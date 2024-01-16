Dolche Espresso 217 3rd Avenue
Cafe/Te
Iced Coffee
- Iced Coffee Amaretto$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Butter Pecan$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Cajeta$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Chai$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Chai Vanilla$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Cookie Butter$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Hazelnut$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Honey$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Irish Cream$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Lavender$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Maple$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Mexican Mocha$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Pistachio$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Rose$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Salted Caramel$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Tiramisu$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Toasted Marshmallow$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Toffeenut$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Turmeric$6.95+
- Iced Coffee Ube$6.95+
- Iced Coffee White Chocolate$6.95+
Coffee
Latte
- Almond Joy$6.95+
Coconut, chocolate, almond, coconut flakes
- Cherry on Top$6.95+
Mocha, cherry, cold foam
- Churro Latte$6.95+
Cinnamon & vanilla & cold foam
- Cinnamon Roll$6.95+
Vanilla, cinnamon, cold foam
- Coconut Latte$6.95+
Coconut water, latte foam
- Coconut Matcha$6.95+
Coconut water, matcha foam
- Coconut Thai$6.95+
Coconut water, thai foam
- Coconut Ube$6.95+
Coconut water, ube foam
- Dirty Matcha$6.95+
Strawberry or vanilla cold foam
- Duvalin$6.95+
Chocolate, strawberry, & cold foam
- Fairyland$6.95+
Horchata & matcha
- Ferrero Latte$6.95+
Hazelnut, nutella, chocolate & cold foam
- Hello Kitty$6.95+
Strawberry, horchata &, cold foam
- Horchata Latte$6.95+
Horchata & cold foam
- Lava Mocha$6.95+
Chocolate & more chocolate
- Leche De Los Mayas$6.95+
Chai & horchata
- Matcha in Heaven$6.95+
Lavender, matcha & vanilla, cold foam
- Mazapan$6.95+
Mazapan, vanilla, cold foam
- Milky Way$6.95+
Cookie, almond, chocolate, caramel, cold foam
- Orange Latte$6.95+
Orange & vanilla cold foam
- Raspberry Matcha$6.95+
Vanilla matcha, raspberry cold foam
- Reese's$6.95+
Chocolate, peanuts, peanut butter
- Skye$6.95+
Vanilla & blue curacao
- Strawberry Cheesecake$6.95+
Strawberry, cheesecake cold foam
- Strawberry Matcha Yakult$6.95+
Strawberries, yakult, matcha
- Tangled$6.95+
Taro & coconut & cold foam
- Tres Leches$6.95+
Lechera, cinnamon & cold foam
- Twix$6.95+
Caramel, cookie, & chocolate
Cold Brew
Shaken Espresso
Frappe
Bebidas
Smoothies
Refreshers
Italian Sodas & Red Bull
Aguas Frescas
Jugos Naturales
Comida
Light Breakfast
- Hawaiian Acai Bowl$11.95
Load with pineapples, strawberries, blueberries, kiwis, bananas, granola and coconut
- Sunrise Bowl$11.95
Vanilla low fat yogurt load with strawberries, blueberries, bananas and granola
- Cottage Cheese Bowl$11.95
Cottage cheese load with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, granola and honey
- Summer Papaya Bowl$12.45
Fresh and sweet papaya with honey and granola on the side
- Oatmeal Bowl$9.95
Load with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, brown sugar and cinnamon
- Fruit Bowl$9.95
Load with seasonal fruit
- Rainbow Chia Pudding$10.95
Chia pudding mixture with strawberries, blueberries, banana, pineapple, kiwi and walnuts on top
Avocado Toast
- La Buchona Avocado Toast$13.95
Multigrain toast topped with herb cream cheese, forked avocado, smoked salmon, grape tomatoes, red onions, cappers and drizzle balsamic glaze
- Blue Machine Spirulina Toast$12.95
Multigrain toast topped with blue spirulina, cream cheese, strawberries, bananas, kiwis, blueberries and powdered sugar
- Peach Honey Toast$12.95
Honey peach toast served with cottage cheese, blueberries and honey on top
- Mango Honey Toast$12.95
Honey mango toast served with cottage cheese, blueberries and honey on top
- Peanut Butter Toast$11.95
Multigrain toast topped with peanut butter, strawberries, bananas, blueberries and powdered sugar
- Deluxe Bagel$10.95
Cream cheese, tomato slices, red onion slices, capers, smoked salmon
- Ham & Cheese Bagel$9.95
Ham slices, Swiss American cheese, mayo pesto spread
- Capresse Toast$9.95
Baby spinach, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, olive oil and balsamic glaze
- bagel and cream cheese$5.05
Croissants
- Bombom Croissant$10.95
Nutella, bananas, strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar on a toasted croissant
- Dulce Croissant$9.95
Almond butter, bananas, strawberries and powdered sugar on a toasted croissant
- Desayuno Croissant$10.95
Hard boiled eggs, crispy bacon, tomato slices, swiss American cheese, mayo pesto spread in a toasted croissant
Waffles
- Plain Waffle$9.95
Belgium waffle with powdered sugar, whipped cream
- Nutella$11.95
Belgium waffle with Nutella, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream
- Cajeta$11.95
Belgium waffle with cajeta, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream
- Churro$11.95
Belgium waffle with sugar cinnamon mix, cream cheese frosting, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream
Las Tortas
- La Torta Del Chavo Del Ocho$12.95
Sliced ham, turkey breast, melted Swiss American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, red onions, avocado in a toasted telera bread with mayo pesto spread
- La Fit$12.95
Crispy lettuce, tomato slices, red onions, jalapeños, chipotle and panela cheese
- Ham & Cheese$12.95
Ham slices, Swiss American, lettuce, tomato slices, red onions, jalapeños, avocado in a toasted telera with chipotle spread
- Lomo$12.95
Roasted pork loin, lettuce, tomato slices, red onions, jalapeños, avocado in a toasted telera with chipotle spread
Sandwiches
- BLTA$12.75
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato slices, grilled chicken breast and avocado in a toasted multigrain or sourdough with chipotle spread
- Turkey Club$12.75
Turkey breast, sugar-spiced bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions, jalapeños, Swiss American cheese, avocado in a toasted multigrain or sourdough with mayo pesto spread
- Tuna Salad$11.95
Tuna salad, tomato slices, avocado in a toasted multigrain or sourdough with mayo pesto spread
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$12.75
Chicken breast, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, baby spinach in a toast multigrain or sourdough with basil pesto
Salads
El Jardin De Fus Crepas
- Nutella, Strawberry & Banana$15.25
- Cajeta & Walnuts$15.25
Choice of strawberry or banana
- Dolche Tentation$15.25
Walnuts, strawberry, banana with cream cheese and topped with cajeta or nutella
- OREO Crepe$15.25
Filled with cream cheese and OREO crumbles
- Frutos Rojos Cream Cheese$15.25
- Peach Crepe$15.25
Cream cheese & peach
- Mango Mango$15.25
Cream cheese & mango
- Mazapan Caramel$15.25
Cream cheese and Mazapan crumbles and caramel on top
- Tropical Fruit Crepe$15.25
Filled with vanilla yogurt with strawberries, kiwi, mango, blueberries on top
- Piña-Coco Crepe$15.25
Filled with cream cheese and pineapple chunks with shredded coconut on top
- M&M Crepe$15.25
Filled with cream cheese and M&M on top