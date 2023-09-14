Skip to Main content
Dolpa Chatpate 7770 E Main Street
Classic Chatpate
Jhalmury Dry
Kurmure Dry
Dolpa Special
PANI PURI
FRUIT SALAD
LASSI & KULFI
DOLPA PIZZA
Classic Chatpate
Chatpate 10 OZ
$4.99
Chatpate 20 OZ
$9.99
Jhalmury Dry
Jhalmury 10 OZ
$4.99
Jhalmury 20 OZ
$9.99
Kurmure Dry
Kurmure 10 OZ
$4.99
Kurmure 20 OZ
$9.99
Dolpa Special
Dolpa Special 10 OZ
$4.99
Dolpa Special 20 OZ
$9.99
PANI PURI
Regular Pani Puri
$9.99
Sweet Pani Puri
$9.99
FRUIT SALAD
Dolpa Fruit Salad
$4.99
Fruit Cup Salad
$4.99
Spicy Salad
$4.99
LASSI & KULFI
Mango Lassi
$3.99
Mango Kulfi
$4.99
DOLPA PIZZA
Pepperoni Pizza
$13.99
Cheese Pizza
$10.99
Chicken Pizza
$11.99
Dolpa Chatpate 7770 E Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(314) 489-4316
7770 E Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 9AM
All hours
