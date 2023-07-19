Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort Creekside Cafe 1 Dodge Ridge Road
DRINKS
Soda & Energy Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Juice, Milk & Water
SUMMER FOOD
Summer BBQ
Bag of Chips
BBQ Coleslaw
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork served on a Brioche Bun served w/ BBQ Coleslaw
BBQ Trencher (1) Meat
Your choice of 1 Meat served w/ your choice of a side
BBQ Trencher (2) Meat
Your choice of 2 Meats served w/ your choice of 2 sides
Beyond Disheveled Base
Plant-based burger on a Brioche Bun topped w/ Jack Cheese, LTO & Epic Sauce
Cheeseburger
Creole Potato Salad
Danger Dog
Beef frank wrapped w/ Bacon topped w/ sautéed peppers, onions, jalapeños served on a corn dusted bun topped w/ Pickle Aioli
Disheveled Base Burger
Grass-fed Burger on a Brioche Bun topped w/ Bacon Jam, Jack Cheese, LTO & Epic Sauce
Extra Side
Gouda Mac'n Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
Hot dog
Smoky Steak Sandwich
Thin sliced Santa Maria style Tri-Tip topped w/ sautéed peppers & onions, Provolone cheese served on a French Roll and housemade Horseradish sauce
Summer Brunch/Salads
Apple Pecan Chicken Salad
Spinach & Spring medley, bacon bits, diced apple, toasted pecans, feta cheese and diced chicken w/ a creamy poppyseed dressing
Avocado Toast
Toasted & buttered bread of your choice smothered w/ avocado slices and served w/ seed medley on the side
Charcuterie Board
Salsa & Guacamole
Frittata Or Quiche
Chef Salad
PB&J Sandwich
Peanut Butter Toast
Rootbeer Float
Shrimp Skewer
Stuffed Avocado
Half a Avocado stuffed w/ Tarragon Chicken salad serve w/ Spring Medley Salad
Watermelon Gazpacho
Watermelon Salad
Watermelon, Blueberries, Green Onion & Feta Cheese topped w/ a light mint infused vinaigrette & Honey