SNACKS

Beef Jerky-OG

$6.00

Brownie

$5.00

Candy

$4.00

Chips

$3.50

Cliff Bar / Luna Bar Locals

$3.50

Ice Cream

$4.00

Kind Bar

$6.50

Large Box Candy

$9.00

Red Vines

$5.75

Sweet Street Cookie

$5.75

Trail Mix

$3.50

Variety Cake

$13.75

Variety Pastry Breads

$5.50

Popsicle

$2.00

Cheesecake

$8.78

DRINKS

Soda & Energy Drinks

12 oz. Can Soda

$3.00

16 oz. Can Soda

$3.50

Gatorade

$4.20

8 oz. Red Bull

$5.13

Starbucks Energy

$8.00

SF & 12oz. Red Bull

$8.00

RockStar

$8.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee- Small

$3.26

Coffee- Large

$4.20

Hot Chocolate- Small

$3.50

Hot Chocolate - Large

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Frappuccino

$7.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$6.25

Juice, Milk & Water

Bottle Water

$3.50

Bottled Juice

$6.00

Naked Juice

$8.00

Kevita

$7.75

Milk 2% Low Fat

$3.00

SUMMER FOOD

Summer BBQ

Bag of Chips

$3.50

BBQ Coleslaw

$3.50

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

BBQ Pulled Pork served on a Brioche Bun served w/ BBQ Coleslaw

BBQ Trencher (1) Meat

$17.00

Your choice of 1 Meat served w/ your choice of a side

BBQ Trencher (2) Meat

$22.00

Your choice of 2 Meats served w/ your choice of 2 sides

Beyond Disheveled Base

$17.00

Plant-based burger on a Brioche Bun topped w/ Jack Cheese, LTO & Epic Sauce

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Creole Potato Salad

$3.50

Danger Dog

$10.00

Beef frank wrapped w/ Bacon topped w/ sautéed peppers, onions, jalapeños served on a corn dusted bun topped w/ Pickle Aioli

Disheveled Base Burger

$17.00

Grass-fed Burger on a Brioche Bun topped w/ Bacon Jam, Jack Cheese, LTO & Epic Sauce

Extra Side

$3.50

Gouda Mac'n Cheese

$3.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$17.00

Hot dog

$5.50

Smoky Steak Sandwich

$15.50

Thin sliced Santa Maria style Tri-Tip topped w/ sautéed peppers & onions, Provolone cheese served on a French Roll and housemade Horseradish sauce

Summer Brunch/Salads

Apple Pecan Chicken Salad

$15.75

Spinach & Spring medley, bacon bits, diced apple, toasted pecans, feta cheese and diced chicken w/ a creamy poppyseed dressing

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Toasted & buttered bread of your choice smothered w/ avocado slices and served w/ seed medley on the side

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Salsa & Guacamole

$15.00

Frittata Or Quiche

$10.00

Chef Salad

$12.50

PB&J Sandwich

$7.00

Peanut Butter Toast

$8.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.50

Shrimp Skewer

$15.50

Stuffed Avocado

$16.00

Half a Avocado stuffed w/ Tarragon Chicken salad serve w/ Spring Medley Salad

Watermelon Gazpacho

$6.25

Watermelon Salad

$10.25

Watermelon, Blueberries, Green Onion & Feta Cheese topped w/ a light mint infused vinaigrette & Honey

Salami Sandwich

$10.75

Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.75

Veggie Sandwich

$10.75

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Strawberry Shortcake

$13.75

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.75

Summer Grab-n-Go

Bagel

$4.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.75

Croissant Bfast Sand

$8.50

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Graze Box

$12.25

Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.50

Ice Cream

$3.73

Muffin

$5.00

Popsicle

$1.87

Pretzel Hummus Cup

$4.50

Protein Box

$8.50

Summer Sides

$3.50

Variety Cake

$13.75

Veggie Cup

$9.00

Yogurt Parfait

$8.50

