Dolphins Waterfront Bar & Grill at Cape Crossing 310 Lagoon Way
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Ceviche$15.00
Served with house made Yuca chips
- Hawaiian Garlic Shrimp$16.00
Served with Sriracha Remoulade
- Peel And Eat Shrimp$18.00
1 lb Polynesian poached shrimp
- Lomi Lomi$16.00
House cured salmon with Yuca chips
- House smoked fish dip$13.00
w/capers,diced shallots,fresh jalapenos
- Guacamole and pineapple salsa$13.00
with house made nacho chips
- 5 Chicken Wings$12.00
Grilled with choice of sauce
- 10 Chicken Wings$20.00
Grilled with choice of sauce
- 15 Chicken Wings$27.00
Grilled with choice of sauce
- Pork Nachos$16.00
Kalua pork, nacho cheese, pineapple salsa, avocado crema
- Pork Belly$18.00
Fried pork belly, jasmine rice, pickled onions, spicy mayo, avocado crema, green onion
- Tuna nachos$20.00
with wonton chips, fruit salsa, wakame and spicy mayo
- 1/2 Steak Nacho$14.00
- Full Steak Nacho$20.00
Salads/Bowls
- House Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, cheese, cucumber, tomato,onions,croutons
- Side House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, cheese, cucumber, tomato,onions,croutons
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons
- Side Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons
- Cup soup of the day$5.00
- Bowl Soup of the day$8.00
- Dolphins Salad$19.00
Grilled fish, Grilled shrimp,Mixed greens,tomatoes,avocado,onion,hearts of palm,cucumber
- Cup chowder$5.00
- Bowl chowder$8.00
- Black & Blue salad$22.00
Romaine, pickled onions, heirloom cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, steak tips
- Tuna poke$16.00
jasmine rice, cucumber, pickled veg, spicy krab salad, avocado, wasabi, ginger, sesame seeds, micro cilantro
- Salmon poke$16.00
jasmine rice, cucumber, pickled veg, spicy krab salad, avocado, wasabi, ginger, sesame seeds, micro cilantro
- Tofu poke$16.00
jasmine rice, cucumber, pickled veg, spicy krab salad, avocado, wasabi, ginger, sesame seeds, micro cilantro
- Loco Moco$15.00
jasmine rice, burger patty, fried egg, mushroom demi-glace
Sandwiches
- Belly burger$20.00
burger patty, hoison pork belly,fried egg,lettuce,tomato,caramelized onion, roasted garlic aioli
- Bacon Jam Burger$19.00
Burger patty, bacon onion jam, lettuce, pepperjack cheese on a kaiser bun
- Veggie Burger$16.00
Beyond burger patty with LTO
- Tingley Burger$16.00
Butchers blend burger patty with LTO on a kaiser bun
- Pork Tacos$15.00
Kalua pork with slaw and avocado crema, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Chicken Tacos$15.00
Blackened protein with slaw and avocado crema, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Steak Tacos$17.00
Blackened protein with slaw and avocado crema, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Blackened protein with slaw and avocado crema, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Fish Tacos$17.00
Blackened protein with slaw and avocado crema, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Ahi Tuna Tacos$22.00
Blackened protein with slaw and avocado crema, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- BLT$15.00
1/2 LB cherrywood smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, roasted garlic aioli
- Faux Bahn Mi$18.00
- Kalua Pork$15.00
- Fresh Catch Sand$19.00
- Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- Philly Cheesesteak$20.00
Entrees
Kids/desserts
Sides
Beverages
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Coke$3.50
- Coke zero$3.50
- Fruit Punch$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Tonic Water$3.50
- Soda Water
- Water
- Milk$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.50
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Hot Cocoa$3.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- SF Red Bull$5.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Liquid Death Sparkling$4.50
- Liquid Death Still$4.50
- Pineapple Juice$4.50
- Orange Juice$4.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
- Grapefruit Juice$4.50
- FR Virgin Pina Colada$6.00
- FR Virgin Strawberry Daq$6.00
- FR Virgin Margarita$6.00
- FR Virgin Mudslide$6.00
- FR Virgin Mango Daq$6.00
- FR Virgin Rum Runner$6.00
- FR Virgin Hurricane$6.00
- Virgin Bloody$5.00
Sauces/Extras
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Caesar$0.50
- Ponzu Vin$0.50
- Italian$0.50
- Soy Sauce$0.50
- Ponzu$0.50
- Sd Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Sd Chipotle Ranch$0.50
- Cocktail$0.50
- Tarter$0.50
- Sd Poke Sauce$0.50
- Sd Remoulade$0.50
- Sd Garlic Aioli$0.50
- Sd Avocado Crema$0.50
- Sd Yuca Chips$2.00
- Sd Nacho Chips$2.00
- Sd Crackers$1.00
- Sd Carrots & Celery$3.00
- Sd Wasabi$1.00
- Sd Capers$1.00
- Sd Shallots$0.50
- Sd Diced Jalapeno$0.50
- Sd Shredded Cheese$0.50
- Sd Blue Cheese Crumble$1.00
- Sd Egg$2.00
- Slice Pepperjack$1.00
- Slice Cheddar$1.00
- Slice Swiss$1.00
- Sd Pineapple$2.00
- Sd Honey Glaze$0.50
- Sd Bacon Jam$3.00
- Sd Curry Sauce$4.00
- Gochujang Butter$0.50
- Sd Mushroom Demi$3.00
- Sd Teriyaki LRG$2.00
- Sd Teriyaki SM$1.00
- Sd Huli Huli LRG$2.00
- Sd Huli Huli SM$0.50
- Sd BuffaloLRG$2.00
- Sd BuffaloSM$0.50
- Guacamole LRG$4.00
- Guacamole SM$2.00
- Pineapple salsa LRG$2.00
- Pineapple salsa SM$1.00
- Sd Avocado$2.00
- Sd Hearts of palm$1.00
- Sd Onion$0.50
- Sd Lettuce$0.50
- Sd Tomato$0.50
- Sd Chicken Grilled$6.00
- Sd Chicken Black$6.00
- Side Pork$6.00
- Sd Shrimp Grilled$8.00
- Sd Shrimp Black$8.00
- Sd FOD Grilled$10.00
- Sd FOD Black$10.00
- Sd 4 Oz Filet$13.00
- Sd Tuna$12.00
- Sd Salmon Grilled$8.00
- Sd Salmon Black$8.00
- Sd Tofu$6.00
Happy Hour
Liquor Menu
Vodka
- Well Vodka$6.50
- Belvedere$9.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$7.50
- Deep Eddy Orange$7.50
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.50
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$7.50
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$7.50
- Grey Goose$9.50
- Ketel One$9.00
- Pink Whitney$6.50
- Smirnoff Vanilla$7.50
- Stoli Blueberry$7.50
- Titos$8.50
- DBL Well Vodka$12.00
- DBL Belvedere$17.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit$14.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Orange$14.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Lemon$14.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red$14.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$14.00
- DBL Grey Goose$18.00
- DBL Ketel One$17.00
- DBL Pink Whitney$12.00
- DBL Smirnoff Vanilla$14.00
- DBL Stoli Blueberry$14.00
- DBL Titos$16.00
Gin
- Well Gin$6.50
- Bombay Saphire$8.50
- Briz$7.50
- Grey Whale$8.50
- Hendricks$9.50
- Nikka Cofey$8.00
- Tanqueray$8.50
- The Botanist$8.50
- Waterloo$8.50
- DBL Well Gin$12.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$16.00
- DBL Briz$14.00
- DBL Grey Whale$16.00
- DBL Hendricks$18.00
- DBL Nikka Cofey$15.00
- DBL Tanqueray$16.00
- DBL The Botanist$16.00
- DBL Waterloo$16.00
Rum
- Well Rum$6.50
- Bacardi$7.50
- Bacardi Dragonberry$7.50
- Bacardi Limon$7.50
- Brugall 1988$8.00
- Bumbu$9.00
- Captain Morgan$7.50
- Coconut Cartel$7.00
- Diplimatico$8.00
- Don Q 7yr$9.50
- Don Q Limon$7.50
- Don Q Pasion$7.50
- Goslings Dark$8.50
- Malibu$7.50
- Pilar Blonde$8.00
- Pilar Dark$9.00
- Ron Zacapa 23yr$8.50
- Zaya$9.00
- DBL Well Rum$12.00
- DBL Bacardi$14.00
- DBL Bacardi Dragonberry$14.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$14.00
- DBL Brugall 1988$15.00
- DBL Bumbu$17.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$14.00
- DBL Coconut Cartel$13.00
- DBL Diplimatico$15.00
- DBL Don Q 7yr$18.00
- DBL Don Q Limon$14.00
- DBL Don Q Pasion$14.00
- DBL Goslings Dark$16.00
- DBL Malibu$14.00
- DBL Pilar Blonde$15.00
- DBL Pilar Dark$17.00
- DBL Ron Zacapa 23yr$16.00
- DBL Zaya$17.00
Tequila
- Well Tequila$6.50
- Corazon Blanco$6.50
- Don Julio Anejo$13.00
- DonJulio Blanco$9.50
- Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- Dulce Vida Grapefruit$7.50
- Dulce Vida Pineapple$7.50
- El Mayor DBL Anejo$26.00
- Milagro Anejo$10.00
- Milagro Silver$7.50
- Milagro Reposado$8.50
- Prospero Rep$8.50
- Komos Cristalina$21.00
- Komos Roja$19.00
- Patron$9.00
- DBL Well Tequila$12.00
- DBL Corazon Blanco$12.00
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$25.00
- DBL DonJulio Blanco$18.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$23.00
- DBL Dulce Vida Grapefruit$14.00
- DBL Dulce Vida Pineapple$14.00
- DBL El Mayor DBL Anejo$52.00
- DBL Milagro Anejo$19.00
- DBL Milagro Silver$4.00
- DBL Milagro Reposado$16.00
- DBL Prospero Rep$16.00
- DBL Komos Cristalina$42.00
- DBL Komos Roja$38.00
- DBL Patron$17.00
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey/Bourbon$6.50
- Angels Envy Bourbon$11.00
- Angels Envy Rye$16.00
- Bushmills 12 yr$12.00
- Crown$8.50
- Crown Apple$8.50
- Fireball$6.50
- Four Roses$8.50
- High West Bourbon$9.50
- High West Rye$9.50
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Jack Honey$7.50
- Jameson$9.00
- Jameson Orange$9.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Michters Bourbon$9.50
- Michters Rye$9.50
- Proper 12$8.00
- Screwball$7.50
- Screwball Eggnog$7.50
- Sexton$7.50
- St Augustine Bourbon$10.50
- St Augustine Port Barrel$13.50
- Templeton 4yr$8.00
- Templeton 6 yy$9.00
- Templeton 10 yr$14.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.50
- Whistlepig 10YR$14.50
- Whistlepig Piggyback$8.50
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$12.00
- DBL Angels Envy Bourbon$20.00
- DBL Angels Envy Rye$31.00
- DBL Bushmills 12 yr$24.00
- DBL Crown$16.00
- DBL Crown Apple$16.00
- DBL Fireball$12.00
- DBL Four Roses$16.00
- DBL High West Bourbon$18.00
- DBL High West Rye$18.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$14.00
- DBL Jack Honey$14.00
- DBL Jameson$17.00
- DBL Jameson Orange$17.00
- DBL Jim Beam$13.00
- DBL Makers Mark$17.00
- DBL Michters Bourbon$18.00
- DBL Michters Rye$18.00
- DBL Proper 12$15.00
- DBL Screwball$14.00
- DBL Screwball Eggnog$14.00
- DBL Sexton$14.00
- DBL St Augustine Bourbon$20.00
- DBL St Augustine Port Barrel$26.00
- DBL Templeton 4yr$16.00
- DBL Templeton 6 yy$18.00
- DBL Templeton 10 yr$28.00
- DBL Tullamore Dew$14.00
- DBL Whistlepig 10YR$28.00
- DBL Whistlepig Piggyback$16.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$19.00
Scotch/Bourbon
- Well Scotch$6.50
- Balvenie 12 yr$15.00
- Balvenie 14 yr$18.00
- Bruichladdich PC$11.00
- Dalmore 12yr$14.00
- Dewars$8.00
- Glenfiddich 12yr$10.00
- Glenfiddich 15yr$15.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$13.00
- Glenlivet 18yr$25.00
- Johnny Black$8.00
- Johnny Blue$42.00
- Macallan 12yr$16.00
- DBL Well Scotch$12.00
- DBL Dewars$15.00
- DBL Johnny Black$15.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Aperol$7.00
- Amaretto$6.50
- Amaretto Luxardo$8.00
- Baileys$7.50
- Chambord$9.00
- Courvoisier XO$21.00
- D'usse$12.00
- E&J$7.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.50
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$7.50
- Licor 43$8.00
- Sambuca$8.50
- DBL Aperol$14.00
- DBL Amaretto$12.00
- DBL Amaretto Luxardo$115.00
- DBL Baileys$14.00
- DBL Chambord$17.00
- DBL Courvoisier XO$42.00
- DBL D'usse$23.00
- DBL E&J$114.00
- DBL Frangelico$15.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$18.00
- DBL Jagermeister$15.00
- DBL Kahlua$14.00
- DBL Licor 43$15.00
- DBL Sambuca$16.00
Cocktail Menu
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$7.00
- Appletini$8.00
- Aperol Spritz$8.00
- B-52$9.00
- Bahama Mama$9.00
- Bay Breeze$8.00
- Black Russian$8.00
- Bloody Maria$8.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Blue Hawaiian$8.00
- Buttery Nipple$7.00
- Chocolate Martini$9.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Daiquiri$8.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$8.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Florida tea$9.00
