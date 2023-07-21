Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant Waco 4651 Interstate 35
Food
Appetizers
CAMPECHANA
CHILE CON QUESO SMALL
CHILE CON QUESO LG
CHILE CON QUESO COMPUESTOS
QUESO FLAMEADO
RATONES DE QUESO
QUESO ASADO SMALL
QUESO ASADO LG
BAYLOR BOTANA
GUACAMOLE SMALL
GUACAMOLE LARGE
TABLE-SIDE GUACAMOLE
BOTANA MIXTA
EMPANADAS
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
ENCHILADAS,BURRITOS & TAMALES
NACHOS & QUESADILLAS
TOSTADAS, CHALUPAS & FLAUTAS
FAJITAS & GRILL
COMBOS & TACOS
DC SPECIALS
DESSERTS
SIDES
1 ENCHILADA
1 ENCHILADA FAJ
1 FAJITADILLA
1 TACO MOLIDA
1 TACO FAJITA
1 TOSTADA FAJ
1 CHALUPA
TOREADOS
RICE
REFRITOS
CHARROS
TORTILLAS
FRIES
GUACAMOLE LG
GUACAMOLE SMALL
1 TAMALE
CHEESE
1 FLAUTA
JALAPENOS
PICO
BARCO
SCOOP GUACAMOLE
SAUSAGE
BACON
CHIPS & SALSA MED
CHIPS & SALSA LG
FAJITAS LB
TORTILLAS DZ
Beverages
DRINK MENU
RITA
PLATINUM RITA
BROAD RESERV RITA
MAGNOLIA GOLD RITA
SKINNY RITA
FLANTINI
STRAWBERRY DAQ
PINA FRESCA
MEX FLAG
BLOODY ORANGE
BAJA SMASH
SANGRIA
3 LECHES
CANTINFLAS
CHAPULIN COLORADO
AGUA RANCHERA
CHESPIRITO
MANGONADA RITA
BELINI
DC COFFEE
PALOMA
PALOMA PINA
PALOMA RUSTIC
BLACKBERRY MOJITO
24K RITA FZ
24K RITA RX
TEQUILA
VODKA
GIN
TRIPLE SEC
WHISKEY
BOURBON
SOFT BEVS
BOTTLED BEER
BTL Budweiser
BTL Bud Light
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Coors Lite
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Shiner Bock
BTL Corona
BTL Corona Light
BTL Dos X* Lager
BTL Dos X* Amber
BTL Tecate
BTL Tecate Light
BTL Pacifico
BTL Modelo Especial
BTL Modelo Negra
BTL Heineken
DRAFT BEER
MARGARITAS
RITA FZ
RITA RX
PERFECT RITA
RITA FZ O
RITA O RX
TOP SHELF RITA
PREMIUM RITA O
MEX FLAG RITA
GranM RITA O
24K RITA
WATERMELON RITA
SPIDER RITA O
DONCARLOS RITA
MANGONADA
GOLD RITA SM
GOLG RITA LG
ITAL RITA SM
BLUE RITA O
DONCARLOS RITA LG
DANGEROUS RITA
BEER
Domestic Draft Beer
Imported Draft Beer
Bottled Domestics
Bottled Imports
Vinos | Wines (PRICE WINE)
Party Pack Menu
Fiesta!! Party Packs!
5 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!
All party packs come with: beef or chicken fajitas or a combination. Refried beans, rice, sautéed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, chile con queso, Cheddar cheese, chips, red sauce and fresh flour tortillas
10 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!
20 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!
30 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!
40 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!
50 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!
100 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!
One Dozen Fajitadillas
One Dozen Chicken Flautas
One Dozen Enchiladas
Choice of one: cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken, with one sauce only per dozen
One Dozen Soft Tacos
One Dozen Crispy Tacos
Choice of one: ground beef, shredded chicken, trompo or carnitas by the dozen each