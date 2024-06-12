Doge Pizza & Grill | Coon Rapids
Pizzas
10" Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Small Supreme (Diamond Hands)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onions, green olives, and green peppers$15.99
- 10" Small Meat Attack (HODL)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon$15.99
- 10" Small Veggie Attack (The 420)
Mushroom, green pepper, green olive, onion, and black olives$15.99
- 10" Small Heavenly Hawaiian (The 69)
Canadian bacon & pineapple$15.99
- 10" Small Buffalo Chicken (Much Wow)
Our specialty buffalo sauce, chicken, and a side of blue cheese$15.99
- 10" Small Totally Vegan (Many Delicious)
Vegan cheese, mushroom, olives, and green peppers$15.99
- 10" Small Quattro Formaggi 4 Cheese (To the Moon)
Mozorella, provolone, Cheddar, and Parmesan$15.99
12" Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Medium Supreme (Diamond Hands)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onions, green olives, and green peppers$18.99
- 12" Medium Meat Attack (HODL)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon$18.99
- 12" Medium Veggie Attack (The 420)
Mushroom, green pepper, green olive, onion, and black olives$18.99
- 12" Medium Heavenly Hawaiian (The 69)
Canadian bacon & pineapple$18.99
- 12" Medium Buffalo Chicken (Much Wow)
Our specialty buffalo sauce, chicken, and a side of blue cheese$18.99
- 12" Medium Totally Vegan (Many Delicious)
Vegan cheese, mushroom, olives, and green peppers$18.99
- 12" Medium Quattro Formaggi 4 Cheese (To the Moon)
Mozorella, provolone, Cheddar, and Parmesan$18.99
14" Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Large Supreme (Diamond Hands)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onions, green olives, and green peppers$24.99
- 14" Large Meat Attack (HODL)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon$24.99
- 14" Large Veggie Attack (The 420)
Mushroom, green pepper, green olive, onion, and black olives$24.99
- 14" Large Heavenly Hawaiian (The 69)
Canadian bacon & pineapple$24.99
- 14" Large Buffalo Chicken (Much Wow)
Our specialty buffalo sauce, chicken, and a side of blue cheese$24.99
- 14" Large Totally Vegan (Many Delicious)
Vegan cheese, mushroom, olives, and green peppers$24.99
- 14" Large Quattro Formaggi 4 Cheese (To the Moon)
Mozorella, provolone, Cheddar, and Parmesan$24.99
16" Specialty Pizzas
- 16" X-Large Supreme (Diamond Hands)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onions, green olives, and green peppers$28.99
- 16" X-Large Meat Attack (HODL)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon$28.99
- 16" X-Large Veggie Attack (The 420)
Mushroom, green pepper, green olive, onion, and black olives$28.99
- 16" X-Large Heavenly Hawaiian (The 69)
Canadian bacon & pineapple$28.99
- 16" X-Large Buffalo Chicken (Much Wow)
Our specialty buffalo sauce, chicken, and a side of blue cheese$28.99
- 16" X-Large Totally Vegan (Many Delicious)
Vegan cheese, mushroom, olives, and green peppers$28.99
- 16" X-Large Quattro Formaggi 4 Cheese (To the Moon)
Mozorella, provolone, Cheddar, and Parmesan$28.99
Build Your Own Pizza
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty/BYO Pizza
Sandwiches
Burgers
Pitas
Chicken & Fish
Sides
Sides & Salads
- Garlic Balls
Served with our signature pizza sauce$4.99
- Cheeeeeeesy Bread
Served with our signature pizza sauce$5.99
- Big Italy Stick
Served with our signature pizza sauce$6.99
- Traditional Wings (10 Pieces)$15.99
- Boneless Wings (12 Pieces)$15.99
- Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese, olive oil$8.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.99
- Beef Sambosa$3.99
- French Fries$4.99
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Jojo Potatoes$6.99
- Cheese Curds$9.99
- Pizza Puff$3.99
- 10 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
- Gyro Cheese Fries$11.99