilantro and thai reduction
- Roasted Vegetable Cassoulet$14.00
Curried roasted eggplant, sweet potato, red peppers & sundried tomatoes served w/ herbed crostinis
- Charcuterie Board$18.00
Assortment of Cheese and Meats including accompaniments
1st Course
- Soup$9.00+
ie. French Onion, Gumbo, Potato & Leek
- The Green Jacket$11.00
House Signature Salad: Mixed greens tossed with Campari tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, toasted pita, red wine vinegar, EVOO & oregano
- The Caesar$11.00
Served table side w/ House made dressing tossed w/ fresh parmesan, garlic toasted bread cracklings & anchovies
- The Wedge$11.00
Crisp quarters of iceberg lettuce topped w/ vine ripe diced plum tomatoes & smokey bacon bits served with chunky gorgonzola house made dressing
- Roasted Beet$11.00
Served with Goat Cheese Croquette Arugula, Pistachio sprinkles and balsamic vinaigrette
Main Course
- Salmon Entree$39.00
Pan Seared 7oz Salmon filet
- Steak Frites$39.00
Grilled filet mignon tenderloin served w/ hand cut fries, finished with Chimichurri butter
- The Chop$39.00
16oz thick cut on the bone Berkshire pork chop brined & grilled to perfection served w/ Garlic mash & caramelized apples. Finished with smokey sage butter.
- The Rack$62.00
Full rack of Australian lamb roasted & served table side w/ grilled asparagus, baked sweet potato w/ foxy brown butter
- Roasted Game Hen$39.00
Citrus brined & pan roasted game hen served with wild organic brown rice, sauteed Haricots Verts finished with pan au jus
- 8oz Filet$47.00
- 12oz Filet$59.00
- Shrimp Etouffee$42.00
Shrimp prepared classic Louisiana style served atop creamy polenta
Sharable Sides
Butters
Finale
Eclypse Menu
Dinners
- Fried Chix Dinner$17.00
- Catfish Dinner$18.00
- Walleye Dinner$21.00
- Steelhead Trout Dinner$26.00
- Grill Chix Dinner$17.00
- Doc's Burger$21.00
- Draeger's Hot Fudge Sundae$7.00
- Carrot Cake$7.00
- Garlic Parm Fries$6.00
- Fries$5.00
- Mac N Chez$6.00
- Crispy Sprouts$6.00
- Mash Potatos$6.00
- Grilled Asparagus$6.00
- Buttered Corn$6.00
- Side Salad$6.00