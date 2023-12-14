DogFathers
Food Menu
Hot Dogs
- Al Capone "Chicago Dog"$7.99
All beef frank, mustard, relish, dill spear, onion, tomato, pepper, celery salt served on a poppy seed bun
- Frank Colacurcio "Seattle Dog"$7.99
All beef frank, grilled onion, cabbage, jalapeño, cream cheese, drizzled with BBQ or Siracha served on a pretzel bun
- Moe Greene "Polish Dog"$7.99
Grilled kielbasa, Whiskey River cowboy sauce, coleslaw, french fries served on a giant toasted roll
- Nick Civell "Kansas Reuben Dog"$7.99
Melted pepper jack cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing served on a toasted sesame seed bun
- Vito Genovese "Sonoran Dog"$8.99
Bacon wrapped frank, pinto beans, onion, tomato, mustard, mayo, jalapeño, served on a bolillo roll
- Chili Cheese Dog$6.99
All beef frank with house made chili topped with cheddar cheese served on a toasted bun
- Classic Dog$4.99
All beef frank served on a toasted bun
Pizza
- Veggie Pizza$18.99
Hand tossed dough, marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, spinach
- Meat Lovers Pizza$21.99
Hand tossed dough, marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
- Hawaiian Pizza$16.99
Hand tossed dough, marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, ham
- Margherita Pizza$17.99
Hand tossed dough, San Marzano style sauce, sliced mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil
- Pastrami Pizza$21.99
Hand tossed dough, marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, pastrami, pickles, mustard
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.99
Hand tossed dough, BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, BBQ chicken, red onion,
- Supreme Pizza$23.99
Hand tossed dough, marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
- Cheese Pizza$13.99
Hand tossed dough, marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella
Wings
Sandwiches
- Pauli Pastrami$12.99
Served on marble rye and stacked a mile high, can be served with or without sauerkraut
- Mafia Meatball$11.99
Tender juicy meatballs drenched in a hearty marinara sauce packed with provolone cheese
- The Big Guy$12.99
Piled high with italian cured meats and thick slices of provolone. The “Big Guy” won’t leave ya’ hungry
Kids Menu
- Corndogleone$6.99
A classic Corn Dog. coated in a homestyle honey-sweetened cornbread batter served with waffle fries
- Little Paisano Pizza$9.99
10" cheese pizza (Each additional topping 1.00)
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
Two battered and breaded lightly peppered chicken tenderloins. Served with seasoned waffle fries
Desserts
- Mama Mia Tira Misu$8.99
Traditional Italian dessert made of marscarpone cheese and lady fingers soaked in espresso with a touch of liquour. Lightly dusted with cocoa powder
- Luca Brasi's Cheesecake$8.99
New York style cheesecake made with the finest cream cheese, sugar, whole eggs, and pure Vanilla topped with chocolate
- Joey Cannoli$7.99
Tube-shaped fried pastry dough stuffed with a decadent, sweet & creamy cheese filling