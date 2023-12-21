Dog Haus Cedar Park, TX
LIMITED TIME OFFER
- WÜRST WAY - BACON CHEESEBURGER SAUSAGE$9.99
bacon cheeseburger sausage with lettuce, tomato, pickles and secret sauce; on grilled king’s hawaiian rolls
- YOUR WAY - BACON CHEESEBURGER SAUSAGE$8.99
bacon cheeseburger sausage with lettuce, tomato, pickles and secret sauce; on grilled king’s hawaiian rolls
- CORN DOG WAY - BACON CHEESEBURGER SAUSAGE$8.99Out of stock
root beer battered bacon cheeseburger sausage; with secret sauce
- BREAKFAST WAY - BACON CHEESEBURGER SAUSAGE$12.99
bacon cheeseburger sausage, 3 sunny side up eggs, tots, american cheese, caramelized onions, with secret sauce; wrapped burrito style in a grilled flour tortilla
Haus Dogs
- SOOO CALI$8.49
wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions & spicy basil aioli atop our proprietary creekstone farms hormone- and antibiotic-free premium angus beef dog; on grilled king’s hawaiian rolls
- DOWNTOWN$8.49
smoked bacon, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard & ketchup atop our proprietary creekstone farms hormone- and antibiotic-free premium angus beef dog; on grilled king’s hawaiian rolls
- OLD TOWN$8.49
smoked bacon, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapeños & cotija cheese atop our proprietary creekstone farms hormone- and antibiotic-free premium angus beef dog; on grilled king’s hawaiian rolls
- COWBOY$8.49
smoked bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, crispy onions, bbq sauce atop our proprietary creekstone farms hormone- and antibiotic-free premium angus beef dog; on grilled king’s hawaiian rolls
- CHILI IDOL$8.49
haus chili, cheese sauce & onions atop our proprietary creekstone farms hormone- and antibiotic-free premium angus beef dog; on grilled king’s hawaiian rolls
- CHILI THE KID$8.49
white american cheese, haus chili, crispy onions, chipotle aioli atop our proprietary creekstone farms hormone- and antibiotic-free premium angus beef dog; on grilled king’s hawaiian rolls
- TOOO CHI$8.49
tomato, pickle, yellow mustard, white onion, green pickle relish, sport peppers, celery salt & poppy seeds atop our proprietary creekstone farms hormone- and antibiotic-free premium angus beef dog; served on grilled king’s hawaiian rolls
- BUILD YOUR OWN ALL BEEF DOG$7.99
our proprietary creekstone farms hormone- and antibiotic-free premium angus beef dog; on grilled king’s hawaiian rolls
Haus Sausages
- DAS BRAT$9.49
bratwurst, caramelized onions, sauerkraut & spicy brown mustard atop our proprietary hormone- and antibiotic-free bratwurst; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- THE FONZ$9.49
pastrami & mozzarella cheese atop our proprietary hormone- and antibiotic-free spicy italian sausage; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- RESERVOIR HOG$9.49
haus chili, haus slaw & yellow mustard atop our proprietary hormone- and antibiotic-free polish kielbasa; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- T-MEX$9.49
avocado, chipotle aioli, haus slaw, pickled jalapeños & pickled peppers atop our proprietary hormone- and antibiotic-free beef chorizo & pepper jack sausage; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- THE BIG D$9.99
chili pepper relish, chipotle aioli & cotija cheese atop a smoked jalapeño cheddarwurst sausage; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- SOOO VEGGIE$9.49
wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions & spicy basil aioli atop a beyond sausage® plant-based hot italian sausage; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- BEYOND BRAT$9.49
sauerkraut, caramelized onions & spicy brown mustard atop a beyond sausage® plant-based bratwurst; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- SLICED SAUSAGE$8.49
your choice of our proprietary hormone- and antibiotic-free sausages, grilled and sliced; with choice of haus sauce
Haus Burgers
- CHEESEBURGER$10.99
white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion & secret sauce atop a smash burger made with hormone- and antibiotic-free creekstone farms' premium angus beef; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- HOLY AIOLI$11.49
white american cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions & garlic aioli atop a smash burger made with hormone- and antibiotic-free creekstone farms' premium angus beef; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- RINGER$11.49
cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, onion rings & bbq sauce atop a smash burger made with hormone- and antibiotic-free creekstone farms' premium angus beef; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- LITTLE MULE$11.49
white american cheese, avocado, pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese, fried egg & chipotle aioli atop a smash burger made with hormone- and antibiotic-free creekstone farms' premium angus beef; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- THE HANGOVER$11.49
white american cheese, smoked bacon, haus chili, fried egg & mayo atop a smash burger made with hormone- and antibiotic-free creekstone farms' premium angus beef; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- IMPOSSIBLE™ CHEESEBURGER$13.98
pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, white american cheese & secret sauce atop a smashed impossible® plant-based patty; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$10.99
- BUILD YOUR OWN IMPOSSIBLE™ BURGER$11.99
Haus Chicken
- BAD MUTHA CLUCKA$11.49
lettuce, pickles & miso ranch atop two beer battered or grilled hormone- and antibiotic-free chicken tenders; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- THE HOT CHICK$11.49
haus slaw, pickles & secret sauce atop two nashville style fried or grilled hormone- and antibiotic-free chicken tenders; on grilled king's hawaiian rolls
- WINGS$11.99
crispy fried wings served with a dipping sauce
- TENDERS$11.99
crispy fried tenders served with a dipping sauce
- BEYOND TENDERS$12.99
5 crispy fried beyond® tenders; served with a dipping sauce
- 6 PIECE IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS$6.99
6 crispy fried Impossible chicken nuggets; served with choice of dipping sauce plant-based/vegetarian protein
- 10 PIECE IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS$9.99
10 crispy fried Impossible chicken nuggets; served with choice of dipping sauce plant-based/vegetarian protein
- 20 PIECE IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS$18.99
20 crispy fried Impossible chicken nuggets; served with choice of dipping sauce plant-based/vegetarian protein
- BYO FRIED CHICKEN$11.99
Haus Breakfast Burritos
- BACON BURRITO$9.99
3 sunny side up eggs, smoked bacon, white american cheese, crispy tater tots, caramelized onions, spicy mayo
- SAUSAGE BURRITO$9.99
3 sunny side up eggs, sausage, white american cheese, crispy tots, caramelized onions, spicy mayo
- CAJUN BURRITO$12.99
3 sunny side up eggs, sausage, white american cheese, caramelized onions, crispy hot tots, chipotle aioli
- LITTLE MULE BURRITO$10.99
3 sunny side up eggs, smoked bacon, white american cheese, crispy tots, avocado, pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli
- HANGOVER BURRITO$10.99
3 sunny side up eggs, smoked bacon, haus chili, white american cheese, crispy tots, mayo
- THE FONZ BURRITO$12.99
3 sunny side up eggs, spicy italian sausage, pastrami, white american cheese, crispy tots, spicy mayo
- IMPOSSIBLE HAUS BURRITO$12.99
3 sunny side up eggs, Impossible sausage patty, white american cheese, caramelized onions, crispy tots, spicy mayo
- IMPOSSIBLE CALI BURRITO$12.99
3 sunny side up eggs, Impossible sausage patty, white american cheese, crispy tots, avocado, wild arugula, tomato, spicy basil aioli
- BEYOND BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.99
3 sunny side up eggs, Beyond sausage, white american cheese, crispy tots, avocado, wild arugula, tomato, spicy basil aioli
Build Your Own
- BUILD YOUR OWN ALL BEEF DOG$7.99
our proprietary creekstone farms hormone- and antibiotic-free premium angus beef dog; on grilled king’s hawaiian rolls
- BYO BRATWURST$8.99
- BYO SPICY ITALIAN$8.99
- BYO KIELBASA$8.99
- BYO BEEF CHORIZO$8.99
- BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$10.99
- BYO FRIED CHICKEN$11.99
- BYO GRILLED CHICKEN$11.99
- BYO BEYOND BRATWURST$9.49
- BYO BEYOND HOT ITALIAN$7.49
- BUILD YOUR OWN IMPOSSIBLE™ BURGER$11.99
Sliders + Kids' Meals
- CHEESEBURGER SLIDER$3.99
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll
- CORNDOG SLIDER$3.49
all beef mini dog dipped in our haus made root beer batter
- IMPOSSIBLE SLIDER$3.99
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll
- 6-PACK CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS$17.99
- (2) CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS$5.98
- (2) ROADSIDE SLIDERS$6.98
- SLIDER MEAL$7.99
choice of any 2 sliders served plain, with fries or tater tots and a choice of drink.
- TENDERS MEAL$8.99
2 crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders
- IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS MEAL$7.99
4 crispy fried Impossible nuggets, served with a choice of fries or tots and a drink. plant-based/vegetarian protein
Corn Dogs
- BEEF CORN DOG$4.99
our proprietary creekstone farms hormone- and antibiotic-free premium angus beef dog dipped in haus made root beer batter; made to order
- BRATWURST CORN DOG$8.49
- KEILBASA CORN DOG$8.49
- SPICY ITALIAN CORN DOG$8.49
- BEEF CHORIZO AND PEPPERJACK CORN DOG$8.49
- BEYOND BRAT CORN DOG$8.99
- BEYOND HOT ITALIAN CORN DOG$8.99
Sides
- FRIES$3.99
- TATER TOTS$3.99
- HOT FRIES$4.99
- HOT TOTS$4.99
- CHEESE FRIES$4.99
- CHEESE TOTS$5.49
- CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.49
- CHILI CHEESE TOTS$5.99
- VEGAN CHEESE FRIES$6.49
Fries with Vegan Cheese Sauce
- VEGAN CHEESE TOTS$6.49
Tots with Vegan Cheese Sauce
- VEGAN CHILI CHEESE FRIES$7.99
Impossible Meat Chili, Vegan Cheese Sauce and Scallions
- VEGAN CHILI CHEESE TOTS$7.99
Impossible Meat Chili, Vegan Cheese Sauce and Scallions
- LOVE BOAT FRIES$5.99
- LOVE BOAT TOTS$5.99
- SOUTHWESTERN TOTS$8.99
cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos, pickled peppers, chipotle aioli, avocado, cotija cheese, scallions
- BLT TOTS$9.99
cheese sauce, arugula, tomatoes, smoked bacon, miso ranch
- REUBEN TOTS$9.99
cheese sauce, pastrami, haus slaw, secret sauce, scallions
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.49
- ONION RINGS$4.49
- CHILI BOWL$5.99
- SLAW BOWL$2.99