Dolce Rosso
Beverages
Appetizers
Pasta
- Spaghetti Marinara$13.00
spaghetti with tomato sauce
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$15.00
spaghetti with meat sauce
- Fettuccini Alfredo$13.00
fettuccini with three-cheese alfredo
- Pesto alla Genovese$12.00
fettuccini with pesto
- Carbonara$15.00
spaghetti with egg, pecorino, parmesan, spinach, and pancetta
- Lasagna Roll-Ups$14.00
three-cheese blend, spinach, and herbs
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$19.00
shrimp and calamari, fettuccini, spicy tomato sauce
Risotto
Entree
- Italian Herb and Garlic Buttered Steak - 8oz Sirloin$28.00
A marinated sirloin steak, grilled to temp, topped with garlic butter, and served with choice of two sides.
- Italian Herb and Garlic Buttered Steak - 6oz Filet Mignon$36.00
A marinated tenderloin filet, grilled to temp, topped with garlic butter, and served with choice of two sides.
- Lamb Loin Chop with Mint Chimichurri$30.00
A marinated 7oz, bone-in lamb chop, grilled to temp, and served with choice of two sides.
- Chicken Florentine$19.00
A marinated, grilled chicken breast, topped with a rich cheese sauce with spinach and tomatoes, and served with choice of two sides.
- Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
A hand-battered chicken breast with tomato sauce and three-cheese blend, and served with choice of two sides.
- Eggplant Parmiginana$17.00
Hand-battered eggplant slices with tomato sauce and three-cheese blend and served with choice of two sides.
- Pesto Salmon$23.00
A 6oz salmon filet, marinated in pesto, grilled to temp and served with choice of two sides.
- Shrimp Scampi$28.00
Jumbo shrimp in a white wine butter sauce and served with choice of two sides
Soups and Salads
- Bowl of Soup$7.00Out of stock
choice of seasonal soup
- Cup of Soup$4.00Out of stock
choice of seasonal soup
- Caesar$11.00
romaine, olives, parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing
- Caprese$13.00
fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil, and olive oil
- House$11.00
mixed greens, roma tomato, carrots, mushrooms, cucumbers, three cheese blend, pancetta, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Seasonal Greens$12.00
arugula, baby spinach, lemon, olive oil, parmesan cheese
- Side Salad - Caesar$6.00
- Side Salad - House$6.00
choice of house or caesar
Kid's Menu
Desserts
- Italian Gelato Flight$10.00
sample of three seasonal gelato flavors
- Tiramisu$9.00
expresso infused sponge cake, layered with marscapone cheese mousse, dusted with cocoa
- Ricotta Cheesecake$9.00Out of stock
blend of ricotta and marscapone cheese with a biscotti cookie crust and topped with a mixed berry compote