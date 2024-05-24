Don Donuts - Edinburg Edinburg
Donuts
- Mazapan Donut$4.50
A heavenly mix of maple glazed, mazapan-infused interior, and a crowning touch of full mazapan.
- Snickers Donut$4.50
Maple-glazedd, nut-topped, adorned with five Snickers, and drizzled with Nutella and dulce de leche.
- Flintstones Donut$4.50
Vanilla glazed and Fruity Pebbles— a sweet and colorful delight in every bite.
- The Franz Donut$4.50
Vanilla glazed, topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and a drizzle of honey. Irresistibly sweet and crunchy perfection.
- Smores Donut$4.50
Vanilla glazed adorned with graham cookies, two toasted marshmallows, and a Hershey's bar.
- Pop Tart Donut$4.50
White vanilla glazed shell donut with a luscious strawberry filling and colorful sprinkles.
- Oreo Donut$4.50
Vanilla glazed, crowned with Oreo crumbles, whipped cream, a whole Oreo, and chocolate drizzle.
- M&M's Donut$4.50
Simple yet delightful experience with our Vanilla glazed donut, generously adorned with colorful M&M's.
- Earthwake Donut$4.50
Chocolate glazed, adorned with Oreo and brownie crumbles, finished with a tempting Nutella drizzle.
- Kit Kat Donut$4.50
Chotolate glazed, topped with buttercream chocolate, and a full Kit Kat in delightful chunks.
- Resse's Donut$4.50
Chotolate glazed donut with Reese's pieces, peanut butter drizzle, and a tempting Reese's piece on top.
- Chocolate Donut$2.50
Indulge in the pure pleasure of our classic Chocolate Glazed donut.
- Chocolate Sprinkles$4.50
Chocolate glazed donut, topped with colorful sprinkles.
- Nutella Donut$2.50
Experience pure delight with our Nutella donut—a heavenly treat for hazelnut chocolate lovers.
- Nutella Banana Donut$4.50
Nutella-glazed with almonds, banana slices, and a tempting Nutella drizzle.
- Nutella Strawberry Donut$4.50
Nutella-glazed with cream cheese drizzle, fresh strawberries, and cookie crumbs.
- M&M's Peanut Donut$4.50
Nutella-glazed adorned with colorful peanut M&M's.
- Ferrero Rocher Donut$4.50
Nutella-glazed adorned with walnuts, a decadent Ferrero Rocher, and a tempting Nutella drizzle.
- OG Donut$2.50
Enjoy the timeless delight of our classic glazed donut.
- Strawberry Cheesecake Donut$4.50
Classic glazed with cheesecake pieces, strawberry bits, and cream cheese drizzle.
- The Don$4.50
Vanilla Pink Glazed, featuring a burst of colorful sprinkles.
- Cookie Monster Donut$4.50
Blue Vanilla Glazed with delightful chunks of Chips Ahoy and Oreo cookies, topped off with a drizzle of rich chocolate.
- Crème Brulee Donut$4.50
Bavarian Cream-filled, featuring a caramelized classic glaze, crowned with a vibrant raspberry and a touch of edible gold.
- Strawberry Sandwich$4.50
Filled with Nutella, whipped cream, and succulent strawberry pieces. Topped with an additional layer of whipped cream, a fresh strawberry, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
- Chocolate Sandwich$4.50
Chocolate-filled topped with powdered sugar, a swirl of chocolate buttercream, and a fresh strawberry.
Boxes
- Box of 4$16.00
Craft your ideal mix with our box of 4 donuts. Choose from a range of flavors for a delightful, personalized treat.
- Box of 6$23.00
Craft your ideal mix with our box of 6 donuts. Choose from a range of flavors for a delightful, personalized treat.
- Box of 9$32.00
Craft your ideal mix with our box of 9 donuts. Choose from a range of flavors for a delightful, personalized treat.
- Mini Box$12.00
Enjoy our signature donut and Choose 2 donuts from a range of flavors for a delightful, personalized treat.
- Custom Box$59.00
Hot Food
- Don Griddle$5.50
Savor the morning with our donut filled with American cheese, sausage, and egg. Topped with a classic glaze and two strips of bacon.
- Croissantwich$5.50
Savor the perfect morning with our croissant filled with American cheese, sausage, egg, and bacon.
- Avocado Toast$5.50
Savor a culinary delight featuring creamy avocado, a spread of butter, and a sprinkle of salt, pepper, and sesame seeds.
- Kolache$3.25
Savor the goodness of our Kolache, filled with delicious sausage for a satisfying and flavorful bite.
- Sausage Biscuit$3.25
Refreshers
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.25
A refreshing blend of zesty lemonade, sweet strawberry syrup, and the burst of fresh strawberry pieces.
- Dragon Fruit Lemonade$5.25
A refreshing blend of zesty lemonade, exotic dragon fruit syrup, and vibrant fresh dragon fruit pieces.
- Mango Lemonade$5.25
A mix of classic lemonade, mango pumps, and juicy mango pieces. A sip of pure paradise!
Milkshakes
- Vanilla Shake$5.85
A luscious blend of creamy vanilla ice cream, silky milk, and sweet vanilla pumps. Topped with a decadent swirl of whipped cream and a graham cookie.
- Strawberry Shake$5.85
A perfect fusion of strawberry ice cream, vanilla pumps, and milk. Topped with whipped cream, strawberry jam, and a fresh strawberry.
- Chocolate Shake$5.85
A perfect blend of chocolate ice cream and milk, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of rich chocolate.
Frappuccinos
- Caramel Coffee Frappuccino$5.95
Sip into delight with our perfect blend of coffee and caramel, topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.
- Nutella Coffee Frappuccino$5.95
Savor the blend of coffee and Nutella, crowned with whipped cream and a tempting Nutella drizzle.
- Oreo Coffee Frappuccino$5.95
Savor the blend of coffee and Oreo, crowned with whipped cream, Oreo crumbles, and a chocolate drizzle.
Coffee
Mini Fridge
Tumblers
- Sprinkles Tumbler$25.00
Grab a tumbler and enjoy a free coffee and donut on us! A delightful deal just for you.
- Don Tumbler$25.00
Grab a tumbler and enjoy a free coffee and donut on us! A delightful deal just for you.
- Chocolate Sprinkles Tumbler$25.00
Grab a tumbler and enjoy a free coffee and donut on us! A delightful deal just for you.
Tea
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.85
Refresh with our Iced Matcha Latte: Choose your milk, sweetness level, and optional syrup for a personalized taste experience.
- Matcha Frappuccino$5.85
A refreshing fusion of premium matcha, whole milk, and a hint of sweetness.
- Hot Matcha Latte$5.85
Choose your milk, sweetness level, and optional syrup for a personalized taste experience.