- Frozen Mango Daq$9.00
- Frozen Margarita$9.00
- Frozen Mudslide$9.00
- Frozen Pina Colada$9.00
- Frozen Rum runner$9.00
- Frozen Strawberry Daq$9.00
- Frozen Strawberry Marg$9.00
- Gimlet$7.00
- Green Tea$9.00
- Greyhound$7.00
- Hot Toddy$7.00
- Hurricane$8.00
- Irish Car Bomb$8.00
- Jagerbomb$8.00
- Kamikaze$8.00
- Kir Royale$9.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Long Beach$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Madras$7.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$8.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Martini$9.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mint Julep$8.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Mudslide$9.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Rob Roy$8.00
- Rum Runner$9.00
- Sea Breeze$8.00
- Sex On the Beach$8.00
- Sidecar$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Toasted Almond$8.00
- Tom Collins$8.00
- Washington Apple$8.00
- Whiskey Smash$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- White Russian$7.00
- White Tea$7.00
Beer Menu
Draft Beers
Bottled Beer
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Coors Banquet$5.00
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- CIgar City Guayabera$7.00
- Cigar City Jai Lai$7.00
- Founders Dirty Bastard$7.00
- Founders Porter$7.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Heineken Light$6.00
- Heineken 0.0$6.00
- Lagunitas IPA$6.00
- Landshark$6.00
- Mackeson Stout$6.00
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Nutrl Black Cherry$6.00
- Nutrl Pineapple$6.00
- Nutrl Tangerine$6.00
- Nutrl Watermelon$6.00
- Pedalars cider$7.00
- Sierra Nevada Hazy$7.00
- Sierra Nevada Wild$7.00
- Sweetwater 420$7.00
- Sweetwater Gummy bear$7.00
- Southern Tier Smores$9.00
Wine Menu
Red Wine
- GL Bonanza Cabernet$11.00
- GL Campfiore Sweet Red$10.00
- GL Elouan PN$12.00
- GL Fenwick Cabernet$7.00
- GL Rio Alto Red$8.00
- GL Scarlet of Paris$9.00
- GL Sterling Merlot$8.00
- Anjai Syrah$36.00
- Belles Glos Dairyman PN$60.00
- Bella Union Cabernet$82.00
- BTL Bonanza Cabernet$33.00
- Cakebread Merlot$108.00
- Caymus Cabernet$132.00
- BTL Campfiore Sweet Red$30.00
- Decoy Cabernet$47.00
- Decoy Merlot$47.00
- BTL Elouan PN$36.00
- BTL Fenwick Cabernet$21.00
- BTL Groth Cabernet 375ml$70.00
- Iron & Sand Cabernet$65.00
- Juggernaut Cabernet$34.00
- Orin Swift 8 yrs$72.00
- Quilt Cabernet$54.00
- Rio Alto Red$24.00
- Rubus Zinfandel$42.00
- Red Schooner Transit 2$100.00
- BTL Scarlet of Paris$27.00
- Sonoma Cutrer PN$68.00
- BTL Sterling Merlot$24.00
White Wine
- GL 83 Rose$13.00
- GL Bel Vento PG$9.00
- GL Cooper Ridge White Zin$7.00
- GL Douglass Hill PG$7.00
- GL Elouan Chardonnay$10.00
- GL Fritz de Katz Riesling$8.00
- GL Fenwick Springs Chardonnay$8.00
- GL InSitu Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- GL La Perlina Moscato$8.00
- GL Matua Sauvignon Blanc$11.00
- GL Picpoul de Pinet$11.00
- BTL 83 Rose$39.00
- BTL Bel Vento PG$27.00
- BTL Conundrum White$30.00
- BTL Cooper Ridge White Zin$21.00
- BTL Douglass Hill PG$21.00
- BTL Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc$39.00
- BTL Elouan Chardonnay$33.00
- BTL Fritz de Katz Riesling$24.00
- BTL Far Niente Chardonnay$92.00
- BTL Fenwick Springs Chardonnay$24.00
- BTL InSitu Sauvignon Blanc$28.00
- BTL La Perlina Moscato$24.00
- BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc$33.00
- BTL Picpoul de Pinet$33.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$39.00
Champagne
- Franzie Prosecco$11.00
- Franzie Rose Prosecco$11.00
- Luc Belaire Brut$33.00
- Luc Belaire Brut Rose$40.00
- Perrier Jouet Grand Brut$72.00
- Roederer Estate Brut Rose$48.00
- Santa Margherita 375ml$24.00
- Santa Margherita 750ml$40.00
- Tattinger Prestige Rose$92.00
- Veuve de Vernay Brut$24.00
- GL Veuve de Vernay Brut$8.00
- BTL Veuve de Vernay Brut$24.00
Veuve de Vernay Rose