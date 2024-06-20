Don Alejo Coffee 228 East 116th Street
Breakfast Plates
- Country Breakfast
2 Eggs Any Style, Home Fries, Meat of Choice, 2 Buttermilk Pancakes.$15.00
- Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Refried Pinto Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Chorizo, Mexican Blend Cheese, Salsa Casera.$14.00
- Omelette
Choose 3 Toppings: Swiss, Mushroom, Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Peppers, Spinach. Served with Home Fries.$12.00
- Breakfast Tacos
2 Flour Tortillas, Refried Pinto Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Bits, Mexican Blend Cheese, Salsa Casera.$12.00
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon Egg and Cheese
A New York classic. Well cooked bacon, cheese, and scrambled eggs.$9.50
- Ham Egg and Cheese
Thinly sliced ham, Cheese and Scrambled eggs.$9.50
- Sausage Egg and Cheese
Pork sausage patty, cheese, and scrambled eggs.$9.50
- Turkey Egg and Cheese
Thinly sliced turkey and cheese.$9.50
- Egg and Cheese$7.50
- Ham and Cheese Croissant
Warm croissant, thin ham slices and cheese.$8.25
- Turkey and Cheese Croissant
Warm croissant, thin turkey slices and cheese.$8.25
Toasts
- Classic Avocado Toast
Locally-sourced 9 Grain toast topped with smashed avocado, Arugula, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Toasted Seeds, and Sweet Vinaigrette.$11.00
- Bacon Avocado Toast
Locally-sourced 9 Grain Toast topped with Crisp Bacon Bits, Smashed Avocado, Toasted Seeds, Jalapeño Zest, Baby Arugula, and Sweet Vinaigrette.$13.00
- Salmon Avocado Toast
Locally-sourced 9 Grain Toast, Smoked Salmon, Smashed Avocado, Toasted Seeds, Jalapeño Zest, Baby Arugula, and Sweet Vinaigrette.$15.00
Pancakes
- Blueberry Pancakes
House Made Batter, filled with fresh Blueberries, topped with Blueberry Compote & Powdered Sugar.$16.00
- Caramelized Banana Pancakes
House Made Batter, topped with Caramelized Bananas, Walnuts, Powdered Sugar$16.00
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes
House Made Batter, filled with quality chocolate chips, and topped with chocolate drizzle$16.00
- Plain Pancakes
House Made Batter$10.00
Waffles
- Berry Good Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with strawberry, blueberry, and banana.$16.50
- Chocolate Madness Waffle
Belgian chocolate chip waffle topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, and chocolate drizzle.$15.00
- Plain Waffle
Classic Belgian waffle with a crisp exterior and a light and fluffy inside.$10.00
Pastries
- Almond Croissant
Freshly baked croissant with a delicious almond cream filling.$5.49
- Banana Nut Muffin
Vegan - Banana Walnut Muffin by The Good Batch$3.99
- Blueberry Crumb Muffin
Blueberry Crumb Muffin by The Good Batch.$3.99
- Chocolate Croissant
Freshly baked croissant with chunky chocolate.$5.49
- Plain Croissant
Freshly baked buttery croissant.$4.89
- Chunky Peanut Butter Cookie$4.25
- Cinnamon Roll
Sweet Cinnamon Roll baked fresh.$5.49
- Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie
Vegan, Gluten Free - Tahini Chocolate Cookie made by The Good Batch$3.99
- Chai pumpkin Snickerdoodle$4.25
- Pumpkin Bread Vegan
Freshly baked loaf of pumpkin bread.$4.49
- Raspberry Doughnut
Delicious and soft donut with raspberry filling.$5.49
Hot Drinks
- Hot Tea
Harney and Sons pyramid-shaped sachets provide a wonderful, full-flavored cup of tea. Choose from our assortment of options.$3.00
- Americano
Perfectly extracted espresso poured into hot filtered water.$3.75
- Café con Leche
Delicious espresso shot with homemade creamy milk and cinnamon mix.$4.00
- Cappuccino
Perfectly extracted espresso, steamed farm milk and foam.$4.50
- Chai Latte
Natural black tea infused with spices combined with fresh steamed farm milk.$5.00
- Cortado
Perfectly extracted espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of steamed fresh farm milk. (6oz)$4.25
- Cotita's Hot Chocolate
Delicious Artisanal Mexican Chocolate, Steamed farm milk, sweet and creamy.$5.00
- Drip Single Origin$3.00
- Drip House Blend Coffee
A delicious fruity South American blend with a well rounded body, locally roasted with care.$2.75
- Espresso
Perfectly extracted 2oz Indomable Espresso blend.$3.25
- Flat White
Foamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso served on a 8 oz cup.$4.25
- Mocca Latte
Perfectly steamed milk with an espresso shot and premium chocolate sauce.$5.00
- Latte
Perfectly steamed milk with an espresso shot.$5.00
- Matcha Latte
Organic matcha, combined with perfectly steamed milk.$5.00
- Macchiato
4 oz espresso coffee drink topped with a small amount of foamed milk.$4.00
Frappe
- Don Alejo Smores Frappe
Chocolate drizzle, Mini Marshmallows, Graham Crackers and Chocolate whip cream combined in a frozen chocolate slurry.$6.50
- Oreo Crumb Frappe
Delicious slurry mix of creamy vanilla and oreo crumbs topped with chocolate whip cream and more oreo cookie crumbs!$6.00
- Strawberry Frappe
Dream and savor our sweet yet simple creamy strawberry frozen slurry with real strawberries and Madagascar vanilla micro pieces.$7.00
- Vanilla Dream Frappe
Dream and savor our sweet yet simple creamy vanilla frozen slurry with real Madagascar vanilla micro pieces.$6.00
Energizers
- Wild Strawberry Energizer
Iced refreshing energy drink infused with Lemonade, natural extracted caffeine concentrate (power up), and strawberry$6.00
- Peach Paradise Energizer
Iced refreshing energy drink infused with peach tea, natural extracted caffeine concentrate (power up), and peach$5.65
- Passion Mango Energizer
Iced refreshing energy drink infused with passion tea, natural extracted caffeine concentrate (power up), and Mango$5.65
Cold Drinks
- Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade.$4.00
- Iced Mocca
Milk topped with a well balanced espresso shot and premium chocolate sauce.$5.25
- Cold Brew
Our house blend brewed with a 24 hour steeping process.$5.00
- Iced Americano
Traditional Iced Americano, cold water over ice followed by shots of espresso.$4.25
- Iced Black Tea
Natural black tea, brewed and chilled fresh in house.$3.50
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
Perfectly extracted espresso over ice, fresh farm milk, premium caramel sauce, whipped cream and caramel drizzle. on top.$6.50
- Iced Chai Latte
Notes of organic black tea, cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn in every sip.$5.75
- Iced Coffee
House Blend served cold.$4.00
- Iced Dirty Horchata with Mazapan
Double shot of espresso, with horchata and Mazapan (Mexican peanut candy). Standardized with oat milk.$6.50
- Iced Latte
Perfectly extracted espresso, fresh farm milk over ice.$5.00
- Iced Matcha Latte
Organic matcha combined with fresh milk.$5.75
- Iced Passion Tea
Natural passion tea brewed and chilled fresh in house.$3.50
- Iced Peach Tea
Natural peach tea brewed and chilled fresh in house.$3.50
- Iced Red Eye
Drip coffee over ice with an additional espresso shot added on top.$5.25
- Nitro Brew
House made cold brew infused with nitrogen.$5.50
- Iced Cortado
Perfectly extracted espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of steamed fresh farm milk over ice. (6oz)$5.